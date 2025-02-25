Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 9): Building an Expert Advisor for the Asian Breakout Strategy

Introduction

In the previous article (Part 8), we explored a reversal trading strategy by building an Expert Advisor in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) based on the Butterfly harmonic pattern using precise Fibonacci ratios. Now, in Part 9, we shift our focus to the Asian Breakout Strategy—a method that identifies key session highs and lows to form breakout zones, employs a moving average for trend filtering, and integrates dynamic risk management.

In this article, we will cover:

By the end, you’ll have a fully functional Expert Advisor that automates the Asian Breakout Strategy, ready to be tested and refined for trading. Let’s dive in!





Strategy Blueprint

To create the program, we will design an approach that leverages the key price range formed during the Asian trading session. The first step will be to define the session box by capturing the highest high and the lowest low within a specific time window—typically between 23:00 and 03:00 Greenwich Mean Time (GMT). However, these times are fully customizable to suit your needs. This defined range represents the consolidation area from which we expect a breakout.

Next, we will set breakout levels at the boundaries of this range. We will place a pending buy-stop order slightly above the top of the box if market conditions confirm a bullish trend—using a moving average (such as a 50-period MA) for trend confirmation. Conversely, if the trend is bearish, we will position a sell-stop order just below the bottom of the box. This dual setup will ensure that our Expert Advisor is ready to capture significant moves in either direction as soon as the price breaks out.

Risk management is a critical component of our strategy. We will integrate stop-loss orders just outside the box boundaries to protect against false breakouts or reversals, while take-profit levels will be determined based on a predefined risk-to-reward ratio. Additionally, we will implement a time-based exit strategy that automatically closes any open trades if they remain active past a designated exit time, such as 13:00 GMT. Overall, our strategy combines precise session-based range detection, trend filtering, and robust risk management to build an Expert Advisor capable of capturing significant breakout moves in the market. In a nutshell, here is a visualization of the whole strategy that we want to implement.





Implementation in MQL5

To create the program in MQL5, open the MetaEditor, go to the Navigator, locate the Indicators folder, click on the "New" tab, and follow the prompts to create the file. Once it is made, in the coding environment, we will need to declare some global variables that we will use throughout the program.

#property copyright "Forex Algo-Trader, Allan" #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property description "This EA trades based on ASIAN BREAKOUT Strategy" #property strict #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> CTrade obj_Trade; int maHandle = INVALID_HANDLE ; input double LotSize = 0.1 ; input double BreakoutOffsetPips = 10 ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES BoxTimeframe = PERIOD_M15 ; input int MA_Period = 50 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD MA_Method = MODE_SMA ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE MA_AppliedPrice = PRICE_CLOSE ; input double RiskToReward = 1.3 ; input int MagicNumber = 12345 ; input int SessionStartHour = 23 ; input int SessionStartMinute = 00 ; input int SessionEndHour = 03 ; input int SessionEndMinute = 00 ; input int TradeExitHour = 13 ; input int TradeExitMinute = 00 ; datetime lastBoxSessionEnd = 0 ; bool boxCalculated = false ; bool ordersPlaced = false ; double BoxHigh = 0.0 ; double BoxLow = 0.0 ; datetime BoxHighTime = 0 ; datetime BoxLowTime = 0 ;

Here, we include the trade library using "#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>" to access built-in trading functions and create a global trade object named "obj_Trade". We define a global indicator handle "maHandle", initialize it to INVALID_HANDLE and set up user inputs for trade and indicator settings—such as "LotSize", "BreakoutOffsetPips", and "BoxTimeframe" (which uses the ENUM_TIMEFRAMES type)—as well as parameters for the moving average ("MA_Period", "MA_Method", "MA_AppliedPrice") and risk management ("RiskToReward", "MagicNumber").

Additionally, we allow users to specify session timing in hours and minutes (using inputs like "SessionStartHour", "SessionStartMinute", "SessionEndHour", "SessionEndMinute", "TradeExitHour", and "TradeExitMinute") and declare global variables to store the session box data ("BoxHigh", "BoxLow") and the exact times these extremes occurred ("BoxHighTime", "BoxLowTime"), along with flags ("boxCalculated" and "ordersPlaced") to control the program’s logic. Next, we go to the OnInit event handler and initialize the handle.

int OnInit (){ obj_Trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(MagicNumber); maHandle = iMA ( _Symbol , 0 , MA_Period, 0 , MA_Method, MA_AppliedPrice); if (maHandle == INVALID_HANDLE ){ Print ( "Failed to create MA handle." ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

