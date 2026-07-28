Deep Genesis AI

Welcome to the future of Gold (XAUUSD) trading. Deep Genesis AI is a professional-grade, fully autonomous Expert Advisor specifically engineered to tame the extreme volatility and liquidity hunts of the Gold market. By bridging the gap between advanced institutional technical analysis and the power of modern Large Language Models (LLMs), Deep Genesis AI fundamentally changes how automated trading is executed.

Powered by the lightning-fast DeepSeek V4 Flash AI engine, this EA does not rely on rigid, outdated lagging indicators. Instead, it dynamically reads the market context, evaluates multi-timeframe structures, and mathematically scores every XAUUSD setup out of 100% before risking a single cent of capital.

If you are looking for a highly advanced, mathematically sound, and AI-driven approach to trading Gold, Deep Genesis AI is your ultimate tool.

Why Deep Genesis AI is Built for Gold (XAUUSD)

Gold is notorious for erratic price spikes, stop-loss hunting, and heavy reactions to macroeconomic news. Traditional EAs fail on Gold because they cannot adapt to changing market regimes. Deep Genesis AI solves this by feeding real-time Gold data—including Smart Money Concepts (SMC), Volume, and Momentum—directly into a neural language model. The AI processes this data exactly like a human institutional trader would, providing unparalleled adaptability.

Core Architecture & Features

  • DeepSeek AI Engine Execution: The EA compiles live market data into an optimized prompt and queries the DeepSeek API. The AI acts as the ultimate gatekeeper, evaluating the setup and generating a strict confidence score. If the score is below 75%, the EA flatly refuses to trade, protecting your capital from low-probability zones.
  • Top-Down Institutional Analysis: The AI is strictly instructed never to fight the master trend. It verifies the structural bias on the H4 timeframe, confirms momentum alignment on the H1 timeframe, and hunts for precision pullback entries on the M15 timeframe.
  • Smart Money Concepts (SMC): Gold respects liquidity. The EA tracks Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Order Blocks, and Liquidity Sweeps to ensure entries are placed alongside institutional volume, rather than retail liquidity traps.
  • Vortex Regime Filter: Mathematically distinguishes between trending and ranging markets. If Gold enters a choppy consolidation range, the AI avoids Market orders and patiently sets Limit orders at the extremes of the range.
  • Adaptive Pending Order Engine: Gold moves fast. If the AI requests a Stop order but a sudden price spike makes the entry invalid, the EA's intelligent routing engine automatically flips the order into a Limit order to catch the retracement, avoiding  ERR_INVALID_PRICE  broker rejections.
  • Advanced ATR Trailing Stop: Protects profits dynamically using the Average True Range. As Gold becomes more volatile, the trailing stop widens to avoid premature stop-outs; when volatility shrinks, the stop tightens to lock in maximum profit.

Iron-Clad Capital Protection

  • Integrated Macro News Guard: Gold is extremely sensitive to NFP, CPI, and FOMC data. The EA features an internal news calendar that automatically pauses trading before and after high/medium impact events.
  • Key Level S&R Blocking: The EA maps major Support and Resistance levels (Weekly Highs/Lows, Daily Highs/Lows). It will aggressively block trades that are about to buy directly into heavy resistance or sell into heavy support.
  • Daily Loss Limit: A strict algorithmic circuit breaker. If the account hits your predefined daily drawdown percentage, the EA completely shuts down until the next trading day.

Recommended Setup & Requirements

  • Trading Asset: XAUUSD (Gold) exclusively.
  • Chart Timeframe: Attach to the H1 chart. (The AI will read the H4, H1, and M15 automatically in the background).
  • Broker: Any low-spread ECN broker (Raw spreads are highly recommended for XAUUSD).
  • Minimum Balance: $200 (Use a proportional lot size or the EA's built-in dynamic risk calculator).

IMPORTANT: WebRequest Installation (MUST READ)

Because this EA requires live communication with the DeepSeek AI model to generate trading signals, you MUST allow WebRequests in your MetaTrader 5 terminal. If you do not do this, the EA will not take any trades.

