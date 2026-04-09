How to set up Full Fractals to see the real structure of the market

Fractals do not have a single “correct” setting — and that’s normal.

The same Full Fractals indicator can display different structures on different timeframes and instruments. That’s why instead of relying on preset parameters, it is much more important to understand how to adjust them for your own trading. In this article, we will break down how to do it yourself.

⚙️ P arameters of the Full Fractals indicator

The Candles Left and Candles Right parameters in the Full Fractals indicator define how many candles must confirm a peak on the left and on the right.

If you set a small value — fractals will appear frequently, and even weak movements will be plotted on the chart.

— fractals will appear frequently, and even weak movements will be plotted on the chart. If you increase the value — fractals will appear less often, and only points that are truly respected by the market will remain.

But there is an important point: the higher the Right Candles value, the later the fractal is formed.

The indicator waits for confirmation, so signals are delayed. There is always a balance here.

🧭 Settings on different timeframes.

On lower timeframes, there is a lot of noise and false movements. If you keep small values, the chart will be overloaded with weak fractals.

Therefore, on lower timeframes , it makes sense to increase the parameters to filter out unnecessary points and see only more significant peaks.

, it makes sense to increase the parameters to filter out unnecessary points and see only more significant peaks. On higher timeframes, price action is cleaner and more structured, and lower timeframe noise is less noticeable. Therefore, smaller values can be used to avoid missing entry points due to delay.

Keep in mind — the higher the parameters, the stronger the signal delay — and on higher timeframes this is felt much more.

🛠 Settings on different instruments.

The timeframe is only part of the picture. It is equally important to consider the instrument and its volatility.

Different markets behave differently:

on volatile instruments — movements are sharp → many weak peaks appear

— movements are sharp → many weak peaks appear on calmer instruments — movement is smoother → price structure is cleaner

If you use the same settings: on a volatile market, the chart will be overloaded with fractals, while on a calm market you may miss part of the movements. That’s why parameters should be adjusted not only to the timeframe, but also to how the instrument moves.

Practice: If the market is volatile (for example, gold),

use smaller values — movements are strong, peaks form quickly and clearly. If the market is calm (for example, USDCHF),

increase the parameters — otherwise fractals will appear at every local fluctuation within a narrow range.

The goal is to filter out chaotic movements and keep only meaningful points.

👌 How to understand that the settings are correct.

Look at the chart:

if there are too many fractals and they appear where there was no real reversal → increase Left Candles and Right Candles

if fractals appear rarely and with a strong delay → decrease them





The correct setting is when there is no “forest” of points on the chart, but key peaks are still preserved.

You should see structure, not a set of random fluctuations. If the structure is readable — the settings are chosen correctly.

🗓️ How to enter a trade?

Even properly configured fractals are only structure. They show where significant peaks exist, but do not answer the main question — how to trade it. Where to enter, where to place a stop, where to take profit — this is still not shown on the chart.

This is exactly where the next step is taken by the Owl Smart Levels indicator. It uses the filtered structure that you get from Full Fractals and turns it into specific trade levels:

entry point

stop loss level

take profit level

This approach is the foundation of the entire Owl Smart Levels strategy, where fractals are used as the base points of trend structure, and levels are built on top of them.

If you want to see how it works in practice — check the description of the Owl Smart Levels indicator and the strategy breakdown, where it is shown how structure turns into actual trades. As a result, you are not just working with markup, but with a fully defined trade setup.

There are no universal fractal settings. There is an understanding of how to choose them. The settings determine what structure you see on the chart.

The Full Fractals indicator gives you control over this structure. And Owl Smart Levels turns it into actual trades.