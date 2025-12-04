Gold Scalping Machine Pro

🔥 Gold Scalping Machine Pro – XAUUSD Smart Recovery EA

Gold Scalping Machine Pro is a fully automated XAUUSD scalping Expert Advisor built with a last-trade recovery averaging system. It targets fast consistent profits with intelligent drawdown control.

Unlike risky martingale systems, this EA only opens new trades when the most recent trade reaches controlled drawdown, making it smarter and safer for long-term trading.

Gold Expert Pro is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold).  
It uses a simple, fast, and safe logic focused on consistent small profits while protecting the trading account with built-in equity protection.

This EA is optimized for stability, safety, and long-term use. It is suitable for beginners and professional traders who want hands-free gold trading with controlled risk.

✅ Key Features:
✔ Fully automatic trading
✔ XAUUSD only – optimized specifically for Gold
✔ BUY-only strategy for safer directional bias
✔ Fixed money Take Profit and Stop Loss
✔ Automatic equity drawdown protection
✔ Uses broker minimum lot for safety
✔ No martingale
✔ No dangerous grid
✔ No overtrading
✔ Market-safe risk control system
✔ Works on any broker with XAUUSD
✔ Works on any timeframe (Recommended M5 – M15)
✔ No indicators required
✔ Low CPU and low RAM usage

✅ How the Strategy Works:
• The EA automatically opens a BUY trade on XAUUSD.
• Each trade is closed with a fixed money Take Profit in USD.
• If the trade reaches a fixed money Stop Loss in USD, it is closed automatically.
• When no trade exists, a new trade is opened automatically.
• If total account drawdown reaches the maximum allowed equity percentage, all trades are closed and trading stops to protect the account.

✅ Risk Management:
• Money-based Take Profit and Stop Loss
• Account equity protection
• Broker minimum lot usage
• Automatic margin checks before trade execution

✅ Recommended Settings:
✔ Timeframe: M5 or M15
✔ Account Type: Any (Standard / ECN / Raw)
✔ Minimum Balance: Depends on broker conditions
✔ Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or higher

✅ Suitable For:
• Beginners
• Automated trading users
• XAUUSD scalpers
• Hands-free traders
• Prop firm evaluation preparation

⚠ Important Notice:
Gold trading involves risk. This EA uses risk control, but losses are still possible in volatile market conditions. Always test on a demo account before using on a live account.