In the OnInit event handler, we set the trade object's magic number by calling the "obj_Trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(MagicNumber)" method, ensuring that all trades are uniquely identified. Next, we create the Moving Average handle using the iMA function with our user-defined parameters ("MA_Period", "MA_Method", and "MA_AppliedPrice"). We then verify whether the handle was successfully created by checking if "maHandle" equals INVALID_HANDLE; if it does, we print an error message and return INIT_FAILED, otherwise, we return INIT_SUCCEEDED to signal successful initialization. Next, we need to release the created handle to save resources when the program is not in use.

void OnDeinit ( const int reason){ if (maHandle != INVALID_HANDLE ) IndicatorRelease (maHandle); }

In the OnDeinit function, we check if the Moving Average handle "maHandle" is valid (i.e., not equal to INVALID_HANDLE). If it is valid, we release the handle by calling the IndicatorRelease function to free up resources. We can now graduate to the main event handler, OnTick, where we will base our whole control logic.

void OnTick (){ datetime currentTime = TimeCurrent (); MqlDateTime dt; TimeToStruct (currentTime, dt); if (dt.hour > SessionEndHour || (dt.hour == SessionEndHour && dt.min >= SessionEndMinute)){ MqlDateTime sesEnd; sesEnd.year = dt.year; sesEnd.mon = dt.mon; sesEnd.day = dt.day; sesEnd.hour = SessionEndHour; sesEnd.min = SessionEndMinute; sesEnd.sec = 0 ; datetime sessionEnd = StructToTime (sesEnd); datetime sessionStart; if (SessionStartHour > SessionEndHour || (SessionStartHour == SessionEndHour && SessionStartMinute >= SessionEndMinute)){ datetime prevDay = sessionEnd - 86400 ; MqlDateTime dtPrev; TimeToStruct (prevDay, dtPrev); dtPrev.hour = SessionStartHour; dtPrev.min = SessionStartMinute; dtPrev.sec = 0 ; sessionStart = StructToTime (dtPrev); } else { MqlDateTime temp; temp.year = sesEnd.year; temp.mon = sesEnd.mon; temp.day = sesEnd.day; temp.hour = SessionStartHour; temp.min = SessionStartMinute; temp.sec = 0 ; sessionStart = StructToTime (temp); } if (sessionEnd != lastBoxSessionEnd){ ComputeBox(sessionStart, sessionEnd); lastBoxSessionEnd = sessionEnd; boxCalculated = true ; ordersPlaced = false ; } } }

In the Expert tick function OnTick, we first call TimeCurrent to retrieve the current server time and then convert it into a MqlDateTime structure using the TimeToStruct function so we can access its components. We compare the current hour and minute with the user-defined "SessionEndHour" and "SessionEndMinute"; if the current time is at or past the session end, we build a "sesEnd" structure and convert it to a datetime using StructToTime.

Based on whether the session start before or after the session end, we determine the proper "sessionStart" time (using today's date or adjusting for an overnight session), and if this "sessionEnd" is different from "lastBoxSessionEnd", we call the "ComputeBox" function to recalculate the session box while updating "lastBoxSessionEnd" and resetting our "boxCalculated" and "ordersPlaced" flags. We use a custom function to compute the box properties, and here is its code snippet.

void ComputeBox( datetime sessionStart, datetime sessionEnd){ int totalBars = Bars ( _Symbol , BoxTimeframe); if (totalBars <= 0 ){ Print ( "No bars available on timeframe " , EnumToString (BoxTimeframe)); return ; } MqlRates rates[]; ArraySetAsSeries (rates, false ); int copied = CopyRates ( _Symbol , BoxTimeframe, 0 , totalBars, rates); if (copied <= 0 ){ Print ( "Failed to copy rates for box calculation." ); return ; } double highVal = - DBL_MAX ; double lowVal = DBL_MAX ; BoxHighTime = 0 ; BoxLowTime = 0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < copied; i++){ if (rates[i].time >= sessionStart && rates[i].time <= sessionEnd){ if (rates[i].high > highVal){ highVal = rates[i].high; BoxHighTime = rates[i].time; } if (rates[i].low < lowVal){ lowVal = rates[i].low; BoxLowTime = rates[i].time; } } } if (highVal == - DBL_MAX || lowVal == DBL_MAX ){ Print ( "No valid bars found within the session time range." ); return ; } BoxHigh = highVal; BoxLow = lowVal; Print ( "Session box computed: High = " , BoxHigh, " at " , TimeToString (BoxHighTime), ", Low = " , BoxLow, " at " , TimeToString (BoxLowTime)); DrawSessionObjects(sessionStart, sessionEnd); }

