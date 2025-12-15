Automatización de estrategias de trading en MQL5 (Parte 9): Creación de un asesor experto para la estrategia de ruptura asiática

Introducción

En el artículo anterior (Parte 8), exploramos una estrategia de trading de reversión mediante la creación de un Asesor Experto en MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) basado en el patrón armónico Butterfly utilizando ratios de Fibonacci precisos. Ahora, en la Parte 9, centramos nuestra atención en la estrategia de ruptura asiática, un método que identifica los máximos y mínimos clave de la sesión para formar zonas de ruptura, emplea una media móvil para filtrar las tendencias e integra una gestión dinámica del riesgo.

En este artículo, trataremos los siguientes temas:

Al final, tendrás un Asesor Experto totalmente funcional que automatiza la estrategia de ruptura asiática, listo para ser probado y perfeccionado para operar. ¡Vamos a ello!





Plan estratégico

Para crear el programa, diseñaremos un enfoque que aproveche el rango de precios clave formado durante la sesión bursátil asiática. El primer paso será definir el cuadro de sesión capturando el máximo más alto y el mínimo más bajo dentro de una ventana de tiempo específica, normalmente entre las 23:00 y las 03:00 hora media de Greenwich (Greenwich Mean Time, GMT). Sin embargo, estos horarios son totalmente personalizables para adaptarse a sus necesidades. Este rango definido representa el área de consolidación desde la que esperamos una ruptura.

A continuación, estableceremos niveles de ruptura en los límites de este rango. Colocaremos una orden de compra stop pendiente ligeramente por encima de la parte superior del recuadro si las condiciones del mercado confirman una tendencia alcista, utilizando una media móvil (como una media móvil de 50 períodos) para confirmar la tendencia. Por el contrario, si la tendencia es bajista, colocaremos una orden de venta stop justo por debajo del fondo del recuadro. Esta configuración dual garantizará que nuestro Asesor Experto esté listo para capturar movimientos significativos en cualquier dirección tan pronto como el precio se dispare.

La gestión de riesgos es un componente fundamental de nuestra estrategia. Integraremos órdenes stop-loss justo fuera de los límites del rango para protegernos contra falsas rupturas o reversiones, mientras que los niveles de take-profit se determinarán en función de una relación riesgo-recompensa predefinida. Además, implementaremos una estrategia de salida basada en el tiempo que cerrará automáticamente cualquier operación abierta si permanece activa más allá de una hora de salida designada, como las 13:00 GMT. En general, nuestra estrategia combina la detección precisa de rangos basada en sesiones, el filtrado de tendencias y una sólida gestión de riesgos para crear un asesor experto capaz de capturar movimientos significativos en el mercado. En pocas palabras, aquí hay una visualización de toda la estrategia que queremos implementar.





Implementación en MQL5

Para crear el programa en MQL5, abra el MetaEditor, vaya al Navegador, localice la carpeta Indicadores, haga clic en la pestaña «Nuevo» y siga las instrucciones para crear el archivo. Una vez creado, en el entorno de programación, tendremos que declarar algunas variables globales que utilizaremos a lo largo del programa.

#property copyright "Forex Algo-Trader, Allan" #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property description "This EA trades based on ASIAN BREAKOUT Strategy" #property strict #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> CTrade obj_Trade; int maHandle = INVALID_HANDLE ; input double LotSize = 0.1 ; input double BreakoutOffsetPips = 10 ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES BoxTimeframe = PERIOD_M15 ; input int MA_Period = 50 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD MA_Method = MODE_SMA ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE MA_AppliedPrice = PRICE_CLOSE ; input double RiskToReward = 1.3 ; input int MagicNumber = 12345 ; input int SessionStartHour = 23 ; input int SessionStartMinute = 00 ; input int SessionEndHour = 03 ; input int SessionEndMinute = 00 ; input int TradeExitHour = 13 ; input int TradeExitMinute = 00 ; datetime lastBoxSessionEnd = 0 ; bool boxCalculated = false ; bool ordersPlaced = false ; double BoxHigh = 0.0 ; double BoxLow = 0.0 ; datetime BoxHighTime = 0 ; datetime BoxLowTime = 0 ;

