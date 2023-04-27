RelicusRoad MACD v2

4.6
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) trading strategy is a popular technical analysis tool that is used to identify changes in momentum and trend direction. The MACD is calculated by subtracting the 26-period exponential moving average (EMA) from the 12-period EMA. A 9-period EMA, called the "signal line," is then plotted on top of the MACD to act as a trigger for buy and sell signals.

The MACD is considered to be in bullish territory when the MACD line is above the signal line and in bearish territory when it is below. Traders often use this information to identify potential buy and sell opportunities.

The MACD is a versatile indicator and can be used in a variety of ways, some common ways to use it are:

Crossover: A bullish crossover occurs when the MACD line crosses above the signal line and a bearish crossover occurs when the MACD line crosses below the signal line.

Divergence: A bullish divergence occurs when the MACD is making new highs while the underlying security is not, and a bearish divergence occurs when the MACD is making new lows while the underlying security is not.

Trend Following: A bullish trend occurs when the MACD is above the zero line and a bearish trend occurs when the MACD is below the zero line.

It is important to note that the MACD is a lagging indicator and should be used in conjunction with other technical indicators and analysis to make a trading decision.
Reviews 8
rainfeld
14
rainfeld 2025.06.02 13:56 
 

很实用的指标

ethan Man
53
ethan Man 2024.10.02 16:05 
 

尊重原始版本，又提供了适度的个性化设置，最好的MACD指标。

Simpbank Ltda
477
Bernard Luz Costa Santos 2023.07.27 03:40 
 

Great!

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Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) trading strategy is a popular technical analysis tool that is used to identify changes in momentum and trend direction. The MACD is calculated by subtracting the 26-period exponential moving average (EMA) from the 12-period EMA. A 9-period EMA, called the "signal line," is then plotted on top of the MACD to act as a trigger for buy and sell signals. The MACD is considered to be in bullish territory when the MACD line is above the signal line and
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FREE FOR A LIMITED TIME Do you want to manage multiple accounts at the same time with managed risks and lot sizes while you trade on only one account (master)? Features: Master (Main) / Slave (Copy Accounts) Accepted Slippage (Price Difference) Multiply/Divide (Copy Lot Divide or Multiply Factor) Lot Factor (Factor for Dividing or Multiplying) Close All (Close All Active Positions Button   ) Coming Soon: Close All - Slave Only Close All Profit Positions - Master and Slave Close All Profit - S
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rainfeld
14
rainfeld 2025.06.02 13:56 
 

很实用的指标

ethan Man
53
ethan Man 2024.10.02 16:05 
 

尊重原始版本，又提供了适度的个性化设置，最好的MACD指标。

jenaustria
259
jenaustria 2024.05.18 09:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Solene Clement
370
Solene Clement 2024.05.17 11:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Calix Fujimoto
467
Calix Fujimoto 2024.05.08 09:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohammed Nurul Huda
131
Mohammed Nurul Huda 2024.04.28 10:03 
 

over all Great

gnanos123
942
gnanos123 2023.08.07 13:45 
 

Better than others.

Simpbank Ltda
477
Bernard Luz Costa Santos 2023.07.27 03:40 
 

Great!

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