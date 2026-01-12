Kiritosun EA – Free Edition

Kiritosun EA is a free Expert Advisor that demonstrates a session-based breakout trading strategy using clearly defined market levels and strict risk management.

The EA calculates the session high and session low during a predefined trading window and opens trades when price breaks these levels after the session has ended.

A built-in Fair Value Gap (FVG) filter is used to improve entry quality and reduce false breakouts.

Main Features

Automatic calculation of session high and low levels

Breakout trading after session completion

No-sweep logic to avoid false breakouts

Fair Value Gap (FVG) confirmation filter

Only one active trading setup at a time

Two-position trade management (partial take profit + runner)

Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit calculation

Broker-safe stop level validation

Compatible with Netting and Hedging accounts

Risk Management

Default lot sizes fully adjustable

Dynamic risk control based on current account equity

Optional daily drawdown protection

Automatic Break-Even management after first target is reached

Choice between ATR-based or fixed Stop Loss calculation

No Martingale, no Grid, no averaging strategies

Trading Logic & Targets

Predefined Risk-to-Reward ratios

First target used for partial position close

Second target designed as a trend continuation runner

Clean breakout logic without overtrading

Recommended Markets

XAUUSD (Gold)

Suitable for volatile instruments with clear session movements

Optimized for lower timeframes (e.g. M3)

Recommended minimum account balance: 500 EUR

(depending on broker conditions and risk settings)

Important Information

This is a free version of Kiritosun EA provided for testing and educational purposes only.

Trading financial instruments involves significant risk, and losses may exceed expectations.

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.