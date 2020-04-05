Fast Moving EA

Use Account Cent for safety equity

Use Broker ROBOFOREX

Patner ID "lwrzt"


A powerful version update, utilizing the M30 timeframe EURUSD


Hurry, before the price goes up

This trading robot is the result of 5 years of experience in forex trading. This trading robot specializes in the FOREX.


 Core Trading Logic

🔄 Three-Pillar Strategy

  1. MA(30) Trend Filter

    • Uses 30-period Simple Moving Average as primary trend indicator

    • Buy signals when price > MA(30)

    • Sell signals when price < MA(30)

    • Ensures trades follow the prevailing market direction

  2. Forced Open Per Candle

    • Guarantees at least one entry per new candle

    • Prevents missed opportunities during strong trends

    • Automatic re-entry if initial attempt fails

  3. Grid with Martingale Progression

    • Multiple entries at calculated grid distances

    • Lot size progression using multiplier

    • Systematic averaging-in to capture trend movements

🎮 Key Features

📈 Trading Mechanisms

Feature Description
MA Trend Filter 30-period SMA for directional bias
Forced Entry Opens position every new candle
Re-Entry System Automatically re-enters after positions close
Grid Multiplier Progressive lot sizing (Martingale)
24/7 Operation Works continuously, no Friday restrictions
Stop Out Protection 4500 points maximum loss limit

🛡️ Risk Management

  • Trailing Stop System:

    • Activates at $1.00 profit

    • Steps of $0.10 per profit increase

    • Instant close if profit drops $0.10 from peak

  • Stop Out Protection:

    • Closes all positions at 4500 points loss

    • Resets on new candle

    • Prevents catastrophic losses

  • Margin Level Safety:

    • Monitors account margin level

    • Closes all positions below 100% margin

    • Protects account from margin calls

  • Position Limits:

    • Maximum 1000 positions

    • Prevents over-trading


 Strengths

  • Trend Following: MA filter keeps trades in trend direction

  • Guaranteed Entry: Forced open per candle ensures participation

  • Smart Grid: Progressive lot sizing maximizes winning trades

  • Instant Protection: Stop out prevents excessive losses

  • Auto-Recovery: Re-entry after closing positions

  • No Time Restrictions: 24/7 trading capability

  • Low Resource Usage: Optimized for efficient performance

🎯 Ideal For

  • Trend Traders: Follow strong market movements

  • Grid Enthusiasts: Systematic position scaling

  • Account Managers: Risk-controlled automated trading

  • Part-time Traders: Set and forget operation

  • Multi-Pair Trading: Works across all forex pairs

📊 Performance Characteristics

Metric Description
Win Rate High in trending markets
Risk/Reward Managed via trailing stop
Drawdown Limited by Stop Out protection
Scalability Works with any account size
Pairs All major and minor forex pairs
Timeframes Optimized for M30 and above


🎁 Special Features

  1. Stop Out Reset: Automatically resets on new candle

  2. Retry Mechanism: Continues trying until entry successful

  3. Smart Grid Calculation: Dynamic based on position count

  4. Trailing Lock: Progressive profit protection

  5. Margin Monitoring: Account safety checks

  6. Error Handling: Robust fail-safes

  7. Logging: Detailed activity logging


🚨 Important Disclaimers

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results

  • Test thoroughly on demo account first

  • Use proper risk management

  • Not suitable for all market conditions

  • Monitor during news events

  • Ensure sufficient margin before trading

🎯 Why Choose Fast Moving EA?

  1. Proven Strategy: Combines multiple winning methodologies

  2. Comprehensive Protection: Multiple safety layers

  3. Easy Setup: Simple parameter configuration

  4. Flexible: Adjustable for different trading styles

  5. Transparent: Full source code visibility

  6. Professional: Clean, efficient code architecture

  7. Supported: Active development and updates


Minimum requirements and recommendations
Recommended brokers: VT MARKETS / FP TRADING or a broker with ECN/RAW/LOW spread type.
2 decimal price quote for GOLD.
Minimum initial deposit: $1,000 in an account with 1:2000 leverage. Starting from M30.
Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Mandatory).


Disclaimer: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose.

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UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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