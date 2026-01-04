Current launch price: 59 — valid for the first 5 copies. After that, the price moves to 93. Already sold: 1 copies at this stage.





Ever Wave is built for traders who want structured automation without overcomplication. It combines a directional core model with internal filters that evaluate volatility, session conditions, and price structure before allowing any entry. The goal is to participate only in controlled phases of the market instead of reacting to every minor move.





The EA is designed as a single-chart controller: you attach it to NZDJPY on timeframe M30, and it manages its logic from that chart while focusing on opportunities in NZDJPY,AUDUSD,EURCHF,CADCHF,NZDUSD,USDJPY,GBPNZD,USDCHF,NZDCAD,EURJPY,GBPJPY,CHFJPY. This keeps the setup simple while allowing the system to work with multiple instruments in a coordinated way.





Quick Start Overview

Attach Ever Wave to a single NZDJPY chart on M30 .

to a single chart on . Use a low-spread broker with reliable execution.

with reliable execution. Recommended minimum deposit: $300+ with leverage of at least 1:33 (higher is acceptable).

with leverage of at least (higher is acceptable). For funded / prop / FA accounts, contact me first so I can review inputs for your specific rules.





Execution & Setup Snapshot Primary Chart NZDJPY (single chart control) Timeframe M30 Symbols Focus NZDJPY,AUDUSD,EURCHF,CADCHF,NZDUSD,USDJPY,GBPNZD,USDCHF,NZDCAD,EURJPY,GBPJPY,CHFJPY Broker Profile Low-spread, fast execution environment Recommended Deposit $300+ with leverage above 1:33





Core Trading Concept

Directional Session-Flow Logic: At the heart of Ever Wave is a session-based momentum framework. The EA analyzes how price behaves around key session boundaries and builds a short-term directional bias from that behaviour. Instead of chasing every breakout, it focuses on structured continuation phases where the market has already shown a clear commitment.





Internal Filters for Entry Quality: Before any order is allowed, the system evaluates internal filters that measure volatility stability, depth of recent pullbacks, and the relation between current price and recent ranges. Only when these conditions align with the directional bias will the entry engine activate. This helps reduce random, low-quality trades and keeps exposure concentrated in cleaner segments of the market.





Complex Risk Management Engine: The EA includes a layered risk management framework that adapts to changing market conditions. It monitors the trading environment and adjusts its behaviour so that exposure stays consistent with the account profile, rather than being fixed to a single generic pattern. The objective is to maintain controlled risk while still allowing the system to benefit from favourable market phases.





Use on Prop / Funded Accounts Ever Wave can be used on prop accounts, funded accounts, and FA structures. Because each firm has its own rules for drawdown, daily limits, and trading style, please contact me before you start using it on those accounts so I can check and adjust the inputs for your specific plan.





Ever Wave is built for traders who want a structured, filter-driven system that respects risk, simplifies execution, and is ready to be integrated into serious personal and funded account plans.