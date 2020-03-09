Gold Scalping Indicator

Gold Scalping Indicator - an indicator for intraday trading on XAUUSD gold. The indicator determines price reversal points and draws signals on the chart. The indicator also sends signals to the phone. When the indicator draws a red dot, it means that the price may turn down now. When the indicator draws a blue arrow, it means that the price may turn up now. Given this information, every trader will be able to build an effective trading system on gold. Gold is a very liquid instrument that is well suited for intraday trading.

Benefits of the indicator:
  • does not redraw its signals
  • shows the trader the price reversal points
  • works well on gold
  • accuracy of signals depending on the timeframe from 87 to 94%
  • sends signals to the phone
How the indicator works:
  • put the indicator on Metatrader 4
  • choose currency pair XAUUSD
  • timeframe we recommend using M30, H1, H4
  • when the indicator draws a red dot, we check where the signal line of the RSI(7) indicator is now. If rsi is below 50 and the indicator draws a red dot, it opens a sell trade. TakeProfit is recommended to set 20-50 points.
  • when the indicator draws a blue dot, we check where the signal line of the RSI(7) indicator is now. If rsi is above 50 and the indicator draws a blue dot, it opens a buy trade. TakeProfit is recommended to set 20-40 points.
Indicator settings:
  • period - signal calculation period. We recommend using values ​​from 2 to 15. The values ​​of this parameter depend on the timeframe we are trading on. The default value is for the H1 timeframe.
  • signal - send signals to the phone.
  • dot_size - set the size of the signal dots.
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5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Indicators
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