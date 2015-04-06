Avarice

I would like to present you my grid Expert Advisor.


How it works

Amount of trades closed with profit minus the most loss-making trade should exceed or be equal to Profit Distance Cut.

The EA can work in both directions simultaneously or follow certain Price Action signals.

Flexibility and simplicity of the settings make the EA available for beginners as well.

With the right approach and customization, the EA can be used both for long-term trading and for boosting the deposit in a short time.


Parameters

  • MAGIC = 11; (magic number is displayed in order comments)
  • Backlight= false; (square added to prevent orders from merging with the info)
  • Info Color = clrLimeGreen; (square color)
  • Info Width= 250; (square width)
  • Info Height = 250; (square height)
  • 2 Wallets= true; (profit collection and accounting are performed in two wallets - Sell and Buy ones. If disabled, a single wallet is used)
  • Lot Coefficient = false; (when using this ratio, the next order in the grid after the second one is increased by 0.01)
  • Reduction factor = 1; (ratio, by which the grid step is decreased. For example, if the ratio is 2, the order sequence is 0.01, 0.01, 0.01, 0.02)
  • Lot of transaction= true; (when enabling the option, opening the first positions is performed only by signals set in the EA)
  • Transaction Lot = 0.01; (first order lot size)
  • Grid Step Sell = 300; (sell orders grid step)
  • Grid Step Buy = 300; (buy orders grid step)
  • Orders before cutting = 5; (number of orders, after which the EA starts closing loss-making orders)
  • Profit Distance Cut = 100; (remaining points in the wallet after closing a loss-making order)
  • Coefficient of closing= 0; (ratio for closing a profitable order, 0 - equal to grid step)
  • Coefficient of increase start Lot = 1; (ratio for increasing the lot size of the first orders, for example: 0.01 *10 = 0.1)


Recommendations

  • 5-digit broker
  • ECN accounts
  • initial deposit is at least $10 (cent accounts) or $1000 (ECN/standart accounts)
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Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
4.33 (12)
Experts
Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
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WispSignals
Ivan Elsukov
Indicators
The indicator shows possible reversal points. It is based on several candlestick patterns + an oscillator. The indicator is easy to use: install it and watch arrows. Sell when a red arrow appears and buy when a blue arrow appears. If you set the Alert option in the indicator parameters to True, the indicator will show an alert window with information about the currency pair, on which the signal has formed. ALERT = True/False; Attention ! It is not the Holy Grail for trading, errors may happen.
Grove
Ivan Elsukov
Experts
This grid Expert Advisor uses signals based on breakout of waves by R.N. Elliott. The operation principle of the Expert Advisor lies not only in accumulating positions against the trend (as all grid EAs do), but also along the trend (the principle of turtles). The unique risk control system manages the entire process from opening the grid of order to closing it. The risk control system consists in determining the critical level of lot accumulation in one direction. When a critical event occurs,
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