Aquí, incluimos la biblioteca comercial utilizando «#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>» para acceder a las funciones comerciales integradas y crear un objeto comercial global denominado «obj_Trade». Definimos un indicador global «maHandle», lo inicializamos en INVALID_HANDLE y configuramos las entradas del usuario para los ajustes de negociación y del indicador, como «LotSize», «BreakoutOffsetPips» y «BoxTimeframe» (que utiliza el tipo ENUM_TIMEFRAMES), así como los parámetros para la media móvil («MA_Period», «MA_Method», «MA_AppliedPrice») y la gestión de riesgos («RiskToReward», «MagicNumber»).

Además, permitimos a los usuarios especificar la duración de la sesión en horas y minutos (utilizando entradas como «SessionStartHour», «SessionStartMinute», «SessionEndHour», «SessionEndMinute», «TradeExitHour» y «TradeExitMinute») y declarar variables globales para almacenar los datos del cuadro de la sesión («BoxHigh», «BoxLow») y las horas exactas en que se produjeron estos extremos («BoxHighTime», «BoxLowTime»), junto con indicadores («boxCalculated» y «ordersPlaced») para controlar la lógica del programa. A continuación, vamos al controlador de eventos OnInit e inicializamos el controlador.

int OnInit (){ obj_Trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(MagicNumber); maHandle = iMA ( _Symbol , 0 , MA_Period, 0 , MA_Method, MA_AppliedPrice); if (maHandle == INVALID_HANDLE ){ Print ( "Failed to create MA handle." ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

En el controlador de eventos OnInit, establecemos el número mágico del objeto de operación llamando al método «obj_Trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(MagicNumber)», lo que garantiza que todas las operaciones se identifiquen de forma única. A continuación, creamos el controlador Media móvil utilizando la función iMA con nuestros parámetros definidos por el usuario («MA_Period», «MA_Method» y «MA_AppliedPrice»). A continuación, verificamos si el identificador se ha creado correctamente comprobando si «maHandle» es igual a INVALID_HANDLE; si es así, mostramos un mensaje de error y devolvemos INIT_FAILED; de lo contrario, devolvemos INIT_SUCCEEDED para indicar que la inicialización se ha realizado correctamente. A continuación, debemos liberar el identificador creado para ahorrar recursos cuando el programa no esté en uso.

void OnDeinit ( const int reason){ if (maHandle != INVALID_HANDLE ) IndicatorRelease (maHandle); }

En la función OnDeinit, comprobamos si el identificador de la media móvil «maHandle» es válido (es decir, si no es igual a INVALID_HANDLE). Si es válido, liberamos el identificador llamando a la función IndicatorRelease para liberar recursos. Ahora podemos pasar al controlador de eventos principal, OnTick, donde basaremos toda nuestra lógica de control.

void OnTick (){ datetime currentTime = TimeCurrent (); MqlDateTime dt; TimeToStruct (currentTime, dt); if (dt.hour > SessionEndHour || (dt.hour == SessionEndHour && dt.min >= SessionEndMinute)){ MqlDateTime sesEnd; sesEnd.year = dt.year; sesEnd.mon = dt.mon; sesEnd.day = dt.day; sesEnd.hour = SessionEndHour; sesEnd.min = SessionEndMinute; sesEnd.sec = 0 ; datetime sessionEnd = StructToTime (sesEnd); datetime sessionStart; if (SessionStartHour > SessionEndHour || (SessionStartHour == SessionEndHour && SessionStartMinute >= SessionEndMinute)){ datetime prevDay = sessionEnd - 86400 ; MqlDateTime dtPrev; TimeToStruct (prevDay, dtPrev); dtPrev.hour = SessionStartHour; dtPrev.min = SessionStartMinute; dtPrev.sec = 0 ; sessionStart = StructToTime (dtPrev); } else { MqlDateTime temp; temp.year = sesEnd.year; temp.mon = sesEnd.mon; temp.day = sesEnd.day; temp.hour = SessionStartHour; temp.min = SessionStartMinute; temp.sec = 0 ; sessionStart = StructToTime (temp); } if (sessionEnd != lastBoxSessionEnd){ ComputeBox(sessionStart, sessionEnd); lastBoxSessionEnd = sessionEnd; boxCalculated = true ; ordersPlaced = false ; } } }

