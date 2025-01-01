DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardMathematiquesStatistiquesSous-fonctionsMathBitwiseOr 

MathBitwiseOr

Calcule le résultat de l'opération sur les bits OR pour les tableaux spécifiés.

bool  MathBitwiseOr(
   const int&  array1[],  // le premier tableau de valeurs
   const int&  array2[],  // le deuxième tableau de valeurs
   int&        result[]   // tableau des résultats
  )

Paramètres

array1[]

[in] Le premier tableau de valeurs. 

array2[]

[in] Le deuxième tableau de valeurs.

result[]

[out] Tableau pour retourner les résultats.

Valeur de Retour

Retourne true en cas de succès, sinon false.