Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardMathematiquesStatistiquesSous-fonctionsMathLog2 

MathLog2

Calcule le logarithme à base 2 des éléments du tableau. 

Version retournant les résultats dans un nouveau tableau :

bool  MathLog2(
   const double&  array[],   // tableau des valeurs
   double&        result[]   // tableau des résultats
  )

Version retournant les résultats dans le tableau d'origine :

bool  MathLog2(
   double&        array[]    // tableau des valeurs
  )

Paramètres

array[]

[in] Tableau des valeurs.   

result[]

[out] Tableau des valeurs de sortie.   

array[]

[out] Tableau des valeurs de sortie.   

Valeur de Retour

Retourne true en cas de succès, sinon false.