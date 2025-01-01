DocumentationSections
MathBitwiseShiftR

Calcule le résultat de l'opération sur les bits SHR (bitwise shift right - décalage vers la droite des bits) pour les éléments du tableau.

Version retournant les résultats dans un nouveau tableau :

bool  MathBitwiseShiftR(
   const int&  array[],    // tableau des valeurs
   const int   n,          // valeur de décalage
   int&        result[]    // tableau des résultats
  )

Version retournant les résultats dans le tableau d'origine :

bool  MathBitwiseShiftR(
   int&        array[],    // tableau des valeurs
   const int   n           // valeur de décalage
  )

Paramètres

array[]

[in] Tableau des valeurs.

n

[in] Le nombre de décalage de bits.

array[]

[out] Tableau des valeurs de sortie.

result[]

[out] Tableau des valeurs de sortie.

Valeur de Retour

Retourne true en cas de succès, sinon false.