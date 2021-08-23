Bollinger Bands Max Free

4.67

A BB indicator with MA options

You're no longer limited to the built in default of using BB off a SMA method, now you can choose from SMA-EMA-SMMA-LWMA.

You now also have up to 3 standard deviation levels, with price labels.


Options:

- MTF

- moving average type SMA-EMA-SMMA-LWMA

-  3 adjustable deviation levels

- separate coloring to lines and texts


Troubleshooting:

- If there are any issues or suggestions for the indicator, please comment and let me know. The feedback will be noted and considered in future updates.


Reviews 4
Olawale Olanrewaju
689
Olawale Olanrewaju 2022.05.23 17:17 
 

Helpful to have an idea of potential support and resistance area.

member
293
member 2021.10.22 05:24 
 

Great!

jun_pichi
35
jun_pichi 2024.02.16 11:48 
 

３σを表示できるBBだったので使ってみた。まだ使ったばかりなので、これでどうこうという訳でもなく、もしかしたら３σがあると邪魔なだけかも知れない。２σまであれば２σを超えたと判断できるしあくまでシンプルな画面を心掛けるひとには向かないだろう。設定で表示のON/OFFできるので、不要であれば３σのラインや右側の価格は表示OFFできる。そうすると普通の２σまでのBBになってしまう訳だが・・・。

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This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
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Guang Jun Huang
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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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Vitalii Zakharuk
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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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Indicators
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This indicator provides several drawing tools to assist in various methods of chart analysis. The drawings will keep their proportions (according to their handle trendline) across different chart scales, update in real time, and multiple drawings are supported. # Drawing Option Description  1 Grid box draggable boxed grid, user defines rows x colums, diagonal ray option  2 Grid partial or fullscreen grid, sized by handle line  3 Grid flex a diagonal grid, sized and sloped by handle line  4 Cyc
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Jekson Ford
49
Jekson Ford 2024.08.01 20:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

jun_pichi
35
jun_pichi 2024.02.16 11:48 
 

３σを表示できるBBだったので使ってみた。まだ使ったばかりなので、これでどうこうという訳でもなく、もしかしたら３σがあると邪魔なだけかも知れない。２σまであれば２σを超えたと判断できるしあくまでシンプルな画面を心掛けるひとには向かないだろう。設定で表示のON/OFFできるので、不要であれば３σのラインや右側の価格は表示OFFできる。そうすると普通の２σまでのBBになってしまう訳だが・・・。

Olawale Olanrewaju
689
Olawale Olanrewaju 2022.05.23 17:17 
 

Helpful to have an idea of potential support and resistance area.

member
293
member 2021.10.22 05:24 
 

Great!

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