En la función Expert tick OnTick, primero llamamos a TimeCurrent para recuperar la hora actual del servidor y luego la convertimos en una estructura MqlDateTime utilizando la función TimeToStruct para poder acceder a sus componentes. Comparamos la hora y los minutos actuales con los valores definidos por el usuario «SessionEndHour» y «SessionEndMinute»; si la hora actual es igual o posterior al final de la sesión, creamos una estructura «sesEnd» y la convertimos en una fecha y hora utilizando StructToTime.

En función de si la sesión comienza antes o después del final de la sesión, determinamos la hora adecuada de «sessionStart» (utilizando la fecha de hoy o ajustándola para una sesión nocturna) y si este «sessionEnd» es diferente de «lastBoxSessionEnd», llamamos a la función «ComputeBox» para recalcular el cuadro de sesión mientras actualizamos «lastBoxSessionEnd» y restablecemos nuestros indicadores «boxCalculated» y «ordersPlaced». Utilizamos una función personalizada para calcular las propiedades del cuadro, y aquí está su fragmento de código.

void ComputeBox( datetime sessionStart, datetime sessionEnd){ int totalBars = Bars ( _Symbol , BoxTimeframe); if (totalBars <= 0 ){ Print ( "No bars available on timeframe " , EnumToString (BoxTimeframe)); return ; } MqlRates rates[]; ArraySetAsSeries (rates, false ); int copied = CopyRates ( _Symbol , BoxTimeframe, 0 , totalBars, rates); if (copied <= 0 ){ Print ( "Failed to copy rates for box calculation." ); return ; } double highVal = - DBL_MAX ; double lowVal = DBL_MAX ; BoxHighTime = 0 ; BoxLowTime = 0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < copied; i++){ if (rates[i].time >= sessionStart && rates[i].time <= sessionEnd){ if (rates[i].high > highVal){ highVal = rates[i].high; BoxHighTime = rates[i].time; } if (rates[i].low < lowVal){ lowVal = rates[i].low; BoxLowTime = rates[i].time; } } } if (highVal == - DBL_MAX || lowVal == DBL_MAX ){ Print ( "No valid bars found within the session time range." ); return ; } BoxHigh = highVal; BoxLow = lowVal; Print ( "Session box computed: High = " , BoxHigh, " at " , TimeToString (BoxHighTime), ", Low = " , BoxLow, " at " , TimeToString (BoxLowTime)); DrawSessionObjects(sessionStart, sessionEnd); }

Aquí definimos una función void «ComputeBox» para calcular los extremos de la sesión. Comenzamos obteniendo el número total de barras en el marco temporal especificado utilizando la función Bars y, a continuación, copiamos los datos de las barras en una matriz MqlRates utilizando la función CopyRates. Inicializamos la variable «highVal» en -DBL_MAX y «lowVal» en DBL_MAX para garantizar que cualquier precio válido actualice estos extremos. A medida que recorremos cada barra que se encuentra dentro del período de la sesión, si el «máximo» de una barra supera «highVal», actualizamos «highVal» y registramos la hora de esa barra en «BoxHighTime»; del mismo modo, si el «mínimo» de una barra es inferior a «lowVal», actualizamos «lowVal» y registramos la hora en «BoxLowTime».

