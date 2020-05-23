Fibolopes Z

Fibolopes (converted from Envelopes) Indicator is based on the Fibonacci sequence.

The input parameter FiboNumPeriod is responsible for the number in the integer sequence (0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5. 8 13, 34, 55, 89...)

The indicator will calculate the Main Yellow dot line and 2 bands as a +/- Deviation to it.

This indicator is calculating a ZigZag (Aqua line) which combine with Fibolopes together form a system signals for Open (Z crossing Fibolopes) a new position and Close (Z crossing Fibolopes in opposite direction) an existing position.