Here, we define a void "ComputeBox" function to calculate the session extremes. We begin by obtaining the total number of bars on the specified timeframe using the Bars function and then copy the bar data into a MqlRates array using the CopyRates function. We initialize the variable "highVal" to -DBL_MAX and "lowVal" to DBL_MAX to ensure that any valid price will update these extremes. As we loop through each bar that falls within the session period, if a bar's "high" exceeds "highVal", we update "highVal" and record that bar's time in "BoxHighTime"; similarly, if a bar's "low" is below "lowVal", we update "lowVal" and record the time in "BoxLowTime".

If after processing the data "highVal" remains "-DBL_MAX" or "lowVal" remains DBL_MAX, we print an error message indicating that no valid bars were found; otherwise, we assign "BoxHigh" and "BoxLow" with the computed values and use the TimeToString function to print the recorded times in a readable format. Finally, we call the "DrawSessionObjects" function with the session start and end times to visually display the session box and related objects on the chart. The function's implementation is as below.

void DrawSessionObjects( datetime sessionStart, datetime sessionEnd){ int chartScale = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SCALE , 0 ); int dynamicFontSize = 7 + chartScale * 1 ; int dynamicLineWidth = ( int ) MathRound ( 1 + (chartScale * 2.0 / 5 )); string sessionID = "Sess_" + IntegerToString (lastBoxSessionEnd); string rectName = "SessionRect_" + sessionID; if (! ObjectCreate ( 0 , rectName, OBJ_RECTANGLE , 0 , BoxHighTime, BoxHigh, BoxLowTime, BoxLow)) Print ( "Failed to create rectangle: " , rectName); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , rectName, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrThistle ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , rectName, OBJPROP_FILL , true ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , rectName, OBJPROP_BACK , true ); string topLineName = "SessionTopLine_" + sessionID; if (! ObjectCreate ( 0 , topLineName, OBJ_TREND , 0 , sessionStart, BoxHigh, sessionEnd, BoxHigh)) Print ( "Failed to create top line: " , topLineName); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , topLineName, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrBlue ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , topLineName, OBJPROP_WIDTH , dynamicLineWidth); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , topLineName, OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT , false ); string bottomLineName = "SessionBottomLine_" + sessionID; if (! ObjectCreate ( 0 , bottomLineName, OBJ_TREND , 0 , sessionStart, BoxLow, sessionEnd, BoxLow)) Print ( "Failed to create bottom line: " , bottomLineName); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , bottomLineName, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrRed ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , bottomLineName, OBJPROP_WIDTH , dynamicLineWidth); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , bottomLineName, OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT , false ); string topLabelName = "SessionTopLabel_" + sessionID; if (! ObjectCreate ( 0 , topLabelName, OBJ_TEXT , 0 , sessionEnd, BoxHigh)) Print ( "Failed to create top label: " , topLabelName); ObjectSetString ( 0 , topLabelName, OBJPROP_TEXT , " " + DoubleToString (BoxHigh, _Digits )); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , topLabelName, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrBlack ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , topLabelName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , dynamicFontSize); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , topLabelName, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_LEFT ); string bottomLabelName = "SessionBottomLabel_" + sessionID; if (! ObjectCreate ( 0 , bottomLabelName, OBJ_TEXT , 0 , sessionEnd, BoxLow)) Print ( "Failed to create bottom label: " , bottomLabelName); ObjectSetString ( 0 , bottomLabelName, OBJPROP_TEXT , " " + DoubleToString (BoxLow, _Digits )); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , bottomLabelName, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrBlack ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , bottomLabelName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , dynamicFontSize); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , bottomLabelName, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_LEFT ); }

In the "DrawSessionObjects" function, we start by retrieving the current chart scale using the ChartGetInteger function with CHART_SCALE (which returns a value from 0 to 5) and then compute dynamic styling parameters: a dynamic font size calculated as "7 + chartScale * 1" (with a base size of 7 that increases by 1 per scale level) and a dynamic line width using MathRound to interpolate linearly so that when the chart scale is 5, the width becomes 3. Next, we create a unique session identifier by converting "lastBoxSessionEnd" to a string prefixed with "Sess_", which ensures that each session’s objects have distinct names. We then draw a filled rectangle using ObjectCreate, passing type OBJ_RECTANGLE with the exact times and prices of the session's high ("BoxHighTime", "BoxHigh") and low ("BoxLowTime", "BoxLow"), setting its color to "clrThistle", enabling its fill with OBJPROP_FILL, and placing it in the background with OBJPROP_BACK.