Si después de procesar los datos «highVal» sigue siendo «-DBL_MAX» o «lowVal» sigue siendo DBL_MAX, imprimimos un mensaje de error indicando que no se han encontrado barras válidas; de lo contrario, asignamos «BoxHigh» y «BoxLow» con los valores calculados y utilizamos la función TimeToString para imprimir los tiempos registrados en un formato legible. Por último, llamamos a la función «DrawSessionObjects» con las horas de inicio y finalización de la sesión para mostrar visualmente el cuadro de sesión y los objetos relacionados en el gráfico. La implementación de la función es la siguiente.

void DrawSessionObjects( datetime sessionStart, datetime sessionEnd){ int chartScale = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SCALE , 0 ); int dynamicFontSize = 7 + chartScale * 1 ; int dynamicLineWidth = ( int ) MathRound ( 1 + (chartScale * 2.0 / 5 )); string sessionID = "Sess_" + IntegerToString (lastBoxSessionEnd); string rectName = "SessionRect_" + sessionID; if (! ObjectCreate ( 0 , rectName, OBJ_RECTANGLE , 0 , BoxHighTime, BoxHigh, BoxLowTime, BoxLow)) Print ( "Failed to create rectangle: " , rectName); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , rectName, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrThistle ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , rectName, OBJPROP_FILL , true ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , rectName, OBJPROP_BACK , true ); string topLineName = "SessionTopLine_" + sessionID; if (! ObjectCreate ( 0 , topLineName, OBJ_TREND , 0 , sessionStart, BoxHigh, sessionEnd, BoxHigh)) Print ( "Failed to create top line: " , topLineName); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , topLineName, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrBlue ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , topLineName, OBJPROP_WIDTH , dynamicLineWidth); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , topLineName, OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT , false ); string bottomLineName = "SessionBottomLine_" + sessionID; if (! ObjectCreate ( 0 , bottomLineName, OBJ_TREND , 0 , sessionStart, BoxLow, sessionEnd, BoxLow)) Print ( "Failed to create bottom line: " , bottomLineName); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , bottomLineName, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrRed ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , bottomLineName, OBJPROP_WIDTH , dynamicLineWidth); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , bottomLineName, OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT , false ); string topLabelName = "SessionTopLabel_" + sessionID; if (! ObjectCreate ( 0 , topLabelName, OBJ_TEXT , 0 , sessionEnd, BoxHigh)) Print ( "Failed to create top label: " , topLabelName); ObjectSetString ( 0 , topLabelName, OBJPROP_TEXT , " " + DoubleToString (BoxHigh, _Digits )); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , topLabelName, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrBlack ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , topLabelName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , dynamicFontSize); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , topLabelName, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_LEFT ); string bottomLabelName = "SessionBottomLabel_" + sessionID; if (! ObjectCreate ( 0 , bottomLabelName, OBJ_TEXT , 0 , sessionEnd, BoxLow)) Print ( "Failed to create bottom label: " , bottomLabelName); ObjectSetString ( 0 , bottomLabelName, OBJPROP_TEXT , " " + DoubleToString (BoxLow, _Digits )); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , bottomLabelName, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrBlack ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , bottomLabelName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , dynamicFontSize); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , bottomLabelName, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_LEFT ); }

En la función «DrawSessionObjects», comenzamos recuperando la escala actual del gráfico utilizando la función ChartGetInteger con CHART_SCALE (que devuelve un valor entre 0 y 5) y, a continuación, calculamos los parámetros de estilo dinámicos: un tamaño de fuente dinámico calculado como «7 + chartScale * 1» (con un tamaño base de 7 que aumenta en 1 por cada nivel de escala) y un ancho de línea dinámico utilizando MathRound para interpolar linealmente, de modo que cuando la escala del gráfico es 5, el ancho se convierte en 3. A continuación, creamos un identificador de sesión único convirtiendo «lastBoxSessionEnd» en una cadena con el prefijo «Sess_», lo que garantiza que los objetos de cada sesión tengan nombres distintos. A continuación, dibujamos un rectángulo relleno utilizando ObjectCreate, pasando el tipo OBJ_RECTANGLE con las horas y los precios exactos del máximo («BoxHighTime», «BoxHigh») y el mínimo («BoxLowTime», «BoxLow»), estableciendo su color en «clrThistle», habilitando su relleno con OBJPROP_FILL y colocándolo en el fondo con OBJPROP_BACK.

