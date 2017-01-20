Pulse Indicator
- Indicators
-
- Version: 3.10
- Updated: 6 July 2017
This indicator is suitable for trading Forex and Binary Options, depending on its settings. The indicator is designed for trend trading.
A buy signal:
- An up arrow appears on the chart.
A sell signal:
- A down arrow appears on the chart.
Input parameters
- === Setup CCI ===
- Period CCI 1 - Period of the CCI
- Period CCI 2 - Period of the CCI
- Level BUY - Level of the CCI for buying
- Level SELL - Level of the CCI for selling
- === Setup RSI ===
- Level SELL - Level of the RSI for selling
- Period SELL - Period of the RSI for selling
- Level BUY - Level of the RSI for buying
- Period BUY - Period of the RSI for buying
- === Setup Trend ===
- Channel ATR - The ATR channel
- Deviation BB - The Bollinger Bands waves
- Length ATR - Length of the ATR channel
- Power Level - Strength of the level
- Period MA 1 - Period of the MA
- Period MA 2 - Period of the MA
- Price MA - Applied price of the MA
- Method MA - Method of the MA
- === Setup Flat ===
- Distance MA - Distance between the MA
- === Design ===
- Indent arrows - Indent of the arrow from the bar
- === Time ===
- Start signaling - Trading start time
- End of signaling - Trading end time
- === Alert ===
- Alert - Alert
- Mail Alert - Email alert
- NotificationAlert - Push notifications
The indicator is non-redrawable and non-lagging.
Signals are generated on new candles.
Good indicator