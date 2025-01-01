DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardMathematiquesStatistiquesSous-fonctionsMathGammaIncomplete 

MathGammaIncomplete
                                                                 
 Calcule la valeur de la fonction gamma incomplète.                                                                  

double  MathGammaIncomplete(
   double  x,          // argument de la fonction
   double  alpha       // paramètre de la fonction
  )

Paramètres

x

[in] L'argument de la fonction. 

alpha

[in] Le paramètre de la fonction gamma incomplète.

Valeur de Retour

Valeur de la fonction.