Sapphire Strat Maker Alt

Sapphire Strat Maker Alt is an EA builder (Expert Advisor Builder). With it you can easily create new strategies and optimize them to find the bests parameters to improve your results at maximum. The objective is to bring the capabilities of MQL5 to everyone, even if you don't know how to code.

Check out the Pro Version clicking here - Sapphire Strat Maker.

With this Expert Advisor you can create strategies by combining the indicators provided by the EA.

A few of the functionalities are described below:

  • Custom definition of buy and sell entry conditions;
  • Custom definition of take profit/stop loss levels, including by indicators set by the user or fixed levels;
  • Single or multi position;
  • Stop trading after reaching a defined profit/loss in a day;
  • Move stop loss to breakeven after reaching a certain % to take profit;
  • Volume calculated by balance or a fixed amount;
  • and more!


When creating a new strategy, it's always a good practice to always erase/reset the input parameters to avoid leaving behind some parameter checked for optimization or a wrong value. Use the preset available here to erase all inputs when creating a new strategy.



Beware results may vary according to the broker (specially on lower timeframes), since each broker may receive data from different market data providers. If that's your case, just re-optimize the ready-made strategies above.


It's of extremely importance to read the documentation, so you can know what every parameter means and how to insert correct inputs for indicators/signals.

If you have any question or need help creating your own strategy, feel free to reach out to me.






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