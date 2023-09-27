DYJ ChameleonTrendMt4
- Indicators
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Daying CaoHello!
I am a software engineer has been developing for many years.have their own unique trading system, has a wealth of EA trading experience. The main currency is EUR/USD, GBP/USD. USD/JPY,AUD/USD , USD/CAD, gold, EUR/NZD cross currency.
- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 27 September 2023
- Activations: 5
DYJ ChameleonTrend works based on Trend Following and Counter Trend system.
DYJ ChameleonTrend is a high probability indicator. This indicator uses a unique Mix indicator that combines sophisticated indicator with user discretion.
This indicator is one most advanced Ma cross and variance algorithm.
The indicator displays one colored directional arrows and trend scrolling balls, indicating the best entry and exit positions for traders.
Input
InpPeriod = 50 -- Period
InpPrice = PRICE_TYPICAL
inpMethod = MODE_SMA