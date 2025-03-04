True Oversold Overbought

The True Oversold Overbought indicator provides you with ability to swiftly check whether the asset is oversold or overbought. 

  • Other than complementing your trading with True Oversold Overbought, you can use the indicator as your only trading system.
  • It works with all forex instruments and will save you the headache of estimating when the market is due for a reversal or retracement. 

  • When the "Super Charge" feature is enabled, the areas where the price is in oversold/overbought status are amplified to give you a clear state of the market,therefore, you will not miss the moment to prepare for a reversal/retracement.
  • Alternatively, when the "Super Charge" feature is disabled, the indicator still shows the oversold and overbought levels but this time you get a broader view of the market. 
  • Get alerts when price bleach the oversold/overbought levels.
  • See reversal areas which are indicated by a triangle and trendline.
  • New Upgrade: TOSOB Smoothing X days
    Most indicators that scan for Oversold or Overbought levels have a major downfall; they keep touching and re-touching what was previously otherwise marking oversold overbought state. In this new update, we have introduced smoothing without introducing delayed signaling when the market actually reaches a true Oversold Overbought level.

True Oversold Overbought (MT5) >> Download MT5 Version


Advantages

  • It is not overly sensitive or keep touching oversold/overbought levels.
  • Open trades early when the price is exiting exiting overbought / oversold levels and close trades at the right time.
  • Trade when there is noise and when the market is silent.

Settings

No complex settings since the default settings work perfectly. However, the following is all you can add if you want to change a few things.

  • Select between old and new version of the indicator 
  • Add the Coefficient value.
  • Add Price Smoothing
  • Add your RSI period
  • Add your Money Flow Index (MFI) period
  • Enable/Disable the Super Charge feature. 
  • Add the Super Charge and Ordinary Sell and Buy levels that suits your trading. All is drawn automatically.
  • Enable drawing of rectangles - shows boxes where price is in the extremes.
  • Alerts
  • Reversal settings

Basic Usage

The indicator displays on the separate window and also show rectangles on the main chart.

When the overbought and oversold rectangles draw, it is time to buy if price opens above the rectangles and sell if the candle opens below.


Note: If the overbought rectangle is formed but a candle open above it, its an indication the trend will continue surging for a while before breaking below.

Similarly, the continued drop in price below the oversold rectangle indicates the price might continue in the same direction before bulls takes control.


TOSOB Smoothing X days  Usage:


1. Overbought/Oversold states: When the Green line is above 50, the asset is overbought while it is oversold if the red line is below -50 [This is based on the default settings and +ve Level value=50 and -ve Level value=-50]. You can buy/sell breakout or snap early change of market structure.
2. Early Range Breakout: To take advantage of this, set the +ve Level value to 5 and -ve Level value to -5 when trading XAUUSD. Open buy if the price breaks above the Green Box and sell when price breaks below the Blue box. Different instruments have different levels, but this is usually below 10 and above -10.
For this to work effectively, follow the trend buy checking the color of the higher smoothing signal. If it is green, only buy and if red, only sell. For example, if you are trading on the 15M chart, confirm with the 1H. If you see an uptrend , buy breakouts on "Asset Up" Zone. If main trend is bears, sell on "Asset Down" Zone.

Another point is that you can adjust the Tosob Period depending on your desired sensitivity.

New Upgrade: TOSOB Smoothing X days: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761189
Other indicators: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/pipmontra/seller

TOSOB Smoothing X days  | Manual Part 1 |  Manual-Multi-timeframe  Part 2 |  Manual-New update Part 3


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THE ONLY CURRENCY STRENGTH INDICATOR THAT IS BASED ON PRICE ACTION. DESIGNED FOR TREND, MOMENTUM & REVERSAL TRADERS This indicator  reads price action to confirm trend and strength . Advanced multi-currency and multi-time frame indicator that shows you simply by looking at one chart, every currency pair that is trending and the strongest and weakest currencies driving those trends. For full details on how to use this indicator, and also how to get a FREE chart tool, please see user manual HERE
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Oleg Rodin
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Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
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4.75 (8)
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This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
Price Action Sniper
Elmira Memish
5 (3)
Indicators
Price Action Sniper is designed to trade the Price Action on the desired chart time frame. - Trend Reversals. - Trend Continuation. - Brekaouts. - Good tool for Binary Options Price action forms the basis for all technical analysis of a currency pair, commodity or other asset chart. Many short-term traders rely exclusively on price action and the formations and trends extrapolated from it to make trading decisions. Technical analysis as a practice is a derivative of price action since it uses p
Linear Trend Predictor
Vitalyi Belyh
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Linear Trend Predictor - A trend indicator that combines entry points and direction support lines. It works on the principle of breaking through the High/Low price channel. The indicator algorithm filters market noise, takes into account volatility and market dynamics. Indicator capabilities Using smoothing methods, it shows the market trend and entry points for opening BUY or SELL orders. Suitable for determining short-term and long-term market movements by analyzing charts on any timeframes.
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Indicators
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicators
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
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Innovicient Limited
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Innovicient Limited
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Innovicient Limited
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Market Heart MT5
Innovicient Limited
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Pip Zapper MT5
Innovicient Limited
Indicators
The pip Zapper is a light scalping indicator that generates alternate  signals to help you close, gaining or losing trades quickly. This helps you capture trending and ranging scenarios. When an arrow is generated enter trade after the candle closes. The indicator works with all instruments that are available on mt4 and mt5, including synthetic indices(Volatility, Range Break, Boom, Crash, etc.). Works in both ranging and trending phases. The default settings are already optimized. MT4 Version
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