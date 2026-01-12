Kiritosun EA

Kiritosun EA – Free Edition

Kiritosun EA is a free Expert Advisor that demonstrates a session-based breakout trading strategy using clearly defined market levels and strict risk management.

The EA calculates the session high and session low during a predefined trading window and opens trades when price breaks these levels after the session has ended.
A built-in Fair Value Gap (FVG) filter is used to improve entry quality and reduce false breakouts.

Main Features

  • Automatic calculation of session high and low levels

  • Breakout trading after session completion

  • No-sweep logic to avoid false breakouts

  • Fair Value Gap (FVG) confirmation filter

  • Only one active trading setup at a time

  • Two-position trade management (partial take profit + runner)

  • Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit calculation

  • Broker-safe stop level validation

  • Compatible with Netting and Hedging accounts

Risk Management

  • Default lot sizes fully adjustable

  • Dynamic risk control based on current account equity

  • Optional daily drawdown protection

  • Automatic Break-Even management after first target is reached

  • Choice between ATR-based or fixed Stop Loss calculation

  • No Martingale, no Grid, no averaging strategies

Trading Logic & Targets

  • Predefined Risk-to-Reward ratios

  • First target used for partial position close

  • Second target designed as a trend continuation runner

  • Clean breakout logic without overtrading

Recommended Markets

  • XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Suitable for volatile instruments with clear session movements

  • Optimized for lower timeframes (e.g. M3)

Recommended minimum account balance: 500 EUR
(depending on broker conditions and risk settings)

Important Information

This is a free version of Kiritosun EA provided for testing and educational purposes only.
Trading financial instruments involves significant risk, and losses may exceed expectations.
Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.


More from author
Silver Prop Challenge EA 50K Account
Eric John Peter Meissner
Experts
Prop Firm XAG Session Sweep EA – 50K This Expert Advisor implements a session-based liquidity sweep trading strategy and has been specifically developed for 50,000 EUR proprietary trading firm challenges . The EA identifies the session high and low within a predefined trading window and, after the session has ended , analyzes the market for false breakouts (liquidity sweeps) . A trade is executed only when session liquidity has been taken and price reclaims the session level , deliberately avoi
Gold Session Breakout Trading Expert
Eric John Peter Meissner
Experts
Session Pivots EA – LITE (Free Version) Session Pivots EA – LITE is an Expert Advisor that demonstrates a session-based breakout trading strategy using predefined market sessions. The EA calculates session high and low levels during specific trading hours and automatically places a trade when price breaks these levels after the session has ended . Main Features Session high and low calculation based on ICT Killzones (New York time) Trades breakouts after session completion Reversed breakout log
FREE
Silver Session Pivot EA
Eric John Peter Meissner
Experts
Silver Session Pivots EA – LITE (Free) This Expert Advisor demonstrates a session-based pivot trading approach specifically designed for XAGUSD (Silver) using predefined market sessions. The EA calculates session high and low levels during specific trading hours and places a trade when price breaks these levels after the session has ended. Main features Session high and low calculation based on ICT Killzones (New York time) Trades breakouts after session completion Reversed breakout logic Only
FREE
Gold Liquidity Sweep EA
Eric John Peter Meissner
Experts
PRODUCT DESCRIPTION Gold Liquidity Sweep EA – XAUUSD M3 Gold Liquidity Sweep EA is an Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading XAUUSD on the M3 timeframe. It trades session-based liquidity sweeps during the Asian, London, and New York sessions. The EA monitors recent swing highs and swing lows (pivot levels). When price sweeps liquidity beyond a pivot level during an active session, a trade is automatically opened in the expected reversal direction. Risk management is handled using a
Xag Session Scalper Pro Killzone MultiTp
Eric John Peter Meissner
Experts
XAG Session Scalper PRO – Multi-TP Killzone Strategy Professional Silver (XAGUSD) Trading Expert Advisor Designed for high-performance session trading on M3 Overview XAG Session Scalper PRO is a professional-grade Expert Advisor developed specifically for Silver (XAGUSD) , optimized for M3 timeframe session trading . This EA is built around institutional session behavior , combining precise session timing , multi-position scaling , and multi-take-profit logic to extract consistent intraday pr
Gold Session Pivots EA Professional
Eric John Peter Meissner
Experts
Gold Session Pivots EA Professional This Expert Advisor is the full-power version of the session-based breakout concept, optimized specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). It combines session pivot breakouts with additional confirmation logic (multi-timeframe bias + liquidity sweep filtering) and includes advanced trade management with multi-target exits and automatic Break-Even protection. The EA identifies key session highs/lows, waits for a breakout trigger, and then places trades only when higher-ti
Silver Session Sweep EA Professional
Eric John Peter Meissner
Experts
Silver Session Sweep EA – Professional The   Silver Session Sweep EA – Professional   is the   full-power version   of a session-based liquidity trading concept and has been specifically developed and optimized for   XAGUSD (Silver) . It combines   session high and low analysis   with   liquidity sweep detection   and confirmation-based entries, supported by advanced trade management with multiple take-profit targets and automatic break-even protection. The EA identifies key session highs and lo
Gold and Silver Prop Challenge EA 100K Account
Eric John Peter Meissner
Experts
Gold and Silver Prop Firm Session Sweep EA – 100K This Expert Advisor implements a session-based liquidity sweep trading strategy and has been specifically designed for 100,000 EUR proprietary trading firm challenges . It is optimized for XAGUSD (Silver) and can also be used on XAUUSD (Gold) , depending on the broker symbol and setup. The EA calculates the session high and low within a predefined trading window and, after the session has ended , actively searches for false breakouts (liquidity s
Apex100 Automator
Eric John Peter Meissner
Experts
Strategy Logic (Session Sweep & Liquidity Reclaim) Apex100 Automator identifies the session high and session low within a predefined trading window. After the session has completed, the EA monitors price action for liquidity sweeps — false breakouts where liquidity is taken above or below the session range. A trade is opened only if : liquidity has clearly been swept, and price structurally reclaims the session level afterward Classic breakout trades are intentionally avoided. The strategy is bu
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review