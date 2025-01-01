DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardMathematiquesStatistiquesSous-fonctionsMathSum 

MathSum

Retourne la somme de tous les éléments du tableau.

double  MathSum(
   const double&  array[]   // tableau des valeurs
  )

Paramètres

array[]

[in] Tableau des valeurs. 

Valeur de Retour

La somme des éléments.