A continuación, trazamos dos líneas de tendencia horizontales, una en el máximo de la sesión y otra en el mínimo de la sesión, que se extienden desde «sessionStart» hasta «sessionEnd»; establecemos el color de la línea superior en «clrBlue» y el de la línea inferior en «clrRed», y ambas líneas utilizan el ancho de línea dinámico y no se extienden infinitamente («OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT» se establece en falso). A continuación, trazamos dos líneas de tendencia horizontales, una en el máximo de la sesión y otra en el mínimo de la sesión, que se extienden desde «sessionStart» hasta «sessionEnd»; establecemos el color de la línea superior en «clrBlue» y el de la línea inferior en «clrRed», y ambas líneas utilizan el ancho de línea dinámico y no se extienden infinitamente («OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT» se establece en falso). Tras la compilación, obtenemos el siguiente resultado.

En la imagen, podemos ver que podemos identificar la caja y trazarla en el gráfico. Así que ahora podemos proceder a abrir las órdenes pendientes cerca de los límites del rango identificado. Para lograrlo, utilizamos la siguiente lógica.

MqlDateTime exitTimeStruct; TimeToStruct (currentTime, exitTimeStruct); exitTimeStruct.hour = TradeExitHour; exitTimeStruct.min = TradeExitMinute; exitTimeStruct.sec = 0 ; datetime tradeExitTime = StructToTime (exitTimeStruct); if (boxCalculated && !ordersPlaced && currentTime < tradeExitTime){ double maBuffer[]; ArraySetAsSeries (maBuffer, true ); if ( CopyBuffer (maHandle, 0 , 0 , 1 , maBuffer) <= 0 ){ Print ( "Failed to copy MA buffer." ); return ; } double maValue = maBuffer[ 0 ]; double currentPrice = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ); bool bullish = (currentPrice > maValue); bool bearish = (currentPrice < maValue); double offsetPrice = BreakoutOffsetPips * _Point ; if (bullish){ double entryPrice = BoxHigh + offsetPrice; double stopLoss = BoxLow - offsetPrice; double risk = entryPrice - stopLoss; double takeProfit = entryPrice + risk * RiskToReward; if (obj_Trade.BuyStop(LotSize, entryPrice, _Symbol , stopLoss, takeProfit, ORDER_TIME_GTC , 0 , "Asian Breakout EA" )){ Print ( "Placed Buy Stop order at " , entryPrice); ordersPlaced = true ; } else { Print ( "Buy Stop order failed: " , obj_Trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); } } else if (bearish){ double entryPrice = BoxLow - offsetPrice; double stopLoss = BoxHigh + offsetPrice; double risk = stopLoss - entryPrice; double takeProfit = entryPrice - risk * RiskToReward; if (obj_Trade.SellStop(LotSize, entryPrice, _Symbol , stopLoss, takeProfit, ORDER_TIME_GTC , 0 , "Asian Breakout EA" )){ Print ( "Placed Sell Stop order at " , entryPrice); ordersPlaced = true ; } else { Print ( "Sell Stop order failed: " , obj_Trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); } } }

Aquí, creamos el tiempo de salida de la operación declarando una estructura MqlDateTime denominada «exitTimeStruct». A continuación, utilizamos la función TimeToStruct para descomponer la hora actual en sus partes y asignamos las variables definidas por el usuario «TradeExitHour» y «TradeExitMinute» (con los segundos establecidos en 0) a «exitTimeStruct». A continuación, convertimos esta estructura de nuevo en un valor de fecha y hora llamando a la función StructToTime, lo que da como resultado «tradeExitTime». Después de eso, si se ha calculado el cuadro de sesión, no se han realizado órdenes y la hora actual es anterior a «tradeExitTime», procedemos a realizar órdenes.

