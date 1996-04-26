Ichimoku Strength Meter MT4

Ichimoku Strength Meter MT4 is a professional multi-timeframe indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines currency strength, pair recommendations, Ichimoku trend direction and moving average bias in a clear dashboard.

The indicator analyzes the 8 most important currencies:

USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, AUD, CAD and NZD

From this, all 28 major currency pairs are automatically calculated and evaluated according to strength, trend direction and signal quality.

Main functions

  • Multi-timeframe currency strength
  • Analysis of all 28 major pairs
  • BUY/SELL Pair Recommendations
  • Ichimoku Multi-Timeframe Scan
  • Moving Average Multi-Timeframe Scan
  • Consensus Ranking of all couples
  • ATR-normalized calculation
  • Broker Prefix/Suffix Support
  • Freely movable dashboard
  • Adjustable colors, columns, and panel size
  • Optional alert for strong signals
  • No EA, no automated trading
  • Works directly in the chart window

How does the indicator work?

The Ichimoku Strength Meter measures the movement of each currency pair over multiple timeframes. This movement can be normalized using the Average True Range (ATR) to prevent volatile pairs or JPY pairs from distorting the calculation.

The strength is then distributed between the base and quote currencies. This creates a clear ranking of the strongest and weakest currencies.

Additionally, the indicator scans all 28 pairs with:

  • Ichimoku Tenkan / Kijun / Senkou Span
  • Moving Averages 5 / 10 / 20 / 50 / 100 / 200
  • Multi-timeframe weighting
  • Bullish/Bearish percentage display

Applications

This indicator is particularly suitable for traders who want to quickly identify:

  • which currency is currently strong
  • which currency is currently weak
  • which couples show a clear trend
  • where Ichimoku and MA scan coincide
  • which pairs might be interesting for trend following, pullback or breakout

Standard time units

The indicator uses the following by default:

  • M15
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1

All time units, periods and weightings can be individually adjusted.

Notice

This indicator is an analysis and decision-making tool. It does not automatically open trades and does not constitute financial advice. Please test each strategy first in a demo account.