  1. Open your MT5 terminal.
  2. Go to the top menu and click Tools > Options.
  3. Navigate to the Expert Advisors tab.
  4. Check the box that says "Allow WebRequest for listed URL".
  5. Double-click the green plus  +  icon and type exactly:  https://api.deepseek.com
  6. Click OK.

(You must also ensure you have a valid API Key from DeepSeek entered into the EA settings if required).

Note : Backtest Limitation (AI System)

Deep Genesis AI uses a live AI decision layer that cannot be fully reproduced in the MetaTrader Strategy Tester. Backtesting only simulates the execution logic, while the real-time AI filtering and trade selection process is not fully reflected. Therefore, backtest results should be considered partial and used only as a technical reference, not a full representation of live performance.

Key Input Parameters Overview

  • AI Trade Mode: Select between 'Normal' (larger swings, wider stops) or 'Intraday' (tighter scalping focus).
  • Order Mode: Allow the AI to decide (AUTO), or restrict the EA to use strictly MARKET or PENDING orders.
  • Risk Management: Choose to trade with a Fixed Lot Size, or specify a Risk % per trade (e.g., risk 1% of account balance per trade).
  • News Filter Settings: Fully customizable. Decide exactly how many minutes before and after High-Impact and Medium-Impact news events the EA should pause.

(Disclaimer: Forex and Gold trading carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The AI generates signals based on historical and current technical data, but cannot predict black swan events. Please test this Expert Advisor thoroughly on a demo account before risking real capital.)


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TENET is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 developed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe. The EA uses a grid-based position management approach combined with predefined risk control, automated trade management, and multiple entry filters. It is designed for traders who prefer short-term market opportunities while maintaining controlled exposure. Every position is protected by a Stop Loss, and the EA includes Break-Even and Trailing Stop functions for automated
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William Brandon Autry
4.83 (42)
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Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 - The Flagship Adaptive Mean-Reversion and Recovery System. Mean Machine helped introduce frontier AI into live retail trading in late 2024. Gen 2 preserves the original strategy while expanding the intelligence around it. Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 is an autonomous trading system built around adaptive mean reversion, trend awareness, Commonwealth-pair specialization, and optional Sacred Phi position management. It analyzes whether price has moved away from a reasonable marke
Super Tenet
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
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Super Tenet is a powerful and intelligently designed Expert Advisor developed for traders who prefer stable automated execution on Gold markets. Built specifically for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe, this system combines fast reaction speed with advanced internal trade management and adaptive market behavior. The EA has been optimized to work smoothly across different brokers and trading environments. Whether you use ECN, Standard, Raw Spread, or low-latency execution accounts, Super Tenet is design
Gyroscopes mt5
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Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
Experts
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro
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5 (1)
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Super Hybrid EA AI Pro Professional XAUUSD Grid, Martingale, Hedging and Basket Risk-Control Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Group Channel Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0193d17ed016dd01 This Expert Advisor incorporates seven advanced protection layers designed to safeguard the trading account, control exposure, and reduce overall trading risk. 1. High-Impact News Filter The EA automatically suspends the opening of new trades for two hours whenever major high-impact economic news is dete
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
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EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
Prestige 5
M Ardiansyah
1 (1)
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Prestige EA   is a powerful, intelligent trend‑detection trading robot built using advanced mathematical and statistical models. It is designed to identify high‑probability market movements with precision while maintaining strict risk control. The EA uses refined entry filters with advanced correction logic to ensure accurate and reliable trade entries. Every trade is protected by Take Profit and Stop Loss, ensuring disciplined risk management. In addition, the EA includes smart internal algorit
Vega Bot
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (8)
Experts
Follow the channel for the latest update LIVE RESULT:  LIVE SIGNAL (XAU)   |   NAS100, NASDAQ, USTECH   IMPORTANT NOTICE: Only a limited number of copies are available at the current price.  Next Price: $1499.99  The price will soon increase to $4999.99 Download Setfiles Detail Guide BACKTEST GUIDE AI_MODULE !!! Special Offer: Purchase VEGA BOT today for a chance to receive EA AI Aurum Pivot (contact privately for details) !!! VEGA BOT – The Ultimate Multi-Strategy Trend Following EA Welcome
XAU Temporal Interference
Napat Puangjunkum
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XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
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