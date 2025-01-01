DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardMathematiquesStatistiquesSous-fonctionsMathPow 

MathPow

Calcule les valeurs de la fonction pow(x, power) pour les éléments du tableau. 

Version retournant les résultats dans un nouveau tableau :

bool  MathPow(
   const double&  array[],    // tableau des valeurs
   const double   power,      // puissance
   double&        result[]   // tableau des résultats
  )

Version retournant les résultats dans le tableau d'origine :

bool  MathPow(
   double&        array[],    // tableau des valeurs
   const double   power       // puissance
  )

Paramètres

array[]

[in] Tableau des valeurs.   

result[]

[out] Tableau des valeurs de sortie.   

array[]

[out] Tableau des valeurs de sortie.   

Valeur de Retour

Retourne true en cas de succès, sinon false.