GRV Grid MT5

GRV Grid expert Advisor is a regular grid trader trading in both directions. The peculiarity of this grid is that subsequent orders in the grid are opened not only upon reaching the set step but also on the basis of the signal, which allows not to accumulate a lot of orders that can very quickly drain the entire Deposit. The EA makes a decision based on the signals from THE mA indicator and the trend filter. The EA trades almost non-stop, i.e. there are almost always open orders, so for stable operation it is necessary to provide uninterrupted Internet.

Any currency pair will be suitable for trading. The minimum recommended Deposit for highly volatile pairs is at least $ 1000 ($5000 for comfortable trading without nerves), for weakly volatile pairs you can start with$ 100, but carefully (it is better to start with a cent account). Timeframe M1.

Telegram channel


Settings

 Lots - lot orders (if the parameter LarryWilliamsMethod = true, then this parameter ignores)

 LarryWilliamsMethod - use method of money management (if = true then the value of the Lots parameter is ignored)

 Lwrisk - the percentage of risk, it is recommended that 5% to 20%

 Lwpart - part of the Deposit for which will be calculated a lot

 maxStartLots - maximum lot allowed by the expert of the first order series

 maxLots - maximum allowed lot orders

 maxOrders - maximum number of orders in a series

 TakeProfit-take profit in points

 Multiplier - the multiplier of martingale

 Step - step of placing the next order

 MultiplierStep - multiplier parameter Step

 Slippage - slippage

 Spread-spread at which the EA will work

 Magic - Magic number

 Сomment - review of orders

 StartHour - the start time of the auction

 EndHour is the ending time of the auction

 Period_MA - period of MA indicator

 MA_Method - method to the MA indicator

 On_MA_Volume_Filter - true includes a filter strength of a trend based on MA indicator

 Trend_force_low - lower limit for determining the strength of the trend

 Trend_force_up is the upper limit for determining the strength of the trend (depending on the settings)

 Volume_Filter_Method - method to the MA indicator (only for filter MA_Volume_Filter)

 Period_MA_Trend - period moving average trend,but for a filter MA_Volume_Filter (taken into account in all timeframes)

 Shift_MA - shift of the moving average trend, only to filter MA_Volume_Filter (taken into account for all timeframes)

 Enable_Save_Deposit — if this parameter = true and parameters Drawdown_In_The_Currency and Drawdown_In_The_Percent equal to zero includes a protective logic (if a signal is received opposite to the first order, the whole series of orders that go against the received signal — closed) if one of the parameters Drawdown_In_The_Currency or Drawdown_In_The_Percent not equal to zero, then priority is given to the parameter whose value is not equal to zero.

 Drawdown_In_The_Percent - fixation losses when the drawdown percentage.

 Drawdown_In_The_Currency - fixation losses when the drawdown in currency units from deposit's.

 DepositProfitStop - the amount to which you aspire

 DepositLoseStop - the amount that you did not want to lose

 StopTrading is true, stop the EA when it reaches the value Drawdown_In_The_Percent or Drawdown_In_The_Currency

 EveryDayCloseOrders - closes orders every day at a specified time (CloseHour - the hour CloseMinute — the minute)

 FridayTradeOff - true stops trading on Friday, false, all parameters in the section FridayOff will be not active

 HourEndFriday - time stop trade on Friday

 CloseAllOrdersInFriday - if true and FridayTradeOff = true, then will close set time on Friday all open orders, if false, and FridayTradeOff = true, the new series of orders will not open

 MondayTradeOn - will start trading on Monday at a specified time (HourStartMonday - time of the start of trade on Monday)


Values with points are set for 4 characters. If you have 5 characters, the EA automatically

translate all values.



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