Automatización de estrategias de trading en MQL5 (Parte 8): Creación de un Asesor Experto con patrones armónicos Butterfly

Introducción

En el artículo anterior (Parte 7), desarrollamos un Asesor Experto de trading con cuadrículas (grid) en MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) con escalado dinámico de lotes para optimizar el riesgo y la recompensa. Ahora, en la Parte 8, centramos nuestra atención en el patrón armónico Butterfly, una configuración de reversión que aprovecha las precisas proporciones de Fibonacci para identificar posibles puntos de inflexión del mercado. Este enfoque no solo ayuda a identificar señales claras de entrada y salida, sino que también mejora su estrategia de trading mediante la visualización y ejecución automatizadas. En este artículo, trataremos los siguientes temas:

Al final, tendrás un Asesor Experto completamente funcional capaz de detectar y negociar patrones armónicos Butterfly. ¡Comencemos!





Plan estratégico

El patrón Butterfly es una formación geométrica precisa definida por cinco puntos clave de oscilación o pivote (X, A, B, C y D) y se presenta en dos tipos principales: un patrón bajista y un patrón alcista. En una mariposa bajista, la estructura forma una secuencia alto-bajo-alto-bajo-alto, donde el pivote X es un máximo oscilante, el pivote A un mínimo oscilante, el pivote B un máximo oscilante, el pivote C un mínimo oscilante y el pivote D un máximo oscilante (con D situado por encima de X). Por el contrario, una mariposa alcista se forma en una secuencia baja-alta-baja-alta-baja, con el pivote X como mínimo oscilante y el pivote D cayendo por debajo de X. A continuación se muestran los tipos de patrones visualizados.

Patrón armónico Butterfly bajista:

Patrón armónico Butterfly alcista:

Para identificar los patrones, a continuación se presenta nuestro enfoque estructurado:

Definición del tramo «XA»: El movimiento inicial desde el pivote X hasta A establecerá nuestra distancia de referencia para el patrón.

Establecimiento del tramo «AB»: Para ambos tipos de patrones, lo ideal es que el pivote B se produzca aproximadamente en un retroceso del 78,6 % del movimiento XA, lo que confirma que el precio ha revertido una parte significativa del movimiento inicial.

Análisis del tramo «BC»: Este tramo debería retroceder entre el 38,2 % y el 88,6 % de la distancia XA, lo que garantizaría una consolidación estable antes del movimiento final.

Establecimiento del tramo «CD»: El tramo final debe extenderse entre el 127 % y el 161,8 % del movimiento XA, completando el patrón e indicando un punto de reversión.

Al aplicar estos criterios geométricos y basados en Fibonacci, nuestro Asesor Experto detectará sistemáticamente patrones Butterfly válidos en los datos históricos de precios. Una vez confirmado un patrón, el programa visualizará la formación en el gráfico con triángulos anotados y líneas de tendencia, y luego ejecutará las operaciones basándose en los niveles calculados de entrada, stop loss y take profit.





Implementación en MQL5

Para crear el programa en MQL5, abra el MetaEditor, vaya al Navegador, localice la carpeta Indicadores, haga clic en la pestaña «Nuevo» y siga las instrucciones para crear el archivo. Una vez creado, en el entorno de programación, tendremos que declarar algunas variables globales que utilizaremos a lo largo del programa.

#property copyright "Forex Algo-Trader, Allan" #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property description "This EA trades based on Butterfly Strategy" #property strict #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> CTrade obj_Trade; input int PivotLeft = 5 ; input int PivotRight = 5 ; input double Tolerance = 0.10 ; input double LotSize = 0.01 ; input bool AllowTrading = true ; struct Pivot { datetime time; double price; bool isHigh; }; Pivot pivots[]; int g_patternFormationBar = - 1 ; datetime g_lockedPatternX = 0 ;

Aquí incluimos la biblioteca «Trade\Trade.mqh» para acceder a las funciones de negociación e instanciar el objeto «obj_Trade» para la ejecución de órdenes. Definimos parámetros de entrada como «PivotLeft» y «PivotRight» para identificar puntos de giro, «Tolerance» para la validación de la relación armónica, «LotSize» para el volumen de operaciones y «AllowTrading» para habilitar o deshabilitar las operaciones.

