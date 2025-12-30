Ea Phantom edge v1
- Experts
- Vinodkumar Nair
- Version: 2.20
- Activations: 5
EA PHANTOM EDGE – Smart Fibonacci Trading System
Executive Overview
EA PHANTOM EDGE is a professional-grade automated trading system engineered to exploit high-probability market reversals using Fibonacci retracement analysis combined with price action confirmation. Designed for reliability, transparency, and full MQL5 Market compliance, the system integrates advanced risk management, intelligent trade validation, and multi-channel alerts to deliver consistent and controlled trading performance.
This Expert Advisor is suitable for both discretionary traders seeking automation and investors looking for a robust, market-ready trading solution.
Core Capabilities
Smart Trading Logic
Automated Fibonacci Analysis
Dynamically detects swing highs and lows to calculate key Fibonacci retracement levels:
23.6%, 38.2%, 50.0%, 61.8%, and 78.6%
Price Action Confirmation
Trades are executed only after confirmation through proven patterns such as:
Bullish & Bearish Engulfing
Strong Momentum Candles
Price Rejections and Fibonacci Bounces
Visual Trading Tools
Automatically plots Fibonacci levels, swing points, and trade signals directly on the chart for full transparency.
Adaptive Timeframe Support
Operates seamlessly on any timeframe with automatic recalculation of Fibonacci levels as market structure changes.
Professional Risk Management
Dynamic Position Sizing
Automatically calculates lot size based on predefined risk percentage per trade.
Daily Risk Controls
Maximum trades per day
Daily loss protection to prevent overtrading and drawdown escalation
Trailing Stop Management
Secures profits by dynamically adjusting stop loss as price moves favorably.
Pre-Trade Validation
Every trade passes strict margin, volume, spread, and market-condition checks.
Advanced Alert System
Visual Alerts – On-chart notifications and comments
Sound Alerts – Distinct audio cues for entries, exits, and warnings
Email & Mobile Notifications – Stay informed anywhere, anytime
Fibonacci Proximity Alerts – Alerts when price approaches key retracement levels
Market-Compliant Architecture
Fully MQL5 Market Ready
Robust error handling and internal logging
Compatible with netting and hedging account types
Clean, modular, and well-documented professional codebase
Optimized for stability and low resource consumption
Input Parameters Overview
Trading Parameters
ParameterDefaultDescription
Lot Size
0.01
Base trade volume (auto-adjusted if risk % enabled)
Magic Number
140698
Unique trade identifier
Stop Loss
50 pips
Initial protective stop
Take Profit
100 pips
Default profit target
Trailing Stop
Enabled
Activates trailing stop management
Trail Start
30 pips
Profit threshold to activate trailing SL
Trail Distance
20 pips
Trailing stop distance
Fibonacci Settings
ParameterDefaultDescription
Lookback Bars
100
Bars analyzed for swing detection
Auto Fibonacci
Enabled
Automatic Fibonacci calculation
Manual Fibonacci
Disabled
Manual swing input option
Manual Swing High
0
User-defined swing high
Manual Swing Low
0
User-defined swing low
Risk Control Parameters
ParameterDefaultDescription
Max Risk Per Trade
2.0%
Maximum account risk per position
Daily Loss Limit
5.0%
Trading halts after daily loss threshold
Max Trades Per Day
3
Limits daily trade frequency
Alert Configuration
ParameterDefaultDescription
Enable Alerts
Enabled
Master alert switch
Visual Alerts
Enabled
On-chart notifications
Sound Alerts
Enabled
Audio notifications
Email Alerts
Disabled
Email notifications
Mobile Alerts
Disabled
Push notifications
Trade Alerts
Enabled
Entry & exit alerts
Fibonacci Alerts
Enabled
Price-to-Fibonacci proximity alerts
Trailing SL Alerts
Disabled
Trailing stop updates
Why Choose EA PHANTOM EDGE
For Traders
High-probability Fibonacci-based entries
Institutional-style risk management
Clear visual confirmation of trading logic
Plug-and-play setup with sensible defaults
For Investors
Fully compliant with MQL5 Market standards
Stable, error-protected execution
Transparent and auditable trading logic
Flexible configuration for various risk profiles
Technical Excellence
Validated margin, SL/TP, and volume controls
Optimized for live trading environments
Broker-friendly and execution-safe
Efficient and scalable architecture
Recommended Usage
Markets: Forex & Metals (XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, etc.)
Timeframes: M5, H1 and higher (optimal performance)
Trading Style: Fibonacci-based swing trading
Frequency: Approximately 2–5 trades per week
Risk/Reward: Typically 1:2 or better (configurable)
Getting Started
Attach EA PHANTOM EDGE to XAUUSD, EURUSD, or GBPUSD (M5 or H1)
Review and adjust risk percentage as needed
Enable AutoTrading and allow the EA to operate
Trade with mathematical precision and professional-grade risk control.
Post-Purchase Support & Optimization
After purchase, users are encouraged to contact us via the MQL5 Market Messaging System for:
Personalized Optimization
Account-size specific settings
Broker and spread optimization
Pair and timeframe customization
Volatility-based tuning
Ongoing Development
Regular performance enhancements
Market-adaptive updates
Bug fixes and stability improvements
Feature upgrades based on user feedback
Community-Driven Development
Your feedback directly influences the evolution of EA PHANTOM EDGE.
We welcome:
Trading logic enhancements
Risk management ideas
Feature requests
UI/UX improvements
Performance optimization insights
Together, we build better systems—based on real trading experience.
Final Statement
Great trading systems are not built in isolation. They evolve through real-world experience, disciplined feedback, and continuous refinement.
By choosing EA PHANTOM EDGE, you are not just purchasing an Expert Advisor—you are joining a collaborative development journey aimed at delivering consistent, professional trading performance.
Contact us after purchase and let’s optimize your trading edge—together.