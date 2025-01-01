DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardMathematiquesStatistiquesSous-fonctionsMathBeta 

MathBeta

Calcule la valeur de la fonction beta pour les arguments réels a et b.

double  MathBeta(
   const double  a,      // le premier argument de la fonction
   const double  b       // le deuxième argument de la fonction
  )

Paramètres

a

[in] L'argument a de la fonction. 

b

[in] L'argument b de la fonction. 

Valeur de Retour

Valeur de la fonction.