Para realizar un seguimiento de la estructura del mercado, utilizamos una estructura «Pivot» definida por struct que almacena «tiempo», «precio» e «isHigh» (verdadero para máximos oscilantes, falso para mínimos). Estos pivotes se guardan en una matriz dinámica global array, «pivots[]», para referencia histórica. Por último, definimos las variables globales «g_patternFormationBar» y «g_lockedPatternX» para evitar operaciones duplicadas bloqueando un patrón detectado. A continuación, podemos definir funciones que nos ayudarán a visualizar los patrones en el gráfico.

void DrawTriangle( string name, datetime t1, double p1, datetime t2, double p2, datetime t3, double p3, color cl, int width, bool fill, bool back) { if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 , name, OBJ_TRIANGLE , 0 , t1, p1, t2, p2, t3, p3)) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_COLOR , cl); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_SOLID ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_WIDTH , width); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_FILL , fill); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_BACK , back); } } void DrawTrendLine( string name, datetime t1, double p1, datetime t2, double p2, color cl, int width, int style) { if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 , name, OBJ_TREND , 0 , t1, p1, t2, p2)) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_COLOR , cl); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_STYLE , style); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_WIDTH , width); } } void DrawDottedLine( string name, datetime t1, double p, datetime t2, color lineColor) { if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 , name, OBJ_TREND , 0 , t1, p, t2, p)) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_COLOR , lineColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_DOT ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_WIDTH , 1 ); } } void DrawTextEx( string name, string text, datetime t, double p, color cl, int fontsize, bool isHigh) { if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 , name, OBJ_TEXT , 0 , t, p)) { ObjectSetString ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_TEXT , text); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_COLOR , cl); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , fontsize); ObjectSetString ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_FONT , "Arial Bold" ); if (isHigh) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_BOTTOM ); else ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_TOP ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_ALIGN , ALIGN_CENTER ); } }

Definimos un conjunto de funciones auxiliares para visualizar las estructuras de la acción del precio dibujando triángulos, líneas de tendencia, líneas punteadas y etiquetas de texto en el gráfico. Estas funciones ayudarán a marcar puntos clave, direcciones de tendencia y posibles niveles de pivote. La función «DrawTriangle» crea un objeto triangular que conecta tres puntos de precio. Primero utiliza la función ObjectCreate para definir el objeto, de tipo OBJ_TRIANGLE, y luego asigna las propiedades de color, ancho y relleno utilizando la función ObjectSetInteger. Esta función será útil para marcar formaciones armónicas y patrones de acción del precio.

La función «DrawTrendLine» traza líneas de tendencia entre dos puntos de precio, lo que ayuda a definir la estructura del patrón. Crea una línea de tendencia utilizando la función ObjectCreate, de tipo OBJ_TREND, y luego personaliza su color, ancho y estilo. La función «DrawDottedLine» ayudará a dibujar una línea punteada horizontal en un nivel de precio específico entre dos puntos temporales. Esto será útil para marcar los niveles de entrada y salida, asegurando que las zonas clave de precios se destaquen visualmente. La función establece el estilo de línea en STYLE_DOT para diferenciarlo. La función «DrawTextEx» coloca etiquetas de texto en puntos de pivote específicos. Asigna un nombre a la etiqueta, establece su color, tamaño de fuente y alineación, y la coloca por encima o por debajo del nivel de precios, dependiendo de si se trata de un swing alto o un swing bajo. Esto ayuda a anotar los niveles pivote clave para un mejor reconocimiento de patrones.