⚠ No guarantee of profit is provided. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Recommended products
Red Devil Shorter EA
Manuel Gehrig
Experts
The Red Devil Shorter is a fully automatic short setup based on EMAs and SMAs. Attention:  Only 9 of 10 copies left at the price of $250, after that the price goes up to $499 Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/de/signals/1826330 We use this great EA exclusively for the EUR/CHF pair, as we developed it specifically for that. The idea behind the setup is the weakness the EUR/CHF shows in the default time.  The trades are mainly closed by counter signals or the set time. In rare cases, trades are closed
Day Trade ou Swing Trade com base no Inside Bar
Rodrigo Oliveira Malaquias
Experts
The Inside Bar e one is a reversal/continuation candle formation, and is one of the most traded candle patterns. Robot F1 allows you to configure different trading strategies, Day Trade or swing trade, based on the Inside Bar as a starting point.  This pattern only requires two candles to perform. Robot F1 uses this extremely efficient pattern to identify trading opportunities. To make operations more effective, it has indicators that can be configured according to your strategy. Among the o
Multipound Scalper
Moses Ngala Charo
Experts
Overview: Multipound Scalper MT5 is a multicurrency Expert Advisor designed for short-term trading. It utilizes a customizable trading time filter along with classic technical indicators — Moving Averages and Bollinger Bands — to determine precise entry and exit points in the market. This EA is suitable for traders looking for a simple yet effective scalping strategy, with built-in risk management and flexible symbol selection. Main Features: Multicurrency support Customizable trading hours Ent
FREE
Regression Channel Pro MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
The Expert Advisor works on a linear regression channel. The   EA   trades from the channel borders and   has the function of reducing the drawdown on the account by overlapping unprofitable orders.       The chart displays information about profit and draws the regression channel itself. MT4 version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56494 OPTIONS: PERIOD - the number of bars for calculation; COEFFICIENT - coefficient for calculating channel boundaries; DEGREE - channel construction type;
Luna AI Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Risk Guard Pro
Muniz Machado Thiago
Experts
RiskGuard PRO – Defesa Inteligente para Traders Sérios no EURJPY M15 O RiskGuard PRO é um Expert Advisor de alto desempenho, projetado exclusivamente para o par EURJPY no timeframe M15 , com foco total em preservação de capital, gestão de risco avançada e execução estratégica de múltiplas abordagens operacionais . Ao contrário dos EAs tradicionais, o RiskGuard PRO foi desenvolvido com tecnologia proprietária e arquitetura inteligente , capaz de operar com segurança mesmo em ambientes de merc
Gordian Knot 1
Hidenori Tanaka
Experts
This EA is a simple automated trading system for the Meta Trader 5 platform. It uses parabolic SAR to automatically adjust lot size based on market trends. By this, the EA does not take a large amount of risk, but instead steadily accumulates profits. Main Features The EA does not use the martingale method for lot size adjustment. If a position is taken before the forex market closes, the position will be carried over to the weekend. This EA is designed to hold multiple positions at the same t
Golden Hartley MT5
Peter Slamenec
Experts
EA Golden HARTLEY is a robust trading strategy designed for XAUUSD or GOLD  and M30 time frame. The EA creates pending stop trade orders using indicators Linear Regression Smoothed Moving Average, BB Range and parameters based on the market environment. It uses fixed SL, PT and exit from the position after time cut off. The EA was tested with several Monte Carlo robustness tests and optimized. Backtest was done on ticks data with a 15-year history 2007-2023. There is no need to set any paramete
Insight AInvestor
Oleksii Ferbei
Experts
Insight Investor: Advanced Multi-Currency Forex Trading Bot Introduction In the fast-paced world of Forex trading, having the right tools can significantly enhance your trading experience. Insight Investor is an advanced multi-currency trading bot designed to automate and optimize your trading operations. This expert advisor employs modern algorithms to analyze market conditions and execute trades, aiming to deliver consistent results while maintaining controlled risk levels. Key Features of Ins
Smart Robot AI
Ramiz Mavludov
Experts
This Expert Advisor combines 2 interesting elements: the lack of historical curve fitting and built-in "brains" that are independent of each other in MTF mode, trained to find important signals, and there is always a StopLoss. This is not a simple set of ordinary data, but a dynamic pattern that is difficult to describe in a few words. During tests, you will observe the expert showing both positive and negative trades, as well as growth or decline; the emphasis is placed on minimal risk and long
The Catalyst EA
Daniel Naranjo Morales
Experts
The Catalyst EA The Catalyst EA is a sophisticated trading robot designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is specifically developed for trading the   AUDUSD currency pair on the H1 timeframe . The EA employs a multi-indicator strategy that aims to identify and capitalize on potential market reversals and corrections. A primary focus of its design is robust risk management, featuring dynamic lot sizing and multiple layers of trade protection to manage your capital effectively. Strategy The Cata
MaxStack GBPxUSD Entry
Kai Lim
Experts
MaxStack GBPUSD ENTRY Simple. Focused. Risk-Controlled Entry. MaxStack_GBPUSD_ENTRY is a lightweight version of our premium EA " MaxStack_GBPUSD_PREMIUM ", built for precision entries on the GBPUSD 15-minute chart. Designed for traders who want a taste of smart automation with controlled risk exposure, this EA offers dependable trade execution with essential features unlocked. Key Features Built for GBPUSD M15 – plug, set, and run. Automatic trade execution using our proven entry logic.
