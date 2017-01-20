Pulse Indicator

3.83

This indicator is suitable for trading Forex and Binary Options, depending on its settings. The indicator is designed for trend trading.

A buy signal:

  • An up arrow appears on the chart.

A sell signal:

  • A down arrow appears on the chart.


Input parameters

  • === Setup CCI ===
  • Period CCI 1 - Period of the CCI
  • Period CCI 2 - Period of the CCI
  • Level BUY - Level of the CCI for buying
  • Level SELL - Level of the CCI for selling
  • === Setup RSI ===
  • Level SELL - Level of the RSI for selling
  • Period SELL - Period of the RSI for selling
  • Level BUY - Level of the RSI for buying
  • Period BUY - Period of the RSI for buying
  • === Setup Trend ===
  • Channel ATR - The ATR channel
  • Deviation BB - The Bollinger Bands waves
  • Length ATR - Length of the ATR channel
  • Power Level - Strength of the level
  • Period MA 1 - Period of the MA
  • Period MA 2 - Period of the MA
  • Price MA - Applied price of the MA
  • Method MA - Method of the MA
  • === Setup Flat ===
  • Distance MA - Distance between the MA
  • === Design ===
  • Indent arrows - Indent of the arrow from the bar
  • === Time ===
  • Start signaling - Trading start time
  • End of signaling - Trading end time
  • === Alert ===
  • Alert - Alert
  • Mail Alert - Email alert
  • NotificationAlert - Push notifications

The indicator is non-redrawable and non-lagging.

Signals are generated on new candles.

Reviews 10
Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2017.02.01 22:17 
 

Good indicator

topline8000
1144
topline8000 2022.05.03 11:05 
 

to test yet need to do some teaking

sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2018.12.05 16:11 
 

Thanks for share.

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The basis of the indicator is based on my trading strategy, according to which I trade daily. I automated my system so that it would learn on the market independently. The indicator will not show transactions on the history of the chart, since all calculations of the trading system are in real time. Differences from other indicators: Real time calculations Dynamic Take Profits Dynamic Signals Trend Signals Ideal for beginners Any Currency Pair Any TimeFrame Suitable for scalping To enter
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vasilenkovic
16
vasilenkovic 2024.02.19 17:05 
 

At first glance it was a super promising indicator with more than 70% hit-rate as London opened... Then,around NY open it wrote : zero devide foult 134,37 in a strategy log and immidiately stopped working. Right after refreshing the platform guess what happened.... A BRAND NEW arrows emmerged on a chart, where they previously had not ever been (screenshot recheck done,alert history strategy recheck done). :-) My connection has been stable so far... so I can not assume anything else than, its another VPS driven blunder... Sorry to type this. Dissapointed....wasted my day on this indicator.

topline8000
1144
topline8000 2022.05.03 11:05 
 

to test yet need to do some teaking

Саша Петрухин
106
Саша Петрухин 2021.04.22 17:57 
 

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adnanadnan
824
adnanadnan 2021.04.10 14:09 
 

deleted

Yury Zaikouski
2148
Yury Zaikouski 2019.04.01 16:28 
 

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sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2018.12.05 16:11 
 

Thanks for share.

Matthew Todorovski
13134
Matthew Todorovski 2018.06.30 14:40 
 

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[Deleted] 2017.07.18 18:55 
 

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Gennadiy Voltornist
11909
Gennadiy Voltornist 2017.04.16 20:39 
 

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Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2017.02.01 22:17 
 

Good indicator

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