Declaramos una matriz «maBuffer» para almacenar los valores de la media móvil y llamamos a la función ArraySetAsSeries para garantizar que la matriz se indexe con los datos más recientes en primer lugar. A continuación, utilizamos la función CopyBuffer para recuperar el último valor del indicador de media móvil (utilizando «maHandle») en «maBuffer». Comparamos este valor medio móvil con el precio de compra actual (obtenido mediante la función SymbolInfoDouble) para determinar si el mercado es alcista o bajista. Basándonos en esta condición, calculamos el precio de entrada adecuado, el stop loss y el take profit utilizando el parámetro «BreakoutOffsetPips» y, a continuación, colocamos una orden Buy Stop utilizando el método «obj_Trade.BuyStop» o una orden Sell Stop utilizando el método «obj_Trade.SellStop».

Por último, imprimimos un mensaje de confirmación si el pedido se ha realizado correctamente o un mensaje de error si falla, y establecemos el indicador «ordersPlaced» en consecuencia. Al ejecutar el programa, obtenemos el siguiente resultado.

A partir de la función, podemos ver que una vez que se produce una ruptura, colocamos la orden pendiente en función de la dirección del filtro de la media móvil, junto con las órdenes de stop. Lo único que queda es salir de las posiciones o eliminar las órdenes pendientes una vez que el tiempo de negociación no se encuentre dentro del horario de negociación.

if (currentTime >= tradeExitTime){ CloseOpenPositions(); CancelPendingOrders(); boxCalculated = false ; ordersPlaced = false ; }

Aquí, comprobamos si la hora actual ha alcanzado o superado la hora de salida de la operación. Si es así, llamamos a la función «CloseOpenPositions» para cerrar todas las posiciones abiertas asociadas con el EA y, a continuación, llamamos a la función «CancelPendingOrders» para cancelar cualquier orden pendiente. Después de ejecutar estas funciones, restablecemos los indicadores «boxCalculated» y «ordersPlaced» a falso, preparando el programa para una nueva sesión. Las funciones personalizadas que utilizamos son las siguientes.

void CloseOpenPositions(){ int totalPositions = PositionsTotal (); for ( int i = totalPositions - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--){ ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); if ( PositionSelectByTicket (ticket)){ if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) == MagicNumber){ if (!obj_Trade.PositionClose(ticket)) Print ( "Failed to close position " , ticket, ": " , obj_Trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); else Print ( "Closed position " , ticket); } } } } void CancelPendingOrders(){ int totalOrders = OrdersTotal (); for ( int i = totalOrders - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--){ ulong ticket = OrderGetTicket (i); if ( OrderSelect (ticket)){ int type = ( int ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TYPE ); if ( OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_MAGIC ) == MagicNumber && (type == ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP || type == ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP )){ if (!obj_Trade.OrderDelete(ticket)) Print ( "Failed to cancel pending order " , ticket); else Print ( "Canceled pending order " , ticket); } } } }

Aquí, en la función «CloseOpenPositions», primero recuperamos el número total de posiciones abiertas utilizando la función PositionsTotal y, a continuación, recorremos cada posición en orden inverso. Para cada posición, obtenemos su número de ticket utilizando PositionGetTicket y seleccionamos la posición con PositionSelectByTicket. A continuación, comprobamos si el valor POSITION_MAGIC de la posición coincide con nuestro «MagicNumber» definido por el usuario para asegurarnos de que pertenece a nuestro EA; si es así, intentamos cerrar la posición utilizando la función «obj_Trade.PositionClose» e imprimimos un mensaje de confirmación o un mensaje de error (utilizando «obj_Trade.ResultRetcodeDescription») en función del resultado.