Following this, we draw two horizontal trend lines—one at the session high and one at the session low—spanning from "sessionStart" to "sessionEnd"; we set the top line's color to "clrBlue" and the bottom line's color to "clrRed", and both lines use the dynamic line width and are not extended infinitely ("OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT" is set to false). Finally, we create text objects for the top and bottom price labels at the right edge (at "sessionEnd"), setting their text to the session high and low (formatted with DoubleToString using the symbol's precision, _Digits), with their color set to "clrBlack" and the dynamic font size applied, and we anchor them to the left so that the text appears to the right of the anchor. Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.

From the image, we can see that we can identify the box, and plot it on the chart. So we can now proceed to opening the pending orders near the identified range boundaries. To achieve this, we use the following logic.

MqlDateTime exitTimeStruct; TimeToStruct (currentTime, exitTimeStruct); exitTimeStruct.hour = TradeExitHour; exitTimeStruct.min = TradeExitMinute; exitTimeStruct.sec = 0 ; datetime tradeExitTime = StructToTime (exitTimeStruct); if (boxCalculated && !ordersPlaced && currentTime < tradeExitTime){ double maBuffer[]; ArraySetAsSeries (maBuffer, true ); if ( CopyBuffer (maHandle, 0 , 0 , 1 , maBuffer) <= 0 ){ Print ( "Failed to copy MA buffer." ); return ; } double maValue = maBuffer[ 0 ]; double currentPrice = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ); bool bullish = (currentPrice > maValue); bool bearish = (currentPrice < maValue); double offsetPrice = BreakoutOffsetPips * _Point ; if (bullish){ double entryPrice = BoxHigh + offsetPrice; double stopLoss = BoxLow - offsetPrice; double risk = entryPrice - stopLoss; double takeProfit = entryPrice + risk * RiskToReward; if (obj_Trade.BuyStop(LotSize, entryPrice, _Symbol , stopLoss, takeProfit, ORDER_TIME_GTC , 0 , "Asian Breakout EA" )){ Print ( "Placed Buy Stop order at " , entryPrice); ordersPlaced = true ; } else { Print ( "Buy Stop order failed: " , obj_Trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); } } else if (bearish){ double entryPrice = BoxLow - offsetPrice; double stopLoss = BoxHigh + offsetPrice; double risk = stopLoss - entryPrice; double takeProfit = entryPrice - risk * RiskToReward; if (obj_Trade.SellStop(LotSize, entryPrice, _Symbol , stopLoss, takeProfit, ORDER_TIME_GTC , 0 , "Asian Breakout EA" )){ Print ( "Placed Sell Stop order at " , entryPrice); ordersPlaced = true ; } else { Print ( "Sell Stop order failed: " , obj_Trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); } } }

Here, we build the trade exit time by declaring a MqlDateTime structure named "exitTimeStruct". We then use the TimeToStruct function to decompose the current time into its parts and assign the user-defined "TradeExitHour" and "TradeExitMinute" (with seconds set to 0) to "exitTimeStruct". Next, we convert this structure back to a datetime value by calling the StructToTime function, resulting in "tradeExitTime". After that, if the session box has been calculated, no orders have been placed, and the current time is before "tradeExitTime", we proceed to place orders.

We declare an array "maBuffer" to hold moving average values and call the ArraySetAsSeries function to ensure that the array is indexed with the newest data first. Then, we use the CopyBuffer function to retrieve the latest value from the moving average indicator (using "maHandle") into "maBuffer". We compare this moving average value with the current bid price (obtained via the SymbolInfoDouble function) to determine whether the market is bullish or bearish. Based on this condition, we calculate the appropriate entry price, stop loss, and take profit using the "BreakoutOffsetPips" parameter, and then we place either a Buy Stop order using the "obj_Trade.BuyStop" method or a Sell Stop order using the "obj_Trade.SellStop" method.

Finally, we print a confirmation message if the order is successfully placed or an error message if it fails, and we set the "ordersPlaced" flag accordingly. On running the program, we get the following result.

