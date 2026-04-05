Pivot point gold

The indicator shows price reversal points on gold and other currency pairs. Recommended periods for work: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1. The indicator analyzes the market and shows the trader with points where there is a possibility of a price reversal in the other direction. The accuracy of the signals depends on the settings, the period and the selected operating mode. On average, the accuracy of signals is up to 93%, which is suitable for intraday scalping trading. You can control the accuracy of the indicator signals using the parameter in the "Period" settings. Also, the accuracy of the signals depends on the selected signal filtering mode using the "redraw" parameter. In the "redraw=false" mode, the indicator does not redraw its signals and shows a large number of signals for intraday trading.





Table of recommended parameters for trading on different timeframes of the XAUUSD currency pair:

Period M1 - parameter settings period=2

Period M5 - parameter settings period=2

Period M15 - parameter settings period=3

Period M30 - parameter settings period=5

Period H1 - parameter settings period=4





Benefits of the Pivot Points Indicator:

there are two modes of operation (for a long wave with rare signals but redrawing and an intraday trading mode with a large number of accurate signals without redrawing). These modes are configured in the indicator parameters.

indicator signal accuracy up to 93%

works on most currency pairs. Best results on XAUUSD

well shows signals on periods: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1

very easy to set up





Indicator settings:

period - indicator operation period. The accuracy of the signals and the number of signals are adjusted. It is configured depending on the period and the currency pair you are trading on.

redraw - two signal filter modes. In FALSE mode, the indicator shows more signals and does not redraw them. This mode is well suited for intraday trading (scalping).

size_arrow - size of signal arrows.

signal - send signals to email and phone.



