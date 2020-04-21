Controller without limit Demo

  • It can only be used in EURCHF / M15.
  • The Expert Advisor is a great tool that allows you to control your trade with ease and precision. The tool can be moved in the graphs and offers the following characteristics:
  • Instant order entry with a single click.
  • Entry of pending orders using price tags and trend lines.
  • Instant order closure with a single click.
  • Instant order closure using trend lines as output levels that the broker can not see.
  • We can modify the way to enter and exit the market, allowing us to choose the way to do it. For example: when the price crosses a trend line, or only if the candle 1 closes above or below the trend lines.
  • You can choose an option between the fixed trading volume or, the volume calculation based on the risk, depending on the capital of the available account, the entry price and the stop-loss level.
  • Calculates the benefits before modifying the stop-loss or take-profit and once calculated, modify the stop-loss or take-profit with a single click.
  • Control your orders, and you can add all the ones that exist in the platform, in the graphic where EA is executed.

  • If you want to evaluate a signal to enter the market, it will help you see if the risk-benefit ratio matches your strategy and shows you the level you need to get out and get the desired reward.

  • Full version
  • MT5 version

       Download images:  1, 2, 3.

         Instructions

    • The button (<D>) moves, hides and shows the control panel.
    • Buttons (+ -) modifies MC / R.
    • The button (MC) shows the configuration to close an order using the trend lines that appear once the Expert Advisor takes control of the order. To close an order with these lines, it will have to be: first 1, then 2.
    • If (MC = 1), the order closes at the close of candle 1 above or below the level of the line.
    • If (MC = 0), the order closes when the price (Bid) touches the line.
    • The button (R) is used to divide an order into several smaller orders. For example, if I want to risk 2% of my money and I have to open an order of 0.20 lots, I can divide it into 2 orders of 0.10 lots.
    • The button (X All) closes all orders. 
    • The (X) button closes an order.
    • Keep in mind that if you opened the order previously outside the Expert Advisor and you want to close it with the X button, you must include it in the Expert Advisor (Include button).
    • The orange buttons (^) (v) modify the stop-loss.
    • If you want to open a new order, press the Buy or Sell buttons.
    • If you want to place pending orders, use the buttons Buy Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Limit, Sell Stop.
    • The dark turquoise buttons (^) (v), draw the labels that are used to calculate the benefits before modifying a stop-loss or a take-profit.
    • The button (M: TP || SL) modifies the stop-loss and take-profit.
    • The button (M: line) modifies the line above and line below.
    • The yellow (>) and red (<) buttons show / hide comments.


    Note

    Before using the Expert Advisor in a real account, it is recommended to consult the tutorial and use it in an account (Demo) to familiarize yourself with all its functions.


           Parameters

      • In English: English / Spanish.
      • Risk: Percentage of risk, if your strategy is to risk a percentage of the account. If the risk is greater than 0, then the number of lots must be equal to 0.
      • Lots: Number of lots, if your strategy is with fixed lots. If these are greater than 0, then the risk must be equal to 0.
      • Stoploss: Distance in points.
      • TakeProfit: Distance in points.
      • Slippage: Last digit of the symbol.
      • Distance of the line of above: Distance in points.
      • Distance of the line of below: Distance in points.
      • Lines width: Width of the lines.
      • Percentage of my account: The percentage of the account to show in the comments.
      • Spread: Set false to disable.
      • Reward for the risk when we are going to buy: Set true to show line indicative of take-profit.
      • Reward for the risk when we are going to sell: Set true to show line indicative of take-profit.
      • Reward for the risk: Establish the risk-reward profile that will position the Take-Profit line. For example, if you set 1.0, the line will be drawn at the level where you must place the Take-Profit to match the benefit with the risk.
      • Horizontal comment: Set false to put it vertically.
      • Include all orders in general: Set true to include all orders that already exist on the platform.
      • Schedule orders using trend lines: Set true to schedule orders using trend lines.
      • The distance where you want to draw the trend lines: Distance in points.




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      Snapdragon Systems Ltd
      5 (1)
      Utilities
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      Muhammad Jawad Shabir
      Utilities
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      Alfiya Fazylova
      4.71 (17)
      Utilities
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      Vladislav Andruschenko
      4.88 (32)
      Utilities
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      Trinh Dat
      4.95 (38)
      Utilities
      The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
      Trade Copier Professional MT4
      Tola Moses Hector
      Utilities
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      Trade Signal Pro MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
      Bidhan Chandra Roy
      Utilities
      Trade Signal Pro (MT4) — Telegram Signal Provider (Utility) A lightweight utility that sends trade notifications from your MT4 account to Telegram. It does NOT open/close trades. It only reads positions/deals and sends messages. What it sends Entry signal (BUY/SELL) with Entry, SL, TP, pips + Risk:Reward   Updates when SL/TP is modified (reply/tag to the original signal)   Close notifications: TP hit / SL hit / Breakeven / Manual close   Optional Daily & Weekly performance summary (win
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      Fatemeh Ameri
      4.96 (54)
      Utilities
      Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
      Trend Line Optimizer
      Evgenii Aksenov
      4.11 (19)
      Utilities
      This is an automatic parameter optimizer for the   Trend Line PRO   indicator Easily and quickly you will select the optimal parameters for your favorite Trend Line PRO indicator.  Optimization takes only a few seconds. The optimizer allows you to find the best parameters for each pair and period: Amplitude, TP1-TP3, StopLoss, as well as values for Time Filter and HTF Filter on the selected history section (Days)  To optimize different timeframes, you need a different range of history: M5-M15
      Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      Utilities
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      Vladislav Andruschenko
      4.85 (61)
      Utilities
      Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
      Trading History MT4
      Siarhei Vashchylka
      5 (9)
      Utilities
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      Roger Perez Lugo
      4 (1)
      Utilities
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      Controller without limit MT5 Demo
      Roger Perez Lugo
      Utilities
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      FREE
      Controller without limit
      Roger Perez Lugo
      Utilities
      The Expert Advisor is a great tool that allows you to control your trade with ease and precision. The tool can be moved in the graphs and offers the following characteristics: Instant order entry with a single click. Entry of pending orders using price tags and trend lines. Instant order closure with a single click. Instant order closure using trend lines as output levels that the broker can not see. We can modify the way to enter and exit the market, allowing us to choose the way to do it. For
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      Roger Perez Lugo
      Utilities
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      Graphic rotator
      Roger Perez Lugo
      Utilities
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      Roger Perez Lugo
      Utilities
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      Capital protector
      Roger Perez Lugo
      Utilities
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      Pointer synchronization MT5
      Roger Perez Lugo
      3 (1)
      Utilities
      Pointer synchronization MT5 is an indicator with which the pointer can be synchronized in all the visible graphics of the terminal. It shows a cross cursor on all the visible graphics of the terminal, in position relative to the cursor of the active graph. To activate the indicator, simply press the button that appears in one of the corners of the chart once the indicator is added to the chart. To deactivate the indicator, simply press the button again. Once the indicator has been deactivated,
      Controller without limit MT5
      Roger Perez Lugo
      Utilities
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      Roger Perez Lugo
      Utilities
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      Roger Perez Lugo
      Utilities
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      Roger Perez Lugo
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      Roger Perez Lugo
      Utilities
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