DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardMathematiquesStatistiquesSous-fonctionsMathExpm1 

MathExpm1

Calcule les valeurs de la fonction exp(x)-1 pour les éléments du tableau.

Version retournant les résultats dans un nouveau tableau :

bool  MathExpm1(
   const double&   array[],   // tableau des valeurs
   double&         result[]   // tableau des résultats
  )

Version retournant les résultats dans le tableau d'origine :

bool  MathExpm1(
   double&         array[]    // tableau des valeurs
  )

Paramètres

array[]

[in] Tableau des valeurs.   

result[]

[out] Tableau des valeurs de sortie.   

array[]

[out] Tableau des valeurs de sortie. 

Valeur de Retour

Retourne true en cas de succès, sinon false.