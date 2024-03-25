Sapphire Strat Maker Alt is an EA builder (Expert Advisor Builder). With it you can easily create new strategies and optimize them to find the bests parameters to improve your results at maximum. The objective is to bring the capabilities of MQL5 to everyone, even if you don't know how to code.

Check out the Pro Version clicking here - Sapphire Strat Maker.



With this Expert Advisor you can create strategies by combining the indicators provided by the EA.

A few of the functionalities are described below:

Custom definition of buy and sell entry conditions;

Custom definition of take profit/stop loss levels, including by indicators set by the user or fixed levels;

Single or multi position;

Stop trading after reaching a defined profit/loss in a day;

Move stop loss to breakeven after reaching a certain % to take profit;

Volume calculated by balance or a fixed amount;

and more!





Beware results may vary according to the broker (specially on lower timeframes), since each broker may receive data from different market data providers. If that's your case, just re-optimize the ready-made strategies above.