FREE
CAD Sniper X MT5
Mr James Daniel Coe
4.92 (12)
Experts
BUILDING ON THE SUCCESS OF MY POPULAR FREE EA 'CAD SNIPER'... I PRESENT CAD SNIPER X! THOUSANDS MORE TRADES | NO BROKER LIMITATIONS | BETTER STATISTICS | MULTIPLE STRATEGIES Send me a PRIVATE MESSAGE after purchase for the manual and a free bonus TWO STRATEGIES IN ONE FOR AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCAD and CADCHF Strategy 1 can be used with any broker, trades much more frequently and is the default strategy for CAD Sniper X. It's shown robust backtest success for many years and is adapted from ot
Quantum Pro Gold
Ahmed Mohammd H Alharbi
Experts
Quantum Pro Gold Scalper is your elite AI engine for XAUUSD on the H4 timeframe — built to hunt only the highest‑quality moves on gold with ruthless discipline and razor‑sharp risk control. USE IT ONLY 30MIN OR 4H TIMEFRAME ON GOLD USE THE SET IN THE COMMENTS SECTION FOR BEST RESULT! Meet Quantum Pro — The Gold Specialist Hello, traders! Quantum Pro Gold Scalper is a next‑generation Expert Advisor built exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD) on the 4‑hour chart, designed for traders who care more abou
Gonadri EA
Mario Bellanco Vaquero
Experts
GONADRI EA: Take control of your trades with intelligence. If you want free gonadri contact me dm set file:  c ontact me via dm If you have any questions, you can ask me privately. IT IS EXCLUSIVELY FOR BROKERS WITH 2 DECIMALS IN GOLD AND SPREAD LESS THAN 10, FOR EXAMPLE: VTMARKETS ECN RAW, ULTIMAMARKETS ECN RAW AND SIMILAR Always use it on GOLD, but you can try to make it work on other pairs; for example, in FTMO it works very well on GER40. Timeframe: M5 Minimum recommended deposit: 5.000 at
Nasdaq Quants NAS100
Teresa Maria Pimenta
5 (1)
Experts
Nasdaq Quant NAS100  OBS : If you have any problems doing the backtest, please contact us at check and we will help you configure an optimized setup for your OBS broker Expert Nasdaq is a Dynamic and Optimized Scalper Trading System Designed to Profit Safely Complete system with risk management based on neural networks optimization and smart lot increase system based on balance profit is suitable for beginners and traders experienced. Use Mobile Pending Orders And Take Advantage Of Market Pullb
Gold Strike EA
Abderrahmane Benali
Experts
Gold Strike EA – Precision Engine for Gold Markets Gold Strike EA is a specialized automated trading system built exclusively for XAUUSD, engineered to operate with discipline and precision in high-volatility environments. It applies a refined breakout logic around key price levels, combined with intelligent risk and capital management, to engage the market only when conditions align. The system operates within optimized trading windows, avoiding market noise while protecting profits through dy
ScriptBot Plus MT5
Fabio Luis Pretti
5 (1)
Experts
ScriptBot+  It is a robust programmable robot, designed to allow the user to develop their strategy quickly, with fewer limitations and a multitude of subsystems and triggers based on logical expressions. Utility: With ScriptBot+ , it is possible to convert a variety of TEXTS into logical expressions. These expressions, composed of Operators , Variables , and Functions , make it possible to perform calculations using data from indicators , charts , orders , or the client's account . By means o
Liquid Pours Xtreme
POPEY GROUP S.A.C.S.
3.67 (3)
Experts
Liquid Pours Xtreme EA Liquid Pours Xtreme EA automates entries based on liquidity windows and is built for traders who prioritize two things: peace of mind (risk control) and probability (clear, repeatable rules) . It is not designed for “easy money”; it is designed for discipline, limits, and automated trade management. What it does (in 10 seconds) Trades only within two configurable time windows focused on key liquidity moments. Every trade is opened ALWAYS with Stop Loss and Take Profit . A
Mitsuha MT5
Noriyuki Suzuki
Experts
This EA takes advantage of anomalies in USDJPY and executes around 12 trades per month. Therefore, the recommended currency pair is USDJPY , and there is no specific recommended timeframe (it can trade on any chart). Performance tends to be better with brokers that offer a tight USDJPY spread and positive swap on BUY positions . Since the EA uses time-based trading, please use a broker where GMT offset is +3 during Daylight Saving Time (DST) and +2 during Standard Time . If you use a broker wit
FREE
Daily HighLow Breakout EA
Fabio Conrado Ortolan
Experts
Dynamic Expert Advisor with Advanced Risk Management Dynamic EA for MetaTrader 5, based on daily high/low breakouts with trend filters (ADX & MAs). Includes adaptive trailing stop, daily profit/loss limits, and advanced risk management. Perfect for traders seeking consistency and capital protection. This EA was designed for traders seeking discipline, consistency, and adaptability to market conditions. It combines intelligent breakout triggers with robust technical filters, along with fully cus
GBP Miner Pro MT5
Rahman Pavaleh
5 (2)
Experts
GBP Miner Pro EA is a fully intelligent and 100% automatic robot designed based on Price And Time theory and controls its trades based on a smart and powerful Money Management and Position Management system. Due to the high stability and stability in trading, you can also use accounts with low balances, which is compatible with the GBPUSD currency pair. "GBP Miner Pro"      [$ 399 > Next price > $ 499] MT4 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143144 Blog :   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/p
Maximus Forex Gladius usdcad divergence patterns
Damiem Marchand De Campos
5 (1)
Experts
EXPERT for YOUR OWN ACCOUNT - This Expert Advisor has been designed, developed and optimized especially for your own use. This is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) for taking advantage of the best and biggest opportunities in the USDCAD symbol, in all phases of the trend, from start to finish, on the H1 timeframe and on the MT5 platform. Impressive accuracy, performance and consistency in backtests over the last 3 years. The EA works like a hunter, a sniper, analyzing the price movement, its stre
SexxT Trader
Fabiano Martins Alberto
Experts