Armados con estas variables y funciones, podemos pasar al controlador de eventos OnTick y comenzar el reconocimiento de patrones. Sin embargo, dado que no necesitaremos procesar nada en cada tick, debemos definir una lógica que podamos utilizar para procesar la identificación una vez por barra.

void OnTick () { static datetime lastBarTime = 0 ; datetime currentBarTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ); if (currentBarTime == lastBarTime) return ; lastBarTime = currentBarTime; }

Para garantizar que el programa ejecute la lógica solo en barras nuevas y evitar cálculos redundantes, utilizamos la variable estática «lastBarTime» para almacenar la marca de tiempo de la última barra procesada. Para cada tick, recuperamos la hora de la última barra confirmada utilizando la función iTime. Si la hora recuperada coincide con «lastBarTime», salimos antes de tiempo utilizando una instrucción return para evitar volver a procesar. De lo contrario, actualizamos «lastBarTime» para marcar la nueva barra como procesada y podemos proceder a preparar la matriz de almacenamiento para recibir los datos para su procesamiento.

ArrayResize (pivots, 0 ); int barsCount = Bars ( _Symbol , _Period ); int start = PivotLeft; int end = barsCount - PivotRight; for ( int i = end - 1 ; i >= start; i--) { bool isPivotHigh = true ; bool isPivotLow = true ; double currentHigh = iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , i); double currentLow = iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , i); for ( int j = i - PivotLeft; j <= i + PivotRight; j++) { if (j < 0 || j >= barsCount) continue ; if (j == i) continue ; if ( iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , j) > currentHigh) isPivotHigh = false ; if ( iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , j) < currentLow) isPivotLow = false ; } if (isPivotHigh || isPivotLow) { Pivot p; p.time = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , i); p.price = isPivotHigh ? currentHigh : currentLow; p.isHigh = isPivotHigh; int size = ArraySize (pivots); ArrayResize (pivots, size + 1 ); pivots[size] = p; } }

Aquí, identificamos los puntos pivote máximos y mínimos en el gráfico mediante el análisis de datos de precios históricos. En primer lugar, restablecemos la matriz «pivots» utilizando la función ArrayResize para garantizar un análisis actualizado. A continuación, recuperamos el número total de barras utilizando la función Bars y definimos el rango para la detección de pivotes, asegurándonos de que haya suficientes barras a la izquierda y a la derecha para la comparación.

A continuación, utilizamos un bucle for para iterar a través de las barras desde «end-1» hasta «start», suponiendo que cada barra podría ser un pivote potencial. Extraemos el máximo y el mínimo de la barra utilizando las funciones iHigh e iLow. A continuación, comparamos la barra actual con las barras circundantes dentro del rango «PivotLeft» y «PivotRight». Si alguna barra de este rango tiene un máximo más alto, la barra actual no es un máximo oscilante; si alguna tiene un mínimo más bajo, no es un mínimo oscilante. Si una barra cumple los requisitos para ser considerada un pivote, creamos una estructura «Pivot», almacenamos su «tiempo» utilizando la función iTime, establecemos su «precio» en función de si es alto o bajo, y determinamos su tipo (verdadero para swing alto, falso para swing bajo). Por último, cambiamos el tamaño de la matriz «pivots» utilizando ArrayResize y añadimos el pivote identificado. Cuando imprimimos estos datos utilizando la función ArrayPrint, obtenemos el siguiente resultado.

