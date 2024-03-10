Close all trades buttons

This EA creates two buttons in a panel that you can drag to any part of the chart (simply click on the panel and drag with the mouse to the part of the chart you want) with which you can close all the open operations in the account with a simple click, or close only the trades that are currently in profit.

Check out my new trade dashboard assistant :  Simple and Easy MT4 Trade Panel

Tell me if you like the product and how it could be improved, Thanks :) 



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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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Visual Theme Indicator
Salvador Martinez Ramos
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MT5 Visual Theme Indicator – Clean Chart and Full Customization Enhance the appearance of your charts in MetaTrader 5 with this fully customizable visual indicator, designed to provide a clean, modern, and easy-to-read trading environment. This indicator does not generate signals or open trades. Its sole function is to optimize chart visualization to help you analyze the market with greater clarity. If you find this useful, please leave a 5-star rating and follow me for future tools, indicators,
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Salvador Martinez Ramos
Indicators
This indicator uses a formula based on bollinger bands to determine if the market is in Range or not. It can be used to filter entries and not operate in a sideways market. It has a minimum value of 0.2 from which it could be operated, although you can modify it in the options to adjust it to your trading style or the market you use. If the histogram below is red, the market is in range, if it is green, volatility is higher.
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Trading Assistant Auto Trail SL and Exit methods
Salvador Martinez Ramos
Utilities
This MT4 EA created by me to help you test Your Manual Trading strategies. The EA Automatically place: SL TP Trail SL Break-Even M.Basket Trail SL based on the distance of an EMA Lot or Lot multiplier And the multiple possible combinations. Once configured, you only have to hit the buttons The EA will place the Lot, the SL, TP, Basket, or Trail automatically so that you can focus on your strategy. The EA will work in Backtest or Live Trading, Real, or Demo.
News Filter Expert Advisor for MT4
Salvador Martinez Ramos
Utilities
News Filter EA that send you a Push notification to your MT4 phone APP and TURN OFF MT4 Automatically Before News.  This EA doesn't work in backtest From 1.7 version  the EA have  Close all trades before news functions added. You only need to allow that url in MT4 options: To see the url and how to add it to MT4, visit this post: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/754402 When Metatrader is turned off, it saves the status of all the charts, indicators and Expert Advisors that you have in them
Average Daily Range Levels
Salvador Martinez Ramos
Indicators
The Average Daily Range Levels indicator shows the ADR levels on the chart as if they were supports and resistances and is updated daily. By default the indicator uses the 5-day average of the daily range. There are several strategies that suggest that these levels can be used to determine where the price can bounce and it is often said that the price can typically move 75% of the ADR. In future versions I may add alerts at each level Can you suggest any changes? Greetings!
Forex Sentiment Trader PRO EA
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5 (2)
Utilities
I have created this  MT4 Tool EA to test if it is more profitable to trade in favor of the mass sentiment of traders or it is better to go against it. Remember to authorize Myfxbook url in WebRequest options in MT4 .  Features: Market Sentiment update every 30 minutes SL TP BreakEven Trail SL Daily Target Profit Max Daily DrawDown (Useful for prop firm) Max Spread Filter Time Filter Custom Trade Comments Protection in case a pair is not read correctly from the web (Prevents improper closing or o
Simple and Easy MT4 Trade Panel
Salvador Martinez Ramos
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Simple and Easy MT4 Trade Panel by Winidecorw I created this EA to make your life easier by making it easier and faster to open your trades. The price will increase progressively, take advantage now! Simplify Your Trading with the Simple and Easy MT4 Trade Panel Are you tired of wasting time setting up each trade in MetaTrader 4? With the simple and easy MT4 trading dashboard, taking your trading to the next level has never been so quick and easy! This Trade Assistant dashboard is the Simple an
Trend Hunter Beast
Salvador Martinez Ramos
Indicators
Trend Hunter Beast MT5 Indicator Easy to follow the overall trend by looking at a higher timeframe. Simple entry when the arrow appears. Exits are made on the opposite arrow, or you can place a stop loss below the last low or high, and a stop loss as desired. Applies to any Forex asset, although it is recommended to use pairs with low spreads. You can also use it on crypto assets or indices such as the SP500, etc. Check the trend on higher timeframes such as D1 and H1, and enter in the same d
Smart Remote Trade Assistant MT5
Salvador Martinez Ramos
Utilities
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