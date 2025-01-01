DocumentationSections
MathSignif

Arrondit une valeur au nombre spécifié de chiffres dans la mantisse.

Version pour travailler avec une valeur réelle :

double  MathSignif(
   const double   x,         // valeur
   const int      digits     // nombre de chiffres décimaux
  )

Valeur de Retour

La valeur arrondie.

Version pour travailler avec un tableau de valeurs réelles retournant les résultats dans un autre tableau :

bool  MathSignif(
   const double&  array[],   // tableau des valeurs
   int            digits,    // nombre de chiffres décimaux
   double         result[]   // tableau des résultats
  )

Valeur de Retour

Retourne true en cas de succès, sinon false.

Version pour travailler avec un tableau de valeurs réelles retournant les résultats dans le tableau d'origine :

bool  MathSignif(
   double&        array[],   // tableau des valeurs
   int            digits     // nombre de chiffres décimaux
  )

Valeur de Retour

Retourne true en cas de succès, sinon false.

Paramètres

x

[in] Valeur réelle à arrondir.

digits

[in] Nombre de chiffres décimaux.

array[]

[in] Tableau de valeurs réelles. 

array[]

[out] Tableau des valeurs de sortie.

result[]

[out] Tableau des valeurs de sortie. 