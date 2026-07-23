X7pro
- Experts
-
Viktor MitrofanovI turn MQL5 Expert Advisors into fully automated Preset Machines. I keep your original trading logic, split it into manageable configurations, run them through my own tester-validator, and deliver a ready-to-use system with selected working presets.
- Version: 7.21
- Updated: 23 July 2026
- Activations: 5
X7 PRO — Adaptive Trade Driver. Shifts when the market shifts. = XAU, CFD, FOREX =
- X7 PRO was built with a deep understanding of trading's core axiom: the market never stands still, and the search for a single "holy grail" formula is destined to fail.
- The purpose of this tool is not to guess the market, but to synchronize with it. We designed it as a flexible, adaptive environment that remains "alive" through every phase of the market cycle.
- It doesn't provide ready-made answers — it provides the building blocks. You craft your own entry logic, fine-tune volatility filters and risk parameters, and manage your exits with precision.
- This is a creative sandbox where you don't fight the market — you learn to move in tune with its rhythm.
ONLY UNTIL THE END OF THE MONTH! Purchase Preset System =X7= and get X7PRO absolutely FREE!
The price of the system increases with every buyer +10$. The longer you wait, the higher the price.
- Direction: BUY, SELL, or BOTH.
- Timeframe and the number of candles to search for a level.
- Level type: High or Low.
- Signal logic: above or below the level.
- Suitable volatility mode.
- Lot size, risk, protection, and exit rules.
How X7 PRO Works
- on a level breakout;
- on a bounce from the level;
- separately for BUY;
- separately for SELL;
- BOTH – simultaneously for BUY and SELL.
- whether the current volatility is suitable;
- whether the volume filter has passed;
- whether the entry is near a higher timeframe zone;
- whether the price has passed an additional timing check;
- whether the direction is allowed by the trend classifier, etc.
A Unique Tool - ATR Trade Gearbox!
- 0 OFF — volatility restriction is disabled;
- 1 Calm — very calm market;
- 2 Low — low volatility;
- 3 Mid — medium volatility;
- 4 High — high volatility;
- 5 Extra — very high volatility;
- 6 Shock — extreme volatility.
BUY, SELL, or BOTH ?
BUY
- its own level;
- its own breakout line;
- its own directional logic;
- its own position limit;
- its own market order.
How to Create a Strategy
- the current ATR mode;
- the trading direction;
- BUY and SELL levels;
- breakout lines;
- pending status;
- open trades;
- blocks due to spread, session, and Master Stop.
Main Strategy Settings
General principle:
- smaller timeframe and fewer candles — faster reaction;
- larger timeframe and more candles — levels appear less frequently but can be more significant;
- smaller offset — earlier, but more sensitive entry;
- larger offset — later, but more cautious entry.
- FIXED points;
- ATR multipliers.
Seven Methods of Direction Assessment
- ADX;
- Moving Average;
- Bollinger Bands;
- Parabolic SAR;
- Heiken Ashi;
- Fast Breakout;
- Slow Breakout.
- the strategy works directly from its level;
- the classifier does not block the entry direction.
- BUY is only allowed when a rise is confirmed;
- SELL is only allowed when a fall is confirmed;
- insufficient votes block entry.
Entry Filters
- BUY before a strong resistance zone;
- SELL before a strong support zone.
- BUY on an excessively overbought movement;
- SELL on an already deeply stretched decline.
- a closing price in the opposite direction;
- the expiration of the waiting limit;
- violation of other entry filter conditions.
Trade Exit
- in points;
- via ATR multipliers.
- for BUY, Stop Loss is placed below the local minimum;
- for SELL, Stop Loss is placed above the local maximum;
- Take Profit can be calculated relative to the opposite structure.
- Break Even — moving Stop Loss to breakeven or a small profit;
- Trailing Stop — trailing the Stop Loss behind the price;
- Group Exit — closing a group by the total profit in points of all open positions.
Risk Management
- maximum BUY positions;
- maximum SELL positions;
- total number of positions;
- trading session;
- allowed spread.
Master Stop
- Balance;
- Equity.
- close open positions;
- remove active breakout lines;
- block new entries for a set time (cooldown).
Visual Market Map
- Map 1 Scalp — nearest short-term zones (disabled by default);
- Map 2 Intraday — intraday zones;
- Map 3 Higher TF — higher timeframe market zones.
Who X7 PRO is For
- beginners who want to start with ready-made logic;
- experienced traders looking to create their unique strategies without programming skills.
Important
- in the tester;
- on a demo account;
- with a small volume;
- considering the spread, commission, and broker conditions.
The point of X7 PRO is not to guess the market. Its task is to provide a clear system where the trader themselves sets the level logic, direction, ATR mode, risk, exit, and trade protection. It is a strategy builder with limitless potential for creativity.
Wishing you success on your trading journey! Thank you for choosing X7 PRO — we appreciate your confidence in us.