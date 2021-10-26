Dugum Trader

⭐️⭐️⭐️ Düğüm Trader Indicator ⭐️⭐️⭐️

YOU CAN FIND US HERE FOR BEST PRICES: 

it is moved here 👉🏻 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/pipcrop/seller

Still old customers can install their old purchases from here! 😃


Düğüm Trader is an Entry Zone detector and trade suggestion indicator developed and based on progressive Price Action methods from our R&D team. This tool will help trader to have a deeper view to range areas as potentially  Support & Resistance Zones.

Indicator has special calculations to find High Density Pending Orders areas as Entry Zones and filters them through Price Action rules. After new Entry Zone generation, it will wait for verification as a green Line with "Entry" tag on it. After this verification and based on zone break-out side (from up or down) indicator decides about order type. The order will considered as market trade when price returns to Entry Price and SL rectangle will be drawn to show trade life time clearly. the color of SL rectangle will be green if price moves in behalf of trade and red vice versa. 

Trade will be a profitable order when profit points will be equal or bigger than SL points. This means indicator will count a trade as Win trade when RR is at least 1:1. This reassures the user that indicator design and operation has a strict approach. More over, if there will be other successful trades because of Entry Price retouch, those trades will not be mentioned at final result statistics or graphical demonstration or any other part of indicator itself. 

As it mentioned, we had a pessimistic approach for Win Rate calculation. Each trade that can not touch Risk to Reward ratio of 1:1 will be considered as SL even if it reaches a profit (less than SL points) before hitting SL. Nevertheless, indicator gives an overview to SL/TP and average Risk to Reward ratio to help trader has appropriate settings for his trading strategy. 

For win rate calculation we use both win trades to total taken trades and average Risk Reward Ratio. This provides better view point for customer/user to have a comprehensive assess on tool and its perfect Entry Zone philosophy. 


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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Market Steps
Jabir Ismaeili
Indicators
️️️ Market Steps Indicator ️️️ YOU CAN FIND US HERE FOR BEST PRICES:   it is moved here    https://www.mql5.com/en/users/pipcrop/seller Still old customers can install their old purchases from here!  The Market Steps indicator is designed and built based on Gann Time/Price correlations and optimized by Price Action specific rules for Forex Market. It uses Market order flow concepts to predict potential price zones for high volume of orders.  Indicator Levels can be used for trading
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