CONTACT US TO RECEIVE SETUP FILE Optimal SexxT Trader Setup:  For a conservative account you should activate strategy  6.  For an average account you must activate strategy 1, 2 OR 3. For an account with more risks, you should activate strategies 1, 2, 3 and 6. Sexxt Trader - Overview   The Sexxt Trader is designed for traders seeking to optimize their Forex market operations, offering flexibility and customization to meet each user's specific needs. For example, it allows activating specific
FREE
OnlyTime
Nguyen Quoc Viet
Experts
Strategy of entering orders according to the time period of taking the top and bottom and entering orders according to the trend. Maximum of 2 orders per day. Depending on the purpose and trading plan, it can be edited at will. Can set the stop loss and profit levels as desired. Can trade any forex currency pair but prioritize USDJPY. Note: I am using Exness which has server time GMT+0. You need to change accordingly if your server time is different. Welcome everyone to experience. A test with o
Nova AO Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova AO Trader is built on the core principles of market momentum and acceleration, leveraging the power of the Awesome Oscillator to identify high-probability turning points with clarity and speed. This Expert Advisor transforms raw histogram signals into structured, risk-managed trades — removing hesitation and emotion from momentum trading. Rather than relying on outdated moving averages or lagging filters, Nova AO Trader cuts straight to the core of directional energy. It’s engineered to det
Portfolio Superman MT5
Marek Kupka
Experts
This PORTFOLIO of 5 strategies has been developed, tested and traded live on GOLD (XAUUSD) H1 TF.  Multiple EAs traded together will lead to a bigger profits and smoother equity curve. 5 not correlated EAs logics for GOLD (XAUUSD) H1 merged to a single strategy. Very SIMPLE STRATEGIES with only FEW PARAMETERS.  Every trade has his own logic for STOP LOSS. To catch the profits every strategy uses different approach - some has TAKE PROFIT, some uses TIME BASED EXITS or PROFIT TRAILING. EA has bee
Portfolio Ufo MT5
Marek Kupka
Experts
This PORTFOLIO of 5 strategies has been developed, tested and traded live on GOLD (XAUUSD) M30 TF.  Multiple EAs traded together will lead to a bigger profits and smoother equity curve. 5 not correlated EAs logics for GOLD (XAUUSD) M30 merged to a single strategy. Very SIMPLE STRATEGIES with only FEW PARAMETERS.  Every trade has his own logic for STOP LOSS. To catch the profits every strategy uses different approach - some has TAKE PROFIT, some uses TIME BASED EXITS or PROFIT TRAILING. EA has b
ProVolaBot
Pierre Paul Amoussou
Experts
ProVolaBot is an algorithmic trading robot designed to operate on synthetic indices. It performs particularly well on the following markets: Primary and most effective markets • Boom 900 & Crash 1000 (Deriv) • GainX 999 & PainX 999 (WellTrade) These markets have demonstrated the highest stability, strongest statistical behavior, and best potential profitability for ProVolaBot. Additional compatible market • Volatility 100 (1s) Index (Deriv) ProVolaBot can also operate on V100 (1s), but historic
Monk MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Monk strategy, a solid and very stable long-term strategy.my strategy has entry patterns for safe and long terms, constantly check the news and festivals that are happening during the live market, has maximum risk protections, as well as long-term recovery from a grid, has different intelligent internal methods, where it can be configured in one chart setup, in order to establish a comfortable adaptive configuration for the 1-click AI, low/medium/high risk, dynamic, etc, etc Launch the EA on a
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (19)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 8 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 5 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $499! After that, the price will be raised to $599. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure th
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (86)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (5)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.56 (25)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex Christmas discount : $1,750 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Experts
Real monitoring. Honest tests. Zero hype. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Before we go into technical details, there are two things you must know: PipsHunter is confirmed by a real-money monitoring signal. The EA has been running live for several months on a real account (Pepperstone), and the monitoring is fully public. No simulations, no hidden accounts, no “perfect backtests only” — real trading results confirm the actual performance. Backtests are 100% honestNo curve-fitting, no history man
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY 50% OFF - NANO MACHINE GPT Regular price: $997 to Black Friday: $498.50 (Discounted price will be reflected during the promotion.) Sale begins: November 27, 2025 - limited-time Black Friday event. Black Friday Giveaway: All Nano Machine GPT buyers during the Black Friday event can enter a random drawing for: 1 x Syna activation 1 x AiQ activation 1 x Mean Machine GPT activation How to participate: 1) After your purchase, send me a private message to receive the Nano Machine GPT m
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Experts
Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.71 (28)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
Experts
For the first time on this platform | An EA that understands the market For the first time on this platform, an Expert Advisor uses the full power of Deep Seek. In combination with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy, a system is created that not only detects market movements – but understands them. Live Signal __________     Setup Timeframe: H1 Leverage: min 1:30 Deposit: min $200 Symbol: XAUUSD Broker: all This combination of Deep Seek and the Reversal Strategy is new – and that’s exactly
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review