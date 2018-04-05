Sika EA


Sika EA works on GBPUSD - 1H

$1,000 to $11,700 ... Jan 2020 - Dec 2022  (1% Risk. Low Risk. Change risk percent from zero to 1 to start trade or test).
$10,000 to $5,000,000 ...   Jan 2018 - Dec 2022 (2% Risk Trade)


RISK Management:
It is always better to stay in the game for a long term growth rather than one time win trades.
Sika EA uses an averaging technique to mitigate against risk. Take Profit and Stop loss are hidden by the EA and auto calculates each
profit base on the parameters of the trade. 

This EA works with as little as $500. However, the higher the account balance, the lower the risk.


STATICTICS: (GBPUSD) - H1

The Back test of Sika EA shows a steady growth over time. From $1,000 to $11,700 from Jan 2020 - Dec 2022(now) with 1% risk on GBPUSD.
It also shows $10,000 to $5,000,000 with 2% risk from Jan 2018 to Dec 2022(now). 


Settings: -1H time frame

-The default settings is OK on GBPUSD. (H1 - Time)
-No optimization needed,
-Open GBPUSD H1 Time frame and attached to it.

NOTE: (60% or less Account Balance for Trade is recommended. This will help to maintain low Draw down but with high returns.).


1.1 Fixed Lots = When you prefer to use fixed risk.
1.2 Risk percent(0=fix) = Use the desired risk to auto trade. (- When Risk-percent is 0, it means you want to use fixed risk.)
2.1 Desired profit Target = When you want to use fixed lotsize. If you prefer to use fixed lot size, Use the below guidelines to not over risk the account

Example

Account Balance . Fixed Lots Recommended .
Desired Profit per Trade.
                 $1,000
                                0.01   
                                15
                 $2,000
                               0.02   
                                30
                $3,000
                               0.03   
                                45
                $4,000
                                0.04  
                                60
               $5,000
                                0.05 
                               75
               $10,000
                                0.1
                               150
              $100,000
                                  1                              1500


Contact for the recommended fixed lot size if you have different account balance.
2.2. Balance Percent for Trade, - The percent of Capital using as a purchasing power.
3.1 Start time to Trade  = 9:00 Time to start trading
3.2. Stop time to Trade   = 18:00     Time to stop the EA from trading


- This EA can work with any broker, Preferred leverage 1:100 or up. However ECN broker has a better win rate with this Robot
-No need to disable it during news. 


If you face any challenge, just leave me a massage.






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LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
ToTheMoon MT5
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (6)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.43 (47)
Experts
For the first time on this platform | An EA that understands the market For the first time on this platform, an Expert Advisor uses the full power of Deep Seek. In combination with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy, a system is created that not only detects market movements – but understands them.     Setup Timeframe: H1 Leverage: min 1:30 Deposit: min $200 Symbol: XAUUSD Broker: all This combination of Deep Seek and the Reversal Strategy is new – and that’s exactly what makes it so exci
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Wall Street Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.89 (18)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
Aero MT5
Volodymyr Babak
5 (3)
Experts
Transparent pricing model.  The price increases with each stage of sales. Next stage: $1200 . [  Live Signal +14 Months  ] [  Live Signal +7 Months  ] How Aero works Aero is a fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) , built on a breakout strategy . Breakouts on Gold offer some of the best entry opportunities: key levels are broken almost every day. The problem is that far from every one of them follows through. This is exactly the problem Aero solves: it is an advanced system for iden
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