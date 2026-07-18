TurboGold

Automate your XAUUSD trading with our AI Trading Bot for MT5.

Designed primarily for 3-digit XAUUSD brokers, the bot is suitable for both new and experienced traders.

View 1-year historical performance and risk disclosures : Details is in trading window

Important Note

The version available publicly has a few parameters adjusted to successfully pass the automatic validation requirements. The core trading strategy remains exactly the same. However, the production version has been further refined and optimized to improve adaptability across different market conditions.

To receive the production version, please contact us on Telegram: Details is in trading window 

To keep the setup simple and avoid confusion, most of the recommended default settings are hard-coded. In most cases, you only need to set the lot size according to your account balance.


Minimum Requirements & Recommendations

When you receive the bot, start with a small trading account or use conservative risk settings for the first week. Monitor its behavior and ensure you understand how it performs under live market conditions before increasing your exposure.

Trading involves substantial risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Always trade responsibly and never risk capital you cannot afford to lose.

  • ⁠Recommended brokers: Exness, MArkets4You or any 3 digit brokers with MT5 Platform
  • ⁠3 decimal price quota for GOLD. TurboGold is not compatible with brokers which offer a 2 decimal price quota for GOLD for the time being.
  • Minimum initial deposit: $50 in US Cent accounts with 1:500 leverage and take 0.01 micro lot.
  • ⁠Recommended initial deposit: $500 in Cent accounts with 1:500 leverage and take 0.1 micro lot. 
  • ⁠Leverage at least 1:100, 1:500 recommended
  • Account type: Hedging Cent Account. For standard account Minimum Capital required is $5000 and can take 0.01 standard lot.
  • Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 non stop for best result. EA automatically closes all open orders before market gets closed to avoid swap charge.

Features include:

  • ⁠Plug & Play installation.
  • Multi-timeframe compatibility.
  • Continuous 24/5 market analysis.
  • Intelligent execution based exclusively on high-probability market conditions.
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