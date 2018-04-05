Scalping God MT5

OPTIMIZE EA

The EA Scalping God is a trading algorithm designed for the XAU/USD pair with a focus on 1-hour charts. Its primary strategy is scalping, aiming to capitalize on price fluctuations within the specified timeframe.

One notable feature of the EA Scalping God is it is optimizable. This means you can fine-tune certain parameters to enhance its performance based on historical data and market conditions. By adjusting settings such as stop-loss levels, take-profit targets, and other relevant parameters, you can optimize the EA to better suit varying market conditions.





Note: past performance is not indicative of future



