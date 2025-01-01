#define VALUES_TOTAL 31



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- declaramos las variables para la transformación

double value=0; // número real para la transformación MathRound

int round_value=0; // aquí obtenemos el resultado

//--- en un ciclo por el número de incrementos decimales de un número real

for(int i=0; i<VALUES_TOTAL; i++)

{

//--- aumentamos el valor del número real,

//--- obtenemos un valor numérico redondeado al entero más próximo

//--- y mostramos en el diario de registro los valores de control

value+=0.1;

round_value=(int)MathRound(NormalizeDouble(value,1));

PrintFormat("value: %.1f, round value: %d",value,round_value);

/*

resultado:

value: 0.1, round value: 0

value: 0.2, round value: 0

value: 0.3, round value: 0

value: 0.4, round value: 0

value: 0.5, round value: 1

value: 0.6, round value: 1

value: 0.7, round value: 1

value: 0.8, round value: 1

value: 0.9, round value: 1

value: 1.0, round value: 1

value: 1.1, round value: 1

value: 1.2, round value: 1

value: 1.3, round value: 1

value: 1.4, round value: 1

value: 1.5, round value: 2

value: 1.6, round value: 2

value: 1.7, round value: 2

value: 1.8, round value: 2

value: 1.9, round value: 2

value: 2.0, round value: 2

value: 2.1, round value: 2

value: 2.2, round value: 2

value: 2.3, round value: 2

value: 2.4, round value: 2

value: 2.5, round value: 3

value: 2.6, round value: 3

value: 2.7, round value: 3

value: 2.8, round value: 3

value: 2.9, round value: 3

value: 3.0, round value: 3

value: 3.1, round value: 3

*/

}

}