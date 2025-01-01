DocumentationSections
MathTrunc

Calcule la partie entière du nombre ou du tableau d'éléments spécifiés.  

Version pour travailler avec un nombre à virgule flottante à double précision :

double  MathTrunc(
   const double   x          // valeur du nombre
  )

Valeur de Retour

La partie entière du nombre spécifié.

Version pour travailler avec un tableau de nombres à virgule flottante à double précision. Les résultats sont retournés dans un nouveau tableau :

bool  MathTrunc(
   const double&  array[],   // tableau des valeurs
   double&        result[]   // tableau des résultats
  )

Valeur de Retour

Retourne true en cas de succès, sinon false.

Version pour travailler avec un tableau de nombres à virgule flottante à double précision. Les résultats sont retournés dans le tableau d'origine :

bool  MathTrunc(
   double&        array[]    // tableau des valeurs
  )

Valeur de Retour

Retourne true en cas de succès, sinon false.

Paramètres

x

[in]  Nombre à virgule flottante à double précision dont la partie entière est demandée.

array[]

[in] Tableau de nombres à virgule flottante à double précision dont les parties entières sont demandées.

array[]

[out] Tableau des valeurs de sortie.

result[]

[out] Tableau des valeurs de sortie.