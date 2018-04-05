OPTMIZE EA BEFORE TEST AND USE.

Crude Oil Futures was built with real futures market data on 1 hour time frames from Jan 2022- Dec 2022. Test these dates for back test and analysis. Optimize when needed.

Trade from real futures market or if trading any derivative of Oil test the parameters to see how it fits the data and broker you are using. Futures is centrally located data and all data is the same for all.





The inputs are for the EMA, fixed lots system and ATR SL and TP levels.