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Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
MFI Pulse Pro
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
MFI Pulse Pro – Precision Money Flow Scanner Join the channel to stay updated: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor MFI Pulse Pro is a volume-powered momentum oscillator that leverages the Money Flow Index (MFI) to uncover real-time pressure shifts in the market. This tool is tailored for intraday traders, operating with precision across timeframes from M1 to M30 and compatible with all currency pairs, indices, metals, and synthetic instruments. Core Features: MFI Period: Adjustabl
MT4 Macd Divergence Scanner
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Indicators
This indicator provides an efficient way to monitor multiple currency pairs and timeframes simultaneously. By visually displaying price-MACD divergences in a structured, easy-to-read table, it allows traders to detect potential market turning points without constantly switching between charts. Divergences can signal either bullish or bearish momentum shifts. For instance, a bearish divergence occurs when the price reaches a new high, but the MACD fails to confirm this with a corresponding higher
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Ichimoku Strength Meter MT5
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Ichimoku Strength Meter MT5 is a professional multi-timeframe dashboard indicator for MetaTrader 5. It combines currency strength, pair recommendations, Ichimoku trend bias, and moving average bias in one clean and easy-to-read panel. The indicator analyzes the 8 major currencies: USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, AUD, CAD, and NZD It automatically calculates all 28 major currency pairs and ranks them by strength, trend direction, and signal quality. Main Features Multi-timeframe currency strength analys
Session Box Breakout EA MT5
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Session Box Breakout EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It detects the high and low of a freely definable trading session and can automatically open trades after a confirmed candle-close breakout. The session time can be configured freely. Time ranges that cross midnight, for example 23:00 to 01:00 broker time, are supported. Main Features Session Settings Start and end time can be set in hours and minutes. Time ranges that cross midnight are detected and calculated automat
Swap Hunter EA MT5
Thomas Steinmassl
Experts
Swap Hunter EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to identify positive swap conditions based on the current broker swap values and manage trades according to configurable filters and risk settings. The EA can scan multiple symbols, compare swap values and apply additional filters before opening a position. Swap values, spreads and trading conditions can vary depending on the broker and account type. How the Strategy Works When a position is held overnight, a swa
Session Box Breakout EA MT4
Thomas Steinmassl
Experts
Session Box Breakout EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4. It detects the high and low of a freely definable trading session and can automatically open trades after a confirmed candle-close breakout. The session time can be configured freely. Time ranges that cross midnight, for example 23:00 to 01:00 broker time, are supported. Main Features Session Settings Start and end time can be set in hours and minutes. Time ranges that cross midnight are detected and calculated automat
Swap Hunter EA MT4
Thomas Steinmassl
Experts
Swap Hunter EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4. It is designed to identify positive swap conditions based on the current broker swap values and manage trades according to configurable filters and risk settings. The EA can scan multiple symbols, compare swap values and apply additional filters before opening a position. Swap values, spreads and trading conditions can vary depending on the broker and account type. How the Strategy Works When a position is held overnight, a swa
ReturnToOpen Pro EA MT4
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Experts
ReturnToOpen Pro EA   is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 based on a classic   Return-to-Open / Mean Reversion strategy . The EA uses the session open price as the main reference level and looks for extended price movements that may return back toward the opening price. The strategy can be useful for markets that often show short-term overextensions after the session open, such as   DAX, indices, Forex, or other liquid instruments . How does the strategy work? The EA stores the
PAC Trend Rider EA MT4
Thomas Steinmassl
Experts
PAC Trend Rider EA   is a trend-following Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 based on the   Price Action Channel (PAC)   . The EA identifies breakouts and pullbacks around the PAC channel and combines these signals with professional trend, volatility, and risk filters. The Expert Advisor is particularly suitable for traders who want to trade clear trend movements and value automatic risk management, flexible filters and a clear chart display. How does the PAC Trend Rider EA work? The Expert Advisor
TimeTrade Pro EA MT4
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Experts
TimeTrade Pro EA is a simple and clearly structured Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that automatically executes buy and sell trades at predefined times. The EA is suitable for traders who want to automate fixed trading hours, session strategies, time-of-day setups, or time-based backtests. The Expert Advisor can execute one buy trade and one sell trade per trading day. Buy and sell times can be set separately. Additionally, buy and sell positions can optionally be closed at a specified time. Tim
ReturnToOpen Pro EA MT5
Thomas Steinmassl
Experts
ReturnToOpen Pro EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 based on a classic Return-to-Open / Mean Reversion strategy . The EA uses the session open price as the main reference level and looks for extended price movements that may return back toward the opening price. The strategy can be useful for markets that often show short-term overextensions after the session open, such as DAX, indices, Forex, or other liquid instruments . How does the strategy work? The EA stores the sessio
PAC Trend Rider EA MT5
Thomas Steinmassl
Experts
PAC Trend Rider EA is a trend-following Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 based on the Price Action Channel (PAC) . The EA is designed to detect breakout and pullback opportunities around the PAC channel and can combine these entries with professional trend, volatility and risk management filters. This Expert Advisor is suitable for traders who want to trade clear market trends automatically while keeping full control over entries, exits, risk and trading conditions. How does PAC Trend Rider EA wo
TimeTrade Pro EA MT5
Thomas Steinmassl
Experts
TimeTrade Pro EA is a simple and clearly structured Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that automatically opens Buy and Sell trades at predefined times. The EA is suitable for traders who want to automate fixed trading times, session strategies, time-of-day setups, or time-based backtests. The Expert Advisor can open one Buy trade and one Sell trade per trading day. Buy and Sell times can be configured separately. In addition, Buy and Sell positions can optionally be closed automatically at predefi
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