MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ数学統計サブ関数MathKurtosis 

MathKurtosis

この関数は、配列要素の尖度（四次モーメント）を計算します。

double  MathKurtosis(
  const double&  array[]   // 値の配列
  )

パラメータ

array[]

[in] 値の配列 

戻り値

尖度