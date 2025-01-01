DocumentationSections
MathKurtosis

The function calculates the kurtosis (fourth moment) of array elements.

double  MathKurtosis(
   const double&  array[]   // array of values
   )

Parameters

array[]

[in] Array of values. 

Return Value

Kurtosis.