Ichimoku Strength Meter MT4 is a professional multi-timeframe indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines currency strength, pair recommendations, Ichimoku trend direction and moving average bias in a clear dashboard.

The indicator analyzes the 8 most important currencies:

USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, AUD, CAD and NZD

From this, all 28 major currency pairs are automatically calculated and evaluated according to strength, trend direction and signal quality.

Main functions

Multi-timeframe currency strength

Analysis of all 28 major pairs

BUY/SELL Pair Recommendations

Ichimoku Multi-Timeframe Scan

Moving Average Multi-Timeframe Scan

Consensus Ranking of all couples

ATR-normalized calculation

Broker Prefix/Suffix Support

Freely movable dashboard

Adjustable colors, columns, and panel size

Optional alert for strong signals

No EA, no automated trading

Works directly in the chart window

How does the indicator work?

The Ichimoku Strength Meter measures the movement of each currency pair over multiple timeframes. This movement can be normalized using the Average True Range (ATR) to prevent volatile pairs or JPY pairs from distorting the calculation.

The strength is then distributed between the base and quote currencies. This creates a clear ranking of the strongest and weakest currencies.

Additionally, the indicator scans all 28 pairs with:

Ichimoku Tenkan / Kijun / Senkou Span

Moving Averages 5 / 10 / 20 / 50 / 100 / 200

Multi-timeframe weighting

Bullish/Bearish percentage display

Applications

This indicator is particularly suitable for traders who want to quickly identify:

which currency is currently strong

which currency is currently weak

which couples show a clear trend

where Ichimoku and MA scan coincide

which pairs might be interesting for trend following, pullback or breakout

Standard time units

The indicator uses the following by default:

M15

H1

H4

D1

All time units, periods and weightings can be individually adjusted.

Notice

This indicator is an analysis and decision-making tool. It does not automatically open trades and does not constitute financial advice. Please test each strategy first in a demo account.