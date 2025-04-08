GRV Grid MT5
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
Any currency pair will be suitable for trading. The minimum recommended Deposit for highly volatile pairs is at least $ 1000 ($5000 for comfortable trading without nerves), for weakly volatile pairs you can start with$ 100, but carefully (it is better to start with a cent account). Timeframe M1.Telegram channel
Settings
● Lots - lot orders (if the parameter LarryWilliamsMethod = true, then this parameter ignores)
● LarryWilliamsMethod - use method of money management (if = true then the value of the Lots parameter is ignored)
● Lwrisk - the percentage of risk, it is recommended that 5% to 20%
● Lwpart - part of the Deposit for which will be calculated a lot
● maxStartLots - maximum lot allowed by the expert of the first order series
● maxLots - maximum allowed lot orders
● maxOrders - maximum number of orders in a series
● TakeProfit-take profit in points
● Multiplier - the multiplier of martingale
● Step - step of placing the next order
● MultiplierStep - multiplier parameter Step
● Slippage - slippage
● Spread-spread at which the EA will work
● Magic - Magic number
● Сomment - review of orders
● StartHour - the start time of the auction
● EndHour is the ending time of the auction
● Period_MA - period of MA indicator
● MA_Method - method to the MA indicator
● On_MA_Volume_Filter - true includes a filter strength of a trend based on MA indicator
● Trend_force_low - lower limit for determining the strength of the trend
● Trend_force_up is the upper limit for determining the strength of the trend (depending on the settings)
● Volume_Filter_Method - method to the MA indicator (only for filter MA_Volume_Filter)
● Period_MA_Trend - period moving average trend,but for a filter MA_Volume_Filter (taken into account in all timeframes)
● Shift_MA - shift of the moving average trend, only to filter MA_Volume_Filter (taken into account for all timeframes)
● Enable_Save_Deposit — if this parameter = true and parameters Drawdown_In_The_Currency and Drawdown_In_The_Percent equal to zero includes a protective logic (if a signal is received opposite to the first order, the whole series of orders that go against the received signal — closed) if one of the parameters Drawdown_In_The_Currency or Drawdown_In_The_Percent not equal to zero, then priority is given to the parameter whose value is not equal to zero.
● Drawdown_In_The_Percent - fixation losses when the drawdown percentage.
● Drawdown_In_The_Currency - fixation losses when the drawdown in currency units from deposit's.
● DepositProfitStop - the amount to which you aspire
● DepositLoseStop - the amount that you did not want to lose
● StopTrading is true, stop the EA when it reaches the value Drawdown_In_The_Percent or Drawdown_In_The_Currency
● EveryDayCloseOrders - closes orders every day at a specified time (CloseHour - the hour CloseMinute — the minute)
● FridayTradeOff - true stops trading on Friday, false, all parameters in the section FridayOff will be not active
● HourEndFriday - time stop trade on Friday
● CloseAllOrdersInFriday - if true and FridayTradeOff = true, then will close set time on Friday all open orders, if false, and FridayTradeOff = true, the new series of orders will not open
● MondayTradeOn - will start trading on Monday at a specified time (HourStartMonday - time of the start of trade on Monday)
Values with points are set for 4 characters. If you have 5 characters, the EA automatically
translate all values.