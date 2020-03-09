Gold Scalping Indicator
- Indicators
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Andrey KozakLaboratory of Automatic Systems (LAS) - more than 10 years, we have been developing, testing and programming automatic trading robots for the forex market.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Gold Scalping Indicator - an indicator for intraday trading on XAUUSD gold. The indicator determines price reversal points and draws signals on the chart. The indicator also sends signals to the phone. When the indicator draws a red dot, it means that the price may turn down now. When the indicator draws a blue arrow, it means that the price may turn up now. Given this information, every trader will be able to build an effective trading system on gold. Gold is a very liquid instrument that is well suited for intraday trading.
Benefits of the indicator:
- does not redraw its signals
- shows the trader the price reversal points
- works well on gold
- accuracy of signals depending on the timeframe from 87 to 94%
- sends signals to the phone
How the indicator works:
- put the indicator on Metatrader 4
- choose currency pair XAUUSD
- timeframe we recommend using M30, H1, H4
- when the indicator draws a red dot, we check where the signal line of the RSI(7) indicator is now. If rsi is below 50 and the indicator draws a red dot, it opens a sell trade. TakeProfit is recommended to set 20-50 points.
- when the indicator draws a blue dot, we check where the signal line of the RSI(7) indicator is now. If rsi is above 50 and the indicator draws a blue dot, it opens a buy trade. TakeProfit is recommended to set 20-40 points.
Indicator settings:
- period - signal calculation period. We recommend using values from 2 to 15. The values of this parameter depend on the timeframe we are trading on. The default value is for the H1 timeframe.
- signal - send signals to the phone.
- dot_size - set the size of the signal dots.