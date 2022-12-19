XP Forex Trade Manager MT4

Forex Trade Manager MT4 simplifies managing open orders in MetaTrader 4. If you open a new order, the manager automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit. When price will move, then the program could move Stop Loss to Break Even (stop loss = open price) or continuously moving Stop Loss (Trailing Stop) to protect your profits. Forex Trading Manager is able to control orders for only current symbols (where EA works) or for all opened orders (regardless symbol) and hide the Stop Loss and Take Profit from brokers.

List of all our available tools for Traders: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlblue/seller

It’s a strategy for management of opened manual trades (opened on all symbols or only current chart’s symbol) by:
- setting StopLoss and/or Take Profit for the trades in pips
- Trailing Stop function which trail SL by the price
- Break Even which move SL to BE on chosen distance
- SL/TP can be managed by the broker (standard way) or in stealth mode – hidden from the broker. 

Parameters:
“SLTP Params”
Stop Loss – stop loss in pips for trades
Take Profit – take profit in pips for trades

“Break even”
UseBreakEven (true/false) – allowing to use only break even function for opened trades
BEActivation – profit in pips when break even function is activated
BELevel – additional distance from BE in pips when SL is placed by break even function

“Trailing Stop”
UseTrailingStop (true/false) – allowing to use only trailing stop function for opened trades
TSStart – profit in pips when trailing stop function is activated
TSStep – minimum difference in pips between new and current SL to allow  to move SL by trailing stop function
TSDistance – distance from current price in pips when SL is placed by trailing stop function

“Behavior”
StealthMode(true/false) – hide sl/tp levels from the broker and EA is closing trades on those levels programmatically
OnlyCurrentPair(true/false) – allow management of trades only from current chart’s symbol (true) or from all pairs (false)

Info:
All parameters for trades and functions are settable in the parameters of the EA. The Forex Trade Manager also display on the chart an information about the current daily profit/loss in pips and account currency. You will also receive instructions in pdf format with all detailed descriptions of each function.


İncelemeler
marknz
49
marknz 2025.04.04 09:24 
 

Brilliant. Thank you for this !!

Works well on CFD's and Forex

Titog1
19
Titog1 2024.02.08 21:34 
 

Very good EA !

mr007
91
mr007 2023.03.16 10:58 
 

It is a clear simple tool. When you open positions it also sets SL (and TP, if you prefer) values and you do not need to waste time setting SLs and TPs by hand.

marknz
49
marknz 2025.04.04 09:24 
 

Brilliant. Thank you for this !!

Works well on CFD's and Forex

MQL TOOLS SL
68478
Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.04.04 10:38
You are welcome👍📊
Jonathan David Hardisty
122
Jonathan David Hardisty 2025.03.24 10:14 
 

Doesn't work with my broker trading FX CFDs on CMCMarkets. Keep getting Invalid Stops error. Dev's suggestions did not work

MQL TOOLS SL
68478
Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.04.04 10:38
Hi. The manager is works perfectly. You are welcome👍📊
Titog1
19
Titog1 2024.02.08 21:34 
 

Very good EA !

MQL TOOLS SL
68478
Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.02.28 14:26
You are welcome👍📊
mauro bianchi
261
mauro bianchi 2023.06.19 06:48 
 

Grazie, davvero utile

MQL TOOLS SL
68478
Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.02.28 14:26
You are welcome👍📊
lengendmt4
1059
lengendmt4 2023.06.12 13:54 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

MQL TOOLS SL
68478
Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.02.28 14:26
You are welcome👍📊
mr007
91
mr007 2023.03.16 10:58 
 

It is a clear simple tool. When you open positions it also sets SL (and TP, if you prefer) values and you do not need to waste time setting SLs and TPs by hand.

MQL TOOLS SL
68478
Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.02.28 14:26
You are welcome👍📊
Shifu987 Jingshen
190
Shifu987 Jingshen 2023.02.24 11:32 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

MQL TOOLS SL
68478
Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.02.28 14:27
You are welcome👍📊
Lupacchiotta
330
Lupacchiotta 2023.02.17 13:55 
 

All perfect. Don't open orders during the news release as volatility will cause it to slip. Remember to change pips to points if you use currencies with metals. Example: 10 on eur/usd is 10 pips, 100 on xau/usd is 10 pips. Great tool, thanks

MQL TOOLS SL
68478
Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.02.28 14:27
You are welcome👍📊
İncelemeye yanıt