Con los datos, podemos extraer los puntos de pivote y, si tenemos suficientes pivotes, podemos analizar y detectar los patrones. Esta es la lógica que implementamos para lograrlo.

int pivotCount = ArraySize (pivots); if (pivotCount < 5 ) { g_patternFormationBar = - 1 ; g_lockedPatternX = 0 ; return ; } Pivot X = pivots[pivotCount - 5 ]; Pivot A = pivots[pivotCount - 4 ]; Pivot B = pivots[pivotCount - 3 ]; Pivot C = pivots[pivotCount - 2 ]; Pivot D = pivots[pivotCount - 1 ]; bool patternFound = false ; if (X.isHigh && (!A.isHigh) && B.isHigh && (!C.isHigh) && D.isHigh) { double diff = X.price - A.price; if (diff > 0 ) { double idealB = A.price + 0.786 * diff; if ( MathAbs (B.price - idealB) <= Tolerance * diff) { double BC = B.price - C.price; if ((BC >= 0.382 * diff) && (BC <= 0.886 * diff)) { double CD = D.price - C.price; if ((CD >= 1.27 * diff) && (CD <= 1.618 * diff) && (D.price > X.price)) patternFound = true ; } } } }

Aquí, validamos si existe un patrón armónico Butterfly analizando los últimos cinco puntos de pivote identificados. En primer lugar, determinamos el número total de pivotes utilizando la función ArraySize. Si hay menos de cinco pivotes, restablecemos las variables de bloqueo de patrón («g_patternFormationBar» y «g_lockedPatternX») y salimos de la función OnTick para evitar señales falsas. A continuación, extraemos los últimos cinco pivotes y los asignamos como «X», «A», «B», «C» y «D», siguiendo la estructura geométrica del patrón. A continuación, inicializamos el indicador «patternFound» como falso para comprobar si se cumplen las condiciones para un patrón Butterfly válido.

Para un patrón de reversión bajista, verificamos la secuencia de máximos y mínimos pivote: «X» (máximo), «A» (mínimo), «B» (máximo), «C» (mínimo) y «D» (máximo). Si esta estructura se mantiene, calculamos la diferencia del tramo «XA» y utilizamos las proporciones de Fibonacci para comprobar las posiciones esperadas de «B», «C» y «D». El pivote «B» debe estar cerca del retroceso «0,786» de «XA», «BC» debe estar entre «0,382» y «0,886» de «XA», y «CD» debe extenderse entre «1,27» y «1,618» de «XA», asegurando que «D» esté por encima de «X». Si se cumplen todas estas condiciones, confirmamos el patrón estableciendo «patternFound» en verdadero. Del mismo modo, hacemos lo mismo con un patrón alcista.

if ((!X.isHigh) && A.isHigh && (!B.isHigh) && C.isHigh && (!D.isHigh)) { double diff = A.price - X.price; if (diff > 0 ) { double idealB = A.price - 0.786 * diff; if ( MathAbs (B.price - idealB) <= Tolerance * diff) { double BC = C.price - B.price; if ((BC >= 0.382 * diff) && (BC <= 0.886 * diff)) { double CD = C.price - D.price; if ((CD >= 1.27 * diff) && (CD <= 1.618 * diff) && (D.price < X.price)) patternFound = true ; } } } }

Si se encuentra el patrón, podemos proceder a visualizarlo en el gráfico.

string patternType = "" ; if (patternFound) { if (D.price > X.price) patternType = "Bearish" ; else if (D.price < X.price) patternType = "Bullish" ; } if (patternFound) { Print (patternType, " Butterfly pattern detected at " , TimeToString (D.time, TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS )); string signalPrefix = "BF_" + IntegerToString (X.time); color triangleColor = (patternType== "Bullish" ) ? clrBlue : clrRed ; DrawTriangle(signalPrefix+ "_Triangle1" , X.time, X.price, A.time, A.price, B.time, B.price, triangleColor, 2 , true , true ); DrawTriangle(signalPrefix+ "_Triangle2" , B.time, B.price, C.time, C.price, D.time, D.price, triangleColor, 2 , true , true ); DrawTrendLine(signalPrefix+ "_TL_XA" , X.time, X.price, A.time, A.price, clrBlack , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(signalPrefix+ "_TL_AB" , A.time, A.price, B.time, B.price, clrBlack , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(signalPrefix+ "_TL_BC" , B.time, B.price, C.time, C.price, clrBlack , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(signalPrefix+ "_TL_CD" , C.time, C.price, D.time, D.price, clrBlack , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(signalPrefix+ "_TL_XB" , X.time, X.price, B.time, B.price, clrBlack , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(signalPrefix+ "_TL_BD" , B.time, B.price, D.time, D.price, clrBlack , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); }