En la función «CancelPendingOrders», primero recuperamos el número total de pedidos pendientes con la función OrdersTotal y los recorremos en orden inverso. Para cada pedido, obtenemos su ticket utilizando OrderGetTicket y lo seleccionamos utilizando OrderSelect. A continuación, comprobamos si el ORDER_MAGIC de la orden coincide con nuestro «MagicNumber» y si su tipo es «ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP» o ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP. Si se cumplen ambas condiciones, intentamos cancelar el pedido utilizando la función «obj_Trade.OrderDelete» y mostramos un mensaje de éxito o de error, dependiendo de si la cancelación se ha realizado correctamente. Al ejecutar el programa, obtenemos los siguientes resultados.

A partir de la visualización, podemos ver que identificamos la sesión asiática, la trazamos en el gráfico, colocamos órdenes pendientes en función de la dirección de la media móvil y cancelamos las órdenes o posiciones activadas si aún existen una vez que superamos el tiempo de negociación definido por el usuario, logrando así nuestro objetivo. Lo que queda por hacer es realizar pruebas retrospectivas del programa, lo cual se aborda en la siguiente sección.





Pruebas retrospectivas y optimización

Tras realizar pruebas retrospectivas exhaustivas durante un año, 2023, utilizando la configuración predeterminada, obtenemos los siguientes resultados.

Gráfico de prueba retrospectiva:

En la imagen podemos ver que el gráfico es bastante bueno, pero podemos ayudarlo a mejorarlo aplicando un mecanismo de stop dinámico, y lo logramos utilizando la siguiente lógica.

void applyTrailingSTOP( double slPoints, CTrade &trade_object, int magicNo= 0 ){ double buySL = NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID )-slPoints, _Digits ); double sellSL = NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK )+slPoints, _Digits ); for ( int i = PositionsTotal () - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--){ ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); if (ticket > 0 ){ if ( PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ) == _Symbol && (magicNo == 0 || PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) == magicNo)){ if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ) == POSITION_TYPE_BUY && buySL > PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ) && (buySL > PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL ) || PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL ) == 0 )){ trade_object.PositionModify(ticket,buySL, PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_TP )); } else if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ) == POSITION_TYPE_SELL && sellSL < PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ) && (sellSL < PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL ) || PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL ) == 0 )){ trade_object.PositionModify(ticket,sellSL, PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_TP )); } } } } } if ( PositionsTotal () > 0 ){ applyTrailingSTOP( 30 * _Point ,obj_Trade, 0 ); }

Tras aplicar la función y realizar las pruebas, los nuevos resultados son los siguientes.

Gráfico de prueba retrospectiva:

Informe de prueba retrospectiva:





Conclusión

En conclusión, hemos desarrollado con éxito un Asesor Experto MQL5 que automatiza con precisión la estrategia de ruptura asiática. Aprovechando la detección de rangos basada en sesiones, el filtrado de tendencias mediante una media móvil y la gestión dinámica del riesgo, hemos creado un sistema que identifica las zonas clave de consolidación y ejecuta operaciones de ruptura de manera eficiente.

Descargo de responsabilidad: Este artículo tiene fines exclusivamente educativos.. El trading conlleva un riesgo financiero significativo y las condiciones del mercado pueden ser impredecibles. Aunque la estrategia descrita proporciona un enfoque estructurado para el trading de ruptura, no garantiza la rentabilidad. Es esencial realizar pruebas retrospectivas exhaustivas y una gestión adecuada del riesgo antes de implementar este programa en un entorno real.

Al implementar estas técnicas, podrá mejorar sus capacidades de negociación algorítmica, perfeccionar sus habilidades de análisis técnico y avanzar aún más en su estrategia de negociación. ¡Mucha suerte en tu aventura en el mundo del trading!