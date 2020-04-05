StraddleGrid Session Breakout Ladder for XAUUSD

  • Experts
  • Handy Ban
    Handy Ban

    Handy Ban

    5 (1)
    Hello and Welcome!
    I’m an enterprise system developer who discovered a passion for forex trading in 2020. I specialize almost exclusively in Gold (XAUUSD) because its dynamic, high-movement trends provide incredible opportunities for the right strategies.
    14 products
  • Version: 3.17
  • Activations: 5


StraddleGrid is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades intraday breakouts on gold during the London and New York sessions. It places a pair of pending stop orders around the current price; when one side is triggered, the opposite side is cancelled. Every position is opened with a fixed stop loss and take profit. The EA does not use martingale, position averaging, or hidden virtual stops.

Trading approach

Order distances adapt to current volatility using the ATR on the M5 timeframe. Positions are managed with a step trailing stop, a time based exit, and a basket control that closes all open positions once accumulated floating profit retraces by a defined amount. A daily loss budget stops trading for the rest of the day when reached, and a weekly budget stops trading until Monday. In practice this means the EA trades actively on days that develop momentum and steps aside early on days that do not.

Expected behavior

The strategy is volatility dependent. In long testing across several years of tick data it performed best in active, trending market phases and produced flat or slightly negative results during extended quiet phases. It is designed so that losses in unfavorable phases remain small and controlled while favorable phases are traded fully. Please review the attached Strategy Tester reports, which include both favorable and unfavorable years, before purchasing.

Risk management

  • Position size is calculated from account equity; a full stop out of one order ladder equals the configured risk percentage (default 0.3 percent).
  • Daily and weekly loss budgets halt trading when reached. Both are limited by compiled ceilings that cannot be exceeded through the inputs.
  • A total exposure cap applies across all open and pending orders.
  • The EA pauses after consecutive stop loss exits and reduces size automatically when average slippage rises.
  • A spread filter blocks trading during abnormal spread conditions, and a news filter avoids high impact USD events on live accounts (the economic calendar is not available in the Strategy Tester).

Input parameters

The default inputs are the tested configuration and are intended to be used as they are. The main inputs are the magic number, risk per ladder, daily and weekly loss budgets, session window in UTC, basket control levels, and filter switches. All internal trading parameters are derived from market data automatically.

Recommendations

  • Symbol: XAUUSD. Any chart timeframe; the EA loads the data it needs internally.
  • Account: hedging account. A low spread broker is important for this strategy; results degrade as spread increases.
  • Deposit: 1000 USD or more. Below this the broker minimum lot can exceed the intended risk per trade and the EA may decline to trade.
  • A VPS is recommended for continuous operation.

Testing

All performance figures shown in the screenshots are obtained in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester with real tick data, including deliberately unfavorable test periods, and do not represent real trading results. Please run your own tests with your broker's data and forward test on a demo account before using the EA on a live account. Past performance, whether tested or real, does not guarantee future results.

Support

Questions are answered in the Comments section of this product page.


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TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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Andrii Soma
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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