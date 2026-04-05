Trend direction Pro
- Indicators
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Andrey KozakLaboratory of Automatic Systems (LAS) - more than 10 years, we have been developing, testing and programming automatic trading robots for the forex market.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Trend indicator to determine the direction of the trend. The indicator scans the market looking for sharp price reversals and shows the trader where a bearish or bullish trend begins. When the market moves sideways, the indicator stops drawing signal lines. Thanks to this indicator, each trader is able to quickly determine the direction of the market and open the right orders in the direction of price movement. You can also analyze the market on different timeframes, confirming the signals of a smaller timeframe using signals of a larger timeframe. This strategy makes it possible to determine the direction of the trend with high accuracy.
Benefits of the indicator:
- does not redraw signals
- shows the direction of the trend
- provides information about what trend is currently on the market and in which direction it is moving
- indicator easy to set up
- works on all currency pairs and timeframes
Indicator settings:
- period - calculation period.
- Filter - signal filter.