Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardMathematiquesStatistiquesSous-fonctionsMathKurtosis 

MathKurtosis

La fonction calcule le kurtosis (quatrième moment) des éléments du tableau.

double  MathKurtosis(
   const double&  array[]   // tableau des valeurs
  )

Paramètres

array[]

[in] Tableau des valeurs. 

Valeur de Retour

Kurtosis.