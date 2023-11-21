Dot scalp - shows price reversal points with 93% accuracy. Does not redraw points. Works well during sideways price movement when the market is flat. The indicator draws the points of price reversal or pullbacks on the chart.









How to use this indicator in trading?

Add the Dot scalp indicator to the chart. Also download on the Internet any channel indicator that shows the channel on the chart. Wait for the sideways movement of the price, this is when the channel indicator draws a channel in the horizontal direction. After that, wait for a signal from the Dot scalp indicator. When the Dot scalp indicator draws a red dot on the chart, we open a sell trade. When the Dot scalp indicator draws a blue dot on the chart, we open a buy trade. TakeProfit set 15-35 points. StopLoss set 35-65 points. The size of the lot is determined independently. We recommend setting the lot no more than 10% of the balance.













Trading recommendations:

currency pair: gbpusd, eurusd, xauusd, usdchf, usdjpy, eurgbp, audusd, usdcsd, audcad, eurjpy, gbpchf, audjpy, nzdjpy

timeframe: m5,m15,m30,H1,H4

initial trading balance from $200

leverage >1:50









Indicator settings:

period - indicator period.

Dist - distance from the candlestick to the arrow.

bars - the number of bars on which the indicator will be displayed.