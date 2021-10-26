Dugum Trader

⭐️⭐️⭐️ Düğüm Trader Indicator ⭐️⭐️⭐️ YOU CAN FIND US HERE FOR BEST PRICES: it is moved here 👉🏻 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/pipcrop/seller

Still old customers can install their old purchases from here! 😃





Düğüm Trader is an Entry Zone detector and trade suggestion indicator developed and based on progressive Price Action methods from our R&D team. This tool will help trader to have a deeper view to range areas as potentially Support & Resistance Zones.

Indicator has special calculations to find High Density Pending Orders areas as Entry Zones and filters them through Price Action rules. After new Entry Zone generation, it will wait for verification as a green Line with "Entry" tag on it. After this verification and based on zone break-out side (from up or down) indicator decides about order type. The order will considered as market trade when price returns to Entry Price and SL rectangle will be drawn to show trade life time clearly. the color of SL rectangle will be green if price moves in behalf of trade and red vice versa.

Trade will be a profitable order when profit points will be equal or bigger than SL points. This means indicator will count a trade as Win trade when RR is at least 1:1. This reassures the user that indicator design and operation has a strict approach. More over, if there will be other successful trades because of Entry Price retouch, those trades will not be mentioned at final result statistics or graphical demonstration or any other part of indicator itself.

As it mentioned, we had a pessimistic approach for Win Rate calculation. Each trade that can not touch Risk to Reward ratio of 1:1 will be considered as SL even if it reaches a profit (less than SL points) before hitting SL. Nevertheless, indicator gives an overview to SL/TP and average Risk to Reward ratio to help trader has appropriate settings for his trading strategy.

For win rate calculation we use both win trades to total taken trades and average Risk Reward Ratio. This provides better view point for customer/user to have a comprehensive assess on tool and its perfect Entry Zone philosophy.