Trend Gap Indicator

A Gap often occurs when the price moves with "strength" in a given direction (either up or down). 

This Gap is formed when, in looking at 3 consecutive candles, the wicks of the 1st and 3rd candles

do not overlap.  When this happens, the indicator creates a rectangle where the Gap is located.

It identifies a zone where the price could potentially go back to (mitigation). 

The Gap/rectangle is mitigated when the price returns and completely covers the rectangle.

Note that the indicator also shows the rectangle that is being form. 


This indicator will help you identify the trend, and it will also show the mitigated/unmitigated Gaps.

A unique feature of this indicator is that you can choose to hide or show the Gaps that have already been mitigated.  Simply select "true" or "false" for mitigation.

Another feature is to choose to have an arrow appear that indicates the direction of the Gaps by selecting "true" or "false" for this feature. 

The user can also choose the colors for the rectangle gaps.


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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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RSI volatility
Roberto Alexander Quan
Indicators
This indicator is an oscillator that shows the RSI (Relative Strength Index) in red and its inverse graph in a light green.  Together this shows the volatility of the market (in its default setting). You can also change it to show only the RSI graph. It also gives you the possibility to change its Period.  The oscillators zones (80,70,50,30,20) are marked by Strong Sell, Sell Zone, Range, Buy Zone, and Strong Buy respectively.
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