From the function, we can see that once we have a breakout, we place the pending order concerning the direction of the moving average filter, with the stop orders as well. The only thing that remains is exiting the positions or deleting the pending orders once the trading time is not within the trading time.

if (currentTime >= tradeExitTime){ CloseOpenPositions(); CancelPendingOrders(); boxCalculated = false ; ordersPlaced = false ; }

Here, we check whether the current time has reached or surpassed the trade exit time. If it has, we call the "CloseOpenPositions" function to close all open positions associated with the EA, and then we call the "CancelPendingOrders" function to cancel any pending orders. After these functions execute, we reset the "boxCalculated" and "ordersPlaced" flags to false, preparing the program for a new session. The custom functions we use are as follows.

void CloseOpenPositions(){ int totalPositions = PositionsTotal (); for ( int i = totalPositions - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--){ ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); if ( PositionSelectByTicket (ticket)){ if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) == MagicNumber){ if (!obj_Trade.PositionClose(ticket)) Print ( "Failed to close position " , ticket, ": " , obj_Trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); else Print ( "Closed position " , ticket); } } } } void CancelPendingOrders(){ int totalOrders = OrdersTotal (); for ( int i = totalOrders - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--){ ulong ticket = OrderGetTicket (i); if ( OrderSelect (ticket)){ int type = ( int ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TYPE ); if ( OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_MAGIC ) == MagicNumber && (type == ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP || type == ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP )){ if (!obj_Trade.OrderDelete(ticket)) Print ( "Failed to cancel pending order " , ticket); else Print ( "Canceled pending order " , ticket); } } } }

Here, in the function "CloseOpenPositions", we first retrieve the total number of open positions using the PositionsTotal function and then loop through each position in reverse order. For each position, we obtain its ticket number using PositionGetTicket and select the position with PositionSelectByTicket. We then check if the position's POSITION_MAGIC value matches our user-defined "MagicNumber" to ensure it belongs to our EA; if it does, we attempt to close the position using the "obj_Trade.PositionClose" function and print a confirmation message or an error message (using "obj_Trade.ResultRetcodeDescription") based on the outcome.

In the function "CancelPendingOrders", we first retrieve the total number of pending orders with the OrdersTotal function and loop through them in reverse order. For each order, we obtain its ticket using OrderGetTicket and select it using OrderSelect. We then check if the order's ORDER_MAGIC matches our "MagicNumber" and if its type is either "ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP" or ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP. If both conditions are met, we attempt to cancel the order using the "obj_Trade.OrderDelete" function, printing either a success message or an error message based on whether the cancellation succeeds. Upon running the program, we get the following results.

From the visualization, we can see that we identify the Asian session, plot it on the chart, place pending orders concerning the moving average direction, and cancel the orders or activated positions if they still exist once we surpass the trading time defined by the user, hence achieving our objective. The thing that remains is backtesting the program, and that is handled in the next section.





Backtesting and Optimization

After thorough backtesting, for 1 year, 2023, using the default settings, we have the following results.

Backtest graph:

From the image, we can see that the graph is quite good, but we can help improve it by applying a trailing stop mechanism, and we achieved this using the following logic.

void applyTrailingSTOP( double slPoints, CTrade &trade_object, int magicNo= 0 ){ double buySL = NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID )-slPoints, _Digits ); double sellSL = NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK )+slPoints, _Digits ); for ( int i = PositionsTotal () - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--){ ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); if (ticket > 0 ){ if ( PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ) == _Symbol && (magicNo == 0 || PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) == magicNo)){ if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ) == POSITION_TYPE_BUY && buySL > PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ) && (buySL > PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL ) || PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL ) == 0 )){ trade_object.PositionModify(ticket,buySL, PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_TP )); } else if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ) == POSITION_TYPE_SELL && sellSL < PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ) && (sellSL < PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL ) || PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL ) == 0 )){ trade_object.PositionModify(ticket,sellSL, PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_TP )); } } } } } if ( PositionsTotal () > 0 ){ applyTrailingSTOP( 30 * _Point ,obj_Trade, 0 ); }

Upon applying the function and testing, the new results are as below.

Backtest graph:

Backtest report:





Conclusion

In conclusion, we have successfully developed an MQL5 Expert Advisor that automates the Asian Breakout Strategy with precision. By leveraging session-based range detection, trend filtering via a moving average, and dynamic risk management, we built a system that identifies key consolidation zones and executes breakout trades efficiently.

Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only. Trading involves significant financial risk, and market conditions can be unpredictable. Although the strategy outlined provides a structured approach to breakout trading, it does not guarantee profitability. Comprehensive backtesting and proper risk management are essential before deploying this program in a live environment.

By implementing these techniques, you can enhance your algorithmic trading capabilities, refine your technical analysis skills, and further advance your trading strategy. Best of luck on your trading journey!