Aquí finalizamos la detección del patrón Butterfly clasificándolo como patrón alcista o bajista y marcándolo visualmente en el gráfico. En primer lugar, inicializamos el «patternType» string para almacenar si el patrón detectado es «alcista» o «bajista». Si «patternFound» es verdadero, comparamos el pivote «D» con el pivote «X» utilizando la propiedad «price». Si «D» es mayor que «X», lo clasificamos como un patrón «bajista», lo que indica una posible oportunidad de venta. Por el contrario, si «D» es inferior a «X», lo clasificamos como un patrón «alcista», lo que indica una posible oportunidad de compra.

Una vez detectado un patrón, imprimimos un mensaje utilizando la función Print para registrar el tipo de patrón y la hora de detección. Se genera un «signalPrefix» único utilizando la función IntegerToString y «X.time» para garantizar que cada patrón tenga objetos gráficos distintos. A continuación, utilizamos la función «DrawTriangle» para resaltar las dos secciones triangulares que forman el patrón Butterfly. Los triángulos se colorean con clrBlue para los patrones alcistas y con «clrRed» para los patrones bajistas. El primer triángulo conecta los pivotes «X», «A» y «B», mientras que el segundo conecta los pivotes «B», «C» y «D».

Para mejorar aún más la visualización, utilizamos la función «DrawTrendLine» para crear líneas de tendencia negras sólidas que conectan los puntos pivote clave: «XA», «AB», «BC», «CD», «XB» y «BD». Estas líneas proporcionan una estructura clara para identificar el patrón armónico y su simetría. Tras la compilación y ejecución, obtenemos los siguientes resultados.

A partir de la imagen, podemos ver que podemos identificar el patrón y visualizarlo. Luego podemos proceder al etiquetado para mejorar su claridad visual.

double point = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_POINT ); double offset = 15 * point; double textY_X = (X.isHigh ? X.price + offset : X.price - offset); double textY_A = (A.isHigh ? A.price + offset : A.price - offset); double textY_B = (B.isHigh ? B.price + offset : B.price - offset); double textY_C = (C.isHigh ? C.price + offset : C.price - offset); double textY_D = (D.isHigh ? D.price + offset : D.price - offset); DrawTextEx(signalPrefix+ "_Text_X" , "X" , X.time, textY_X, clrBlack , 11 , X.isHigh); DrawTextEx(signalPrefix+ "_Text_A" , "A" , A.time, textY_A, clrBlack , 11 , A.isHigh); DrawTextEx(signalPrefix+ "_Text_B" , "B" , B.time, textY_B, clrBlack , 11 , B.isHigh); DrawTextEx(signalPrefix+ "_Text_C" , "C" , C.time, textY_C, clrBlack , 11 , C.isHigh); DrawTextEx(signalPrefix+ "_Text_D" , "D" , D.time, textY_D, clrBlack , 11 , D.isHigh); datetime centralTime = (X.time + B.time) / 2 ; double centralPrice = D.price; if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 , signalPrefix+ "_Text_Center" , OBJ_TEXT , 0 , centralTime, centralPrice)) { ObjectSetString ( 0 , signalPrefix+ "_Text_Center" , OBJPROP_TEXT , (patternType== "Bullish" ) ? "Bullish Butterfly" : "Bearish Butterfly" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , signalPrefix+ "_Text_Center" , OBJPROP_COLOR , clrBlack ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , signalPrefix+ "_Text_Center" , OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 11 ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , signalPrefix+ "_Text_Center" , OBJPROP_FONT , "Arial Bold" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , signalPrefix+ "_Text_Center" , OBJPROP_ALIGN , ALIGN_CENTER ); }

