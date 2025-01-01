DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardMathematiquesStatistiquesSous-fonctionsMathQuickSortDescending 

MathQuickSortDescending

La fonction pour le tri descendant simultané des tableaux array[] et indices[] à l'aide de l'algorithme QuickSort. 

void  MathQuickSortDescending(
   double&  array[],     // tableau des valeurs
   int&     indices[],   // tableau d'indices
   int      first,       // valeur de départ
   int      last         // valeur finale
  )

Paramètres

array[]

[in][out] Tableau à trier. 

indices[]

[in][out] Tableau pour stocker les indices du tableau d'origine. 

first

[in] Indice de l'élément de départ du tri. 

last

[in] Indice de l'élément de fin du tri. 