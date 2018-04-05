



Sika EA works on GBPUSD - 1H

$1,000 to $11,700 ... Jan 2020 - Dec 2022 (1% Risk. Low Risk. Change risk percent from zero to 1 to start trade or test).

$10,000 to $5,000,000 ... Jan 2018 - Dec 2022 (2% Risk Trade)





RISK Management:

It is always better to stay in the game for a long term growth rather than one time win trades.

Sika EA uses an averaging technique to mitigate against risk. Take Profit and Stop loss are hidden by the EA and auto calculates each

profit base on the parameters of the trade.

This EA works with as little as $500. However, the higher the account balance, the lower the risk.





STATICTICS: (GBPUSD) - H1

The Back test of Sika EA shows a steady growth over time. From $1,000 to $11,700 from Jan 2020 - Dec 2022(now) with 1% risk on GBPUSD.

It also shows $10,000 to $5,000,000 with 2% risk from Jan 2018 to Dec 2022(now).





Settings: -1H time frame

-The default settings is OK on GBPUSD. (H1 - Time)

-No optimization needed,

-Open GBPUSD H1 Time frame and attached to it.

NOTE : (60% or less Account Balance for Trade is recommended. This will help to maintain low Draw down but with high returns.).



1.1 Fixed Lots = When you prefer to use fixed risk.

1.2 Risk percent(0=fix) = Use the desired risk to auto trade. (- When Risk-percent is 0, it means you want to use fixed risk.)

2.1 Desired profit Target = When you want to use fixed lotsize. If you prefer to use fixed lot size, Use the below guidelines to not over risk the account

Example

Account Balance . Fixed Lots Recommended .

Desired Profit per Trade.

$1,000

0.01

15 $2,000

0.02

30 $3,000

0.03

45 $4,000

0.04

60 $5,000

0.05

75 $10,000

0.1

150 $100,000

1 1500





Contact for the recommended fixed lot size if you have different account balance.

2.2. Balance Percent for Trade, - The percent of Capital using as a purchasing power.

3.1 Start time to Trade = 9:00 Time to start trading

3.2. Stop time to Trade = 18:00 Time to stop the EA from trading





- This EA can work with any broker, Preferred leverage 1:100 or up. However ECN broker has a better win rate with this Robot

-No need to disable it during news.





If you face any challenge, just leave me a massage.



















