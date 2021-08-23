Bollinger Bands Max Free

A BB indicator with MA options



You're no longer limited to the built in default of using BB off a SMA method, now you can choose from SMA-EMA-SMMA-LWMA.

You now also have up to 3 standard deviation levels, with price labels.





Options:

- MTF

- moving average type SMA-EMA-SMMA-LWMA

- 3 adjustable deviation levels



- separate coloring to lines and texts







- If there are any issues or suggestions for the indicator, please comment and let me know. The feedback will be noted and considered in future updates.