Aquí, añadimos etiquetas de texto para marcar el patrón Butterfly en el gráfico. En primer lugar, utilizamos la función SymbolInfoDouble para obtener el valor SYMBOL_POINT del símbolo y calcular un «desplazamiento» para el posicionamiento del texto. Las etiquetas para los pivotes («X», «A», «B», «C», «D») se colocan arriba o abajo según se trate de máximos o mínimos. Utilizamos la función «DrawTextEx» para colocar estas etiquetas con fuente negra y tamaño 11. Se crea una etiqueta central que indica «Bullish Butterfly» (mariposa alcista) o «Bearish Butterfly» (mariposa bajista) en el punto medio entre «X» y «B», utilizando ObjectCreate, ObjectSetString y ObjectSetInteger para establecer el texto, el color, el tamaño de la fuente y la alineación para una visibilidad clara. Esto es lo que obtenemos después de ejecutar el programa.

Ahora que tenemos las etiquetas, podemos proceder a agregar los niveles de entrada y salida.

datetime lineStart = D.time; datetime lineEnd = D.time + PeriodSeconds ( _Period )* 2 ; double entryPriceLevel, TP1Level, TP2Level, TP3Level, tradeDiff; if (patternType== "Bullish" ) { entryPriceLevel = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ); TP3Level = C.price; tradeDiff = TP3Level - entryPriceLevel; TP1Level = entryPriceLevel + tradeDiff/ 3 ; TP2Level = entryPriceLevel + 2 *tradeDiff/ 3 ; } else { entryPriceLevel = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ); TP3Level = C.price; tradeDiff = entryPriceLevel - TP3Level; TP1Level = entryPriceLevel - tradeDiff/ 3 ; TP2Level = entryPriceLevel - 2 *tradeDiff/ 3 ; } DrawDottedLine(signalPrefix+ "_EntryLine" , lineStart, entryPriceLevel, lineEnd, clrMagenta ); DrawDottedLine(signalPrefix+ "_TP1Line" , lineStart, TP1Level, lineEnd, clrForestGreen ); DrawDottedLine(signalPrefix+ "_TP2Line" , lineStart, TP2Level, lineEnd, clrGreen ); DrawDottedLine(signalPrefix+ "_TP3Line" , lineStart, TP3Level, lineEnd, clrDarkGreen ); datetime labelTime = lineEnd + PeriodSeconds ( _Period )/ 2 ; string entryLabel = (patternType== "Bullish" ) ? "BUY (" : "SELL (" ; entryLabel += DoubleToString (entryPriceLevel, _Digits ) + ")" ; DrawTextEx(signalPrefix+ "_EntryLabel" , entryLabel, labelTime, entryPriceLevel, clrMagenta , 11 , true ); string tp1Label = "TP1 (" + DoubleToString (TP1Level, _Digits ) + ")" ; DrawTextEx(signalPrefix+ "_TP1Label" , tp1Label, labelTime, TP1Level, clrForestGreen , 11 , true ); string tp2Label = "TP2 (" + DoubleToString (TP2Level, _Digits ) + ")" ; DrawTextEx(signalPrefix+ "_TP2Label" , tp2Label, labelTime, TP2Level, clrGreen , 11 , true ); string tp3Label = "TP3 (" + DoubleToString (TP3Level, _Digits ) + ")" ; DrawTextEx(signalPrefix+ "_TP3Label" , tp3Label, labelTime, TP3Level, clrDarkGreen , 11 , true );

Aquí calculamos los niveles de entrada en la operación y de take profit (TP) basándonos en el patrón detectado. Comenzamos utilizando la función PeriodSeconds para determinar la duración del dibujo de los niveles de comercio horizontales. A continuación, utilizamos la función SymbolInfoDouble para recuperar el precio de entrada, aplicando SYMBOL_ASK para una compra y SYMBOL_BID para una venta. Establecemos TP3 utilizando la variable «C.price» y calculamos el rango total de negociación. Calculamos TP1 y TP2 dividiendo este rango en tercios. Utilizamos la función «DrawDottedLine» para dibujar los niveles de entrada y TP con colores distintos. A continuación, determinamos una coordenada temporal de etiqueta adecuada utilizando la función PeriodSeconds para un mejor posicionamiento. Creamos la etiqueta de entrada utilizando la función DoubleToString para dar formato al precio con precisión. Por último, aplicamos la función «DrawTextEx» para mostrar las etiquetas de entrada y TP en el gráfico. Tras la compilación, obtenemos el siguiente resultado.

Patrón bajista:

Patrón alcista:

A partir de las imágenes, podemos ver que podemos identificar ambos patrones y trazarlos correctamente. Lo que ahora debemos hacer es esperar confirmaciones después de una vela y si el patrón aún existe, significa que no se repintó, por lo que podemos proceder a abrir las posiciones respectivas desde el nivel de entrada. Esta es la lógica que implementamos para lograrlo.

int currentBarIndex = Bars ( _Symbol , _Period ) - 1 ; if (g_patternFormationBar == - 1 ) { g_patternFormationBar = currentBarIndex; g_lockedPatternX = X.time; Print ( "Pattern detected on bar " , currentBarIndex, ". Waiting for confirmation on next bar." ); return ; } if (currentBarIndex == g_patternFormationBar) { Print ( "Pattern is repainting; still on locked formation bar " , currentBarIndex, ". No obj_Trade yet." ); return ; } if (currentBarIndex > g_patternFormationBar) { if (g_lockedPatternX == X.time) { Print ( "Confirmed pattern (locked on bar " , g_patternFormationBar, "). Opening obj_Trade on bar " , currentBarIndex, "." ); g_patternFormationBar = currentBarIndex; if (AllowTrading && ! PositionSelect ( _Symbol )) { double entryPriceTrade = 0 , stopLoss = 0 , takeProfit = 0 ; point = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_POINT ); bool tradeResult = false ; if (patternType== "Bullish" ) { entryPriceTrade = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ); double diffTrade = TP2Level - entryPriceTrade; stopLoss = entryPriceTrade - diffTrade * 3 ; takeProfit = TP2Level; tradeResult = obj_Trade.Buy(LotSize, _Symbol , entryPriceTrade, stopLoss, takeProfit, "Butterfly Signal" ); if (tradeResult) Print ( "Buy order opened successfully." ); else Print ( "Buy order failed: " , obj_Trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); } else if (patternType== "Bearish" ) { entryPriceTrade = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ); double diffTrade = entryPriceTrade - TP2Level; stopLoss = entryPriceTrade + diffTrade * 3 ; takeProfit = TP2Level; tradeResult = obj_Trade.Sell(LotSize, _Symbol , entryPriceTrade, stopLoss, takeProfit, "Butterfly Signal" ); if (tradeResult) Print ( "Sell order opened successfully." ); else Print ( "Sell order failed: " , obj_Trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); } } else { Print ( "A position is already open for " , _Symbol , ". No new obj_Trade executed." ); } } else { g_patternFormationBar = currentBarIndex; g_lockedPatternX = X.time; Print ( "Pattern has changed; updating lock on bar " , currentBarIndex, ". Waiting for confirmation." ); return ; } } } else { g_patternFormationBar = - 1 ; g_lockedPatternX = 0 ; }

Esta sección gestiona el bloqueo de patrones y la ejecución de transacciones. En primer lugar, determinamos el índice de barra actual utilizando la función Bars y lo asignamos a «currentBarIndex». Si no se ha bloqueado ningún patrón, lo que se indica mediante «g_patternFormationBar» == -1, asignamos «currentBarIndex» a «g_patternFormationBar» y almacenamos el tiempo pivote X en «g_lockedPatternX», imprimiendo un mensaje mediante la función «Print» que indica que se ha detectado un patrón y que se está esperando confirmación. Si el patrón detectado sigue formándose en la misma barra, utilizamos la función Print para mostrar un mensaje que indica que el patrón se está repintando y no se ejecuta ninguna operación.

Si la barra actual avanza más allá de la barra de formación bloqueada, comprobamos si el patrón sigue siendo válido comparando «g_lockedPatternX» con el tiempo pivote X actual. Si coincide, confirmamos el patrón y nos preparamos para la ejecución de la operación. Antes de realizar una orden, utilizamos la función PositionSelect para asegurarnos de que no existe ninguna posición y marcamos «AllowTrading». Si se confirma un patrón «alcista», recuperamos el precio de venta utilizando la función SymbolInfoDouble con SYMBOL_ASK, calculamos el stop loss y el take profit basándonos en «TP2Level» y ejecutamos una orden de compra utilizando la función «obj_Trade.Buy». Si la operación se realiza correctamente, utilizamos la función «Print» para mostrar un mensaje de confirmación; de lo contrario, utilizamos la función «obj_Trade.ResultRetcodeDescription» para imprimir el motivo del fallo.

Para un patrón «bajista», recuperamos el precio de compra utilizando la función SymbolInfoDouble con SYMBOL_BID, calculamos los niveles de negociación y ejecutamos una orden de venta utilizando la función «obj_Trade.Sell», imprimiendo los mensajes de éxito o fracaso correspondientes con la función Print. Si ya existe una posición, no se ejecuta ninguna nueva operación y se imprime un mensaje utilizando la función «Print». Si cambia el pivote X bloqueado, actualizamos «g_patternFormationBar» y «g_lockedPatternX», indicando que el patrón ha cambiado y está pendiente de confirmación. Si no se detecta ningún patrón válido, restablecemos «g_patternFormationBar» y «g_lockedPatternX» para borrar los bloqueos anteriores.

Tras la compilación, obtenemos el siguiente resultado.

En la imagen, podemos ver que trazamos el patrón de mariposa y seguimos pudiendo operar con él una vez que se confirma que es estable, logrando así nuestro objetivo de identificar, trazar y operar con el patrón. Lo que queda por hacer es realizar pruebas retrospectivas del programa, lo cual se aborda en la siguiente sección.





Pruebas retrospectivas y optimización

Tras realizar exhaustivas pruebas retrospectivas, hemos obtenido los siguientes resultados.

Gráfico de prueba retrospectiva:

Informe de prueba retrospectiva:

El periodo de prueba de medio año en un gráfico de 5 minutos que generó 65 operaciones muestra que el patrón mariposa es poco frecuente y que, cuanto mayor es el porcentaje de tolerancia, mayor es el número de señales.





Conclusión

En conclusión, hemos desarrollado con éxito un Asesor Experto (EA) MQL5 que detecta y opera con precisión el patrón armónico Butterfly. Aprovechando el reconocimiento de patrones, la validación de pivotes y la ejecución automatizada de operaciones, hemos creado un sistema que se adapta dinámicamente a las condiciones del mercado.

Descargo de responsabilidad: Este artículo tiene fines exclusivamente educativos. El trading conlleva un riesgo financiero significativo y las condiciones del mercado pueden ser impredecibles. Si bien la estrategia descrita proporciona un enfoque estructurado para el trading armónico, no garantiza la rentabilidad. Es esencial realizar pruebas retrospectivas exhaustivas y una gestión adecuada del riesgo antes de implementar este programa en un entorno real.

Al implementar estas técnicas, podrá perfeccionar sus habilidades en el trading con patrones armónicos, mejorar su análisis técnico y avanzar en sus estrategias de trading algorítmico. ¡Mucha suerte en tu aventura en el mundo del trading!