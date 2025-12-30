Ea Phantom edge v1

EA PHANTOM EDGE – Smart Fibonacci Trading System





Executive Overview

EA PHANTOM EDGE is a professional-grade automated trading system engineered to exploit high-probability market reversals using Fibonacci retracement analysis combined with price action confirmation. Designed for reliability, transparency, and full MQL5 Market compliance, the system integrates advanced risk management, intelligent trade validation, and multi-channel alerts to deliver consistent and controlled trading performance.

This Expert Advisor is suitable for both discretionary traders seeking automation and investors looking for a robust, market-ready trading solution.





Core Capabilities

Smart Trading Logic

Automated Fibonacci Analysis

Dynamically detects swing highs and lows to calculate key Fibonacci retracement levels:

23.6%, 38.2%, 50.0%, 61.8%, and 78.6%

Price Action Confirmation

Trades are executed only after confirmation through proven patterns such as:

Bullish & Bearish Engulfing

Strong Momentum Candles

Price Rejections and Fibonacci Bounces

Visual Trading Tools

Automatically plots Fibonacci levels, swing points, and trade signals directly on the chart for full transparency.

Adaptive Timeframe Support

Operates seamlessly on any timeframe with automatic recalculation of Fibonacci levels as market structure changes.





Professional Risk Management

Dynamic Position Sizing

Automatically calculates lot size based on predefined risk percentage per trade.

Daily Risk Controls

Maximum trades per day

Daily loss protection to prevent overtrading and drawdown escalation

Trailing Stop Management

Secures profits by dynamically adjusting stop loss as price moves favorably.

Pre-Trade Validation

Every trade passes strict margin, volume, spread, and market-condition checks.





Advanced Alert System

Visual Alerts – On-chart notifications and comments

Sound Alerts – Distinct audio cues for entries, exits, and warnings

Email & Mobile Notifications – Stay informed anywhere, anytime

Fibonacci Proximity Alerts – Alerts when price approaches key retracement levels





Market-Compliant Architecture

Fully MQL5 Market Ready

Robust error handling and internal logging

Compatible with netting and hedging account types

Clean, modular, and well-documented professional codebase

Optimized for stability and low resource consumption





Input Parameters Overview

Trading Parameters

ParameterDefaultDescription

Lot Size

0.01

Base trade volume (auto-adjusted if risk % enabled)

Magic Number

140698

Unique trade identifier

Stop Loss

50 pips

Initial protective stop

Take Profit

100 pips

Default profit target

Trailing Stop

Enabled

Activates trailing stop management

Trail Start

30 pips

Profit threshold to activate trailing SL

Trail Distance

20 pips

Trailing stop distance

Fibonacci Settings

ParameterDefaultDescription

Lookback Bars

100

Bars analyzed for swing detection

Auto Fibonacci

Enabled

Automatic Fibonacci calculation

Manual Fibonacci

Disabled

Manual swing input option

Manual Swing High

0

User-defined swing high

Manual Swing Low

0

User-defined swing low

Risk Control Parameters

ParameterDefaultDescription

Max Risk Per Trade

2.0%

Maximum account risk per position

Daily Loss Limit

5.0%

Trading halts after daily loss threshold

Max Trades Per Day

3

Limits daily trade frequency

Alert Configuration

ParameterDefaultDescription

Enable Alerts

Enabled

Master alert switch

Visual Alerts

Enabled

On-chart notifications

Sound Alerts

Enabled

Audio notifications

Email Alerts

Disabled

Email notifications

Mobile Alerts

Disabled

Push notifications

Trade Alerts

Enabled

Entry & exit alerts

Fibonacci Alerts

Enabled

Price-to-Fibonacci proximity alerts

Trailing SL Alerts

Disabled

Trailing stop updates

Why Choose EA PHANTOM EDGE

For Traders

High-probability Fibonacci-based entries

Institutional-style risk management

Clear visual confirmation of trading logic

Plug-and-play setup with sensible defaults

For Investors

Fully compliant with MQL5 Market standards

Stable, error-protected execution

Transparent and auditable trading logic

Flexible configuration for various risk profiles

Technical Excellence

Validated margin, SL/TP, and volume controls

Optimized for live trading environments

Broker-friendly and execution-safe

Efficient and scalable architecture





Recommended Usage

Markets: Forex & Metals (XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, etc.)

Timeframes: M5, H1 and higher (optimal performance)

Trading Style: Fibonacci-based swing trading

Frequency: Approximately 2–5 trades per week

Risk/Reward: Typically 1:2 or better (configurable)





Getting Started

Attach EA PHANTOM EDGE to XAUUSD, EURUSD, or GBPUSD (M5 or H1)

Review and adjust risk percentage as needed

Enable AutoTrading and allow the EA to operate

Trade with mathematical precision and professional-grade risk control.





Post-Purchase Support & Optimization

After purchase, users are encouraged to contact us via the MQL5 Market Messaging System for:

Personalized Optimization

Account-size specific settings

Broker and spread optimization

Pair and timeframe customization

Volatility-based tuning

Ongoing Development

Regular performance enhancements

Market-adaptive updates

Bug fixes and stability improvements

Feature upgrades based on user feedback





Community-Driven Development

Your feedback directly influences the evolution of EA PHANTOM EDGE.

We welcome:

Trading logic enhancements

Risk management ideas

Feature requests

UI/UX improvements

Performance optimization insights

Together, we build better systems—based on real trading experience.





Final Statement

Great trading systems are not built in isolation. They evolve through real-world experience, disciplined feedback, and continuous refinement.

By choosing EA PHANTOM EDGE, you are not just purchasing an Expert Advisor—you are joining a collaborative development journey aimed at delivering consistent, professional trading performance.

Contact us after purchase and let’s optimize your trading edge—together.



