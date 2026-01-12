Kiritosun EA
- Experts
- Eric John Peter Meissner
- Version: 2.12
Kiritosun EA – Free Edition
Kiritosun EA is a free Expert Advisor that demonstrates a session-based breakout trading strategy using clearly defined market levels and strict risk management.
The EA calculates the session high and session low during a predefined trading window and opens trades when price breaks these levels after the session has ended.
A built-in Fair Value Gap (FVG) filter is used to improve entry quality and reduce false breakouts.
Main Features
-
Automatic calculation of session high and low levels
-
Breakout trading after session completion
-
No-sweep logic to avoid false breakouts
-
Fair Value Gap (FVG) confirmation filter
-
Only one active trading setup at a time
-
Two-position trade management (partial take profit + runner)
-
Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit calculation
-
Broker-safe stop level validation
-
Compatible with Netting and Hedging accounts
Risk Management
-
Default lot sizes fully adjustable
-
Dynamic risk control based on current account equity
-
Optional daily drawdown protection
-
Automatic Break-Even management after first target is reached
-
Choice between ATR-based or fixed Stop Loss calculation
-
No Martingale, no Grid, no averaging strategies
Trading Logic & Targets
-
Predefined Risk-to-Reward ratios
-
First target used for partial position close
-
Second target designed as a trend continuation runner
-
Clean breakout logic without overtrading
Recommended Markets
-
XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Suitable for volatile instruments with clear session movements
-
Optimized for lower timeframes (e.g. M3)
Recommended minimum account balance: 500 EUR
(depending on broker conditions and risk settings)
Important Information
This is a free version of Kiritosun EA provided for testing and educational purposes only.
Trading financial instruments involves significant risk, and losses